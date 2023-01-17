ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland Gazette

A PORTION OF LIME STREET WILL BE CLOSED FOR SEWER REPAIR

The City of Lakeland Wastewater Collection Division will need to repair a broken sewer lateral beneath Lime Street between Tennessee Avenue and Kentucky Avenue. The work is scheduled to begin on Monday morning (January 23rd) around 9 a.m. and will continue until completion. It is estimated that the work will...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

City of Lakeland Water Utility FREE water conservation kit

New year, new savings! City of Lakeland Water Utility customers can receive a FREE water conservation kit that will not only help residents save water but potentially money on their water bill as well!. These kits come with low-flow showerheads, low-flow sink aerators, toilet leak detection tablets along with other...
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Demolition of sears building at Gulf View Square Mall begins

PORT RICHEY, FLa.- Demolition crews began knocking down the old Sears department store at Gulf View Square mall in Port Richey Wednesday morning. Only the Sears portion of the mall is being demolished to make way for the last phase of apartments. Currently the second phase is under construction at the mall.
PORT RICHEY, FL
WESH

Kissimmee hotel and apartment buildings to be transformed into emergency, bridge housing

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The former Super 8 hotel off Vine Street in Kissimmee and the apartment buildings behind it could soon be transformed into bridge and emergency housing. Kissimmee Assistant City Manager, Austin Blake, says after working with a realtor to find a property that fit their needs, commissioners unanimously agreed to start negotiations to purchase the property.
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Deputies investigating suspicious incident in Trinity

PASCO COUNTY, FLa. - Pasco Sheriff's deputies are currently investigating a suspicious incident which happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday near SR 54 and Duck Slough Blvd. in Trinity. It was reported that a white adult woman with brown hair was yelling from an older red or maroon van,...
TRINITY, FL
WFLA

Human bones found near New Port Richey intersection

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies said human bones were found in New Port Richey on Thursday afternoon. The bones were found near the intersection of Little Road and Plathe Road near a known homeless encampment, the sheriff's office said. Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and no additional details were available. This […]
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
WFLA

Kayaker rescued from Hernando County lake

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A kayaker was rescued Tuesday from Silver Lake, firefighters said. Hernando County Fire Rescue said they were called to the lake around 2:15 p.m. after a kayaker was reportedly in distress. Firefighters said the kayaker was rescued and medically evaluated. No other information was immediately available.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland, FL
