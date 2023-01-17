Read full article on original website
TCU at Kansas: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
A major Big 12 clash sees TCU facing off against Kansas, will the Jayhawks get back on track at home or do the Horned Frogs have a major road upset brewing?. TV schedule: Saturday, January 21, 1:00 pm ET. CBS. Arena: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. It was a dreadful...
KU Sports
Tuesday's Kansas basketball loss at K-State hard on the fans, important for KU players
Here’s the thing about losses like the one the 2nd-ranked Kansas basketball team suffered on Tuesday night to No. 13 Kansas State in Manhattan — they tend to hurt the fan base more than they hurt the players. Don’t get me wrong; the Jayhawks were bummed that they...
K-State legendary quarterback says he coined famous wildcat formation
SPRING, TX (KSNT) – Former K-State quarterback Michael Bishop impacted football beyond Kansas State. Bishop will be inducted into the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame. To make it into the hall of fame, a player has to stand out from the rest of college football. Bishop set the K-State record for the most career […]
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas State vaults to No. 6 in Top 25 And 1 after upsetting rival Kansas
Kansas at Kansas State was billed as Tuesday night's biggest game -- a top-15 showdown between two in-state rivals, one of which has a coach (Bill Self) already in possession of two national titles and a spot in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, the other led by a first-year coach (Jerome Tang) who entered with just 17 results under his belt.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Viral Kansas Fan Video
One Kansas basketball fan didn't check the section number before making that purchase on SeatGeek. On Wednesday, video surfaced of a Jayhawk stuck in the middle of a seemingly infinite number of Wildcats during Kansas State's stunning upset of KU Tuesday night. The sports world reacted to the viral ...
247Sports
Collin Klein does it again with Blake Barnett commitment
Ask Kansas State's newest commitment Blake Barnett what directed the quarterback towards a future with the Wildcats and the 2024 prospect responds with a single name. "I fell in love with K-State when I visited back in July," added Barnett. "Today I told Coach Klein that I’m ready to be a Cat and, man, was it awesome."
K-State lands QB recruit who held offers from Colorado, KU, Oregon State, Washington
Kansas State has landed its quarterback for the 2024 recruiting class.
Three K-State football players enter transfer portal as Wildcats return to campus
Three more Kansas State football players have decided to transfer.
JuJu Smith-Schuster’s brutally honest Chiefs-Steelers comparison ahead of playoff game
Ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs divisional matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster opens up on what it means to still be playing at this point in the season. On Friday, Smith-Schuster spoke with reporters to offer insight into the upcoming matchup. During the conversation, he also noted what it meant for […] The post JuJu Smith-Schuster’s brutally honest Chiefs-Steelers comparison ahead of playoff game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andy Reid has Tom Landry motivations for Jaguars Divisional Round clash
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is one of the most well-respected and beloved coaches in the NFL. So, it’s only right that with a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round, Reid will tie Tom Landry for second place on the all-time playoff wins list. Reid is currently tied with former […] The post Andy Reid has Tom Landry motivations for Jaguars Divisional Round clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help it reach all 105 counties
TOPEKA — Kansas State University and NetWork Kansas announced a partnership on Tuesday that is expected to foster economic growth through entrepreneurship in all corners of the state. In an announcement at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka, leaders from KSU and partner organizations championed the K-State 105 Initiative, a nod to Kansas’ 105 counties. The post K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help it reach all 105 counties appeared first on Startland News.
New Whataburger location opens in Kansas City’s Northland
A new Whataburger location at N.W Barry Road and Highway 169 in the Northland opened this week, the eighth in the Kansas City area.
Shatto Milk to release limited edition flavor if Chiefs win on Saturday
Shatto will release their popular red velvet milk if the Kansas City Chiefs win their playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday.
Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize, Mega Millions prize claimed in NE Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people claimed million-dollar prizes on Wednesday for the Holiday Millionaire Raffle and the Mega Millions drawing in Kansas. Cory Thone, a spokesman for the Kansas Lottery, told 27 News that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a prize for $1 million through the Mega Millions drawing were both claimed […]
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
mycouriertribune.com
Northlander to lead Home Builders Association in 2023
KANSAS CITY NORTH — Northlander Brian Tebbenkamp, owner and general manager of Patriot Homes, was named Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City president for 2023. “Tebbenkamp will continue lobbying on behalf of KCHBA membership at the local, state and national level regarding issues and policies affecting the home building industry. Additionally, Tebbenkamp wants to increase member involvement in the association as well as strengthen public perception of the KCHBA as the longstanding and trusted voice of new home construction for the metro area,” states a KCHBA press release.
WIBW
Fork in the Road: North Topeka’s favorite Pad
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pad is one of North Topeka’s oldest eateries. “Since about 1966,” regular Jim Juffey said, when asked how long he’s been eating at The Pad. “Back in 1972, and we started coming down here on weekends,” Elmer Ent, of Holton, answered. “It’s been a popular place for me.”
franchising.com
Trio Acquires 5 Twin Peaks Restaurants in Kansas Markets
Kansas-based 3B Lodge LLC has agreed to acquire 5 Twin Peaks locations in the Kansas City and Wichita markets. Brent Steven, CEO, and brother Brad Steven, COO, along with Brian Carduff, CFO, are the partners behind 3B Lodge and each has experience working in the restaurant, sports, and entertainment space.
kansascitymag.com
Todd Schulte is opening KC’s first salami bar this spring
Todd Schulte and Cory Dannehl have succeeded in bringing some of the freshest seafood to Kansas City with their East coast inspired restaurant, Earl’s Premier. Now, they’re on to their next venture, an Italian restaurant called Bacaro Primo. The Italian concept will take over the former Café Europa space in Brookside’s Crestwood Shops (323 E. 55th st., KCMO).
Kansas family’s livestock dying at a rapid rate due to feeding error
Livestock chaos. A Kansas family says its livestock is dying at a rapid rate because of a feeding error.
