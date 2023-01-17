Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His SeatWestland DailyLakeland, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
A PORTION OF LIME STREET WILL BE CLOSED FOR SEWER REPAIR
The City of Lakeland Wastewater Collection Division will need to repair a broken sewer lateral beneath Lime Street between Tennessee Avenue and Kentucky Avenue. The work is scheduled to begin on Monday morning (January 23rd) around 9 a.m. and will continue until completion. It is estimated that the work will...
Car hydroplanes, crashes into utility pole, causing road closure in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Duke Energy is working to restore power to some St. Petersburg homes after a car crashed into a utility pole Friday morning. St. Pete police say early Friday morning, a car hydroplaned and crashed into a pole at 38th Avenue North and 28th Street North.
Lakeland Gazette
City of Lakeland Water Utility FREE water conservation kit
New year, new savings! City of Lakeland Water Utility customers can receive a FREE water conservation kit that will not only help residents save water but potentially money on their water bill as well!. These kits come with low-flow showerheads, low-flow sink aerators, toilet leak detection tablets along with other...
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Demolition of sears building at Gulf View Square Mall begins
PORT RICHEY, FLa.- Demolition crews began knocking down the old Sears department store at Gulf View Square mall in Port Richey Wednesday morning. Only the Sears portion of the mall is being demolished to make way for the last phase of apartments. Currently the second phase is under construction at the mall.
New I-75 interchange now open in Pasco County
The commute in Pasco County just got a little easier for drivers. The area is experiencing explosive growth.
Plant City driver dies after crashing truck into metal guardrail
A driver died after he crashed his truck into a metal guardrail system in Plant City early Thursday.
WESH
Kissimmee hotel and apartment buildings to be transformed into emergency, bridge housing
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The former Super 8 hotel off Vine Street in Kissimmee and the apartment buildings behind it could soon be transformed into bridge and emergency housing. Kissimmee Assistant City Manager, Austin Blake, says after working with a realtor to find a property that fit their needs, commissioners unanimously agreed to start negotiations to purchase the property.
Bay area mobile home community hit with 2 unexpected price hikes
A double whammy! Residents at a Tampa Bay area mobile home community are getting hit with two unexpected price hikes. They turned to 8 On Your Side, asking how to challenge the charges.
Bicyclist Dies After Thursday Clearwater Crash
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a car vs. bicycle crash with serious injuries this afternoon at Missouri Avenue and Kingsley Street. Police say Indalecio Ramirez-Vargas, 77, of Clearwater, was struck by a 2019 Dodge Charger headed north on
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Deputies investigating suspicious incident in Trinity
PASCO COUNTY, FLa. - Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a suspicious incident which happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday near SR 54 and Duck Slough Blvd. in Trinity. It was reported that a white adult woman with brown hair was yelling from an older red or maroon van,...
2 Jailed For I-4 Road Rage
FHP says the two men tossed drinks at each other and one aimed a pellet gun that looked like a .45
Shots fired into SUV, occupied Tarpon Springs home
Tarpon Springs police investigated a shooting in the area of Palm Avenue Thursday night.
‘Is the house going to sink?’: Dangerous hole outside Pasco mobile home fixed after residents turn to 8 On Your Side
"Down she went!" Debra recalled. "One leg was down in the hole and the other leg wasn't."
WFLA
Toy gun prompts Polk State College shelter in place: PCSO
Polk State College students were told to shelter in place on Friday morning.
Traffic stop leads to homicide warrant arrest in Punta Gorda
Thursday, Florida Highway Patrol troopers initiated a traffic stop in Punta Gorda that led to an arrest on a homicide warrant from 2016.
Search continues for hit-and-run driver who left woman to die along Winter Haven road
The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing to search for a hit-and-run driver who killed a Winter Haven woman last month.
Human bones found near New Port Richey intersection
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies said human bones were found in New Port Richey on Thursday afternoon. The bones were found near the intersection of Little Road and Plathe Road near a known homeless encampment, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and no additional details were available. This […]
Tampa man killed after tow truck hauling school bus strikes car, flees scene
A Tampa man has died following a crash on Wednesday evening after a tow truck hauling a school bus struck his car and then fled the scene.
Osceola County deputies recover body in retention pond near Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County deputies said the search for a missing woman has come to a tragic end. The search began Tuesday along Bridgewater Court, not far from East Lake Elementary in Kissimmee. Investigators found a body in a pond Wednesday around 11:45 a.m. Channel 9 reporter...
Kayaker rescued from Hernando County lake
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A kayaker was rescued Tuesday from Silver Lake, firefighters said. Hernando County Fire Rescue said they were called to the lake around 2:15 p.m. after a kayaker was reportedly in distress. Firefighters said the kayaker was rescued and medically evaluated. No other information was immediately available.
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland, FL
20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News Lakeland Flhttp://www.lakelandgazette.info
Comments / 0