Manhattan, KS

The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Viral Kansas Fan Video

One Kansas basketball fan didn't check the section number before making that purchase on SeatGeek. On Wednesday, video surfaced of a Jayhawk stuck in the middle of a seemingly infinite number of Wildcats during Kansas State's stunning upset of KU Tuesday night. The sports world reacted to the viral ...
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Collin Klein does it again with Blake Barnett commitment

Ask Kansas State's newest commitment Blake Barnett what directed the quarterback towards a future with the Wildcats and the 2024 prospect responds with a single name. "I fell in love with K-State when I visited back in July," added Barnett. "Today I told Coach Klein that I’m ready to be a Cat and, man, was it awesome."
MANHATTAN, KS
ClutchPoints

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s brutally honest Chiefs-Steelers comparison ahead of playoff game

Ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs divisional matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster opens up on what it means to still be playing at this point in the season. On Friday, Smith-Schuster spoke with reporters to offer insight into the upcoming matchup. During the conversation, he also noted what it meant for […] The post JuJu Smith-Schuster’s brutally honest Chiefs-Steelers comparison ahead of playoff game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Andy Reid has Tom Landry motivations for Jaguars Divisional Round clash

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is one of the most well-respected and beloved coaches in the NFL. So, it’s only right that with a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round, Reid will tie Tom Landry for second place on the all-time playoff wins list. Reid is currently tied with former […] The post Andy Reid has Tom Landry motivations for Jaguars Divisional Round clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help it reach all 105 counties

TOPEKA — Kansas State University and NetWork Kansas announced a partnership on Tuesday that is expected to foster economic growth through entrepreneurship in all corners of the state. In an announcement at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka, leaders from KSU and partner organizations championed the K-State 105 Initiative, a nod to Kansas’ 105 counties. The post K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help it reach all 105 counties appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS STATE
Evan Crosby

10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Northlander to lead Home Builders Association in 2023

KANSAS CITY NORTH — Northlander Brian Tebbenkamp, owner and general manager of Patriot Homes, was named Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City president for 2023. “Tebbenkamp will continue lobbying on behalf of KCHBA membership at the local, state and national level regarding issues and policies affecting the home building industry. Additionally, Tebbenkamp wants to increase member involvement in the association as well as strengthen public perception of the KCHBA as the longstanding and trusted voice of new home construction for the metro area,” states a KCHBA press release.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Fork in the Road: North Topeka’s favorite Pad

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pad is one of North Topeka’s oldest eateries. “Since about 1966,” regular Jim Juffey said, when asked how long he’s been eating at The Pad. “Back in 1972, and we started coming down here on weekends,” Elmer Ent, of Holton, answered. “It’s been a popular place for me.”
TOPEKA, KS
franchising.com

Trio Acquires 5 Twin Peaks Restaurants in Kansas Markets

Kansas-based 3B Lodge LLC has agreed to acquire 5 Twin Peaks locations in the Kansas City and Wichita markets. Brent Steven, CEO, and brother Brad Steven, COO, along with Brian Carduff, CFO, are the partners behind 3B Lodge and each has experience working in the restaurant, sports, and entertainment space.
WICHITA, KS
kansascitymag.com

Todd Schulte is opening KC’s first salami bar this spring

Todd Schulte and Cory Dannehl have succeeded in bringing some of the freshest seafood to Kansas City with their East coast inspired restaurant, Earl’s Premier. Now, they’re on to their next venture, an Italian restaurant called Bacaro Primo. The Italian concept will take over the former Café Europa space in Brookside’s Crestwood Shops (323 E. 55th st., KCMO).
KANSAS CITY, MO
