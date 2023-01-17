Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oxford Eagle
Regents of Oxford begins selling tickets for annual ‘Supermarket Sweep’
The Regents School of Oxford began selling tickets for their “Supermarket Sweep” fundraiser on Tuesday as they continue to grow closer to breaking ground on a new campus. The school will sell $20 raffle tickets for a chance to win an eight-minute shopping spree courtesy of Larson’s CashSaver.
hottytoddy.com
The Pantry in Oxford Thanks the Community for the Support Over Holidays
The hearts of all of us who give our time to the Pantry of Oxford are filled with gratitude for the. wonderful holiday response to the needs of their neighbors. This Thanksgiving and Christmas, in spite of freezing temperatures and rainy weather, inflation and. increased expenses, Oxford and Lafayette folks...
hottytoddy.com
Bid for Oxford Conference Center Interior Renovation Project Approved
The Oxford Conference Center will be getting spruced up this spring. The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a bid Tuesday from a contractor for the interior renovation project. Two bids were submitted. The lowest bid was $795,00 from J.P. Corp General Contractors. The second bid from JE Stevens Construction Group was for $815,000.
hottytoddy.com
Poison Control Calls Climb for Kids Accidentally Eating Edibles
The Mississippi Poison Control Center is experiencing a concerning increase in calls regarding children who have found and eaten marijuana-laced candies and chocolates at home, making them sick enough for a trip to the emergency room. And with the establishment of marijuana dispensaries expected around the state this year, the...
wtva.com
UMMC announces creation of Mississippi's only dedicated burn center
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi’s largest hospital announced Thursday the establishment of a much-needed burn center. According to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC), the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning approved the hospital’s request to establish and operate the Mississippi Burn Center on its main campus.
Beer ban at Germantown Kroger goes into effect
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — If you’re looking to buy beer in Germantown this week, you’ll have to bypass the Kroger on Farmington Boulevard. A beer ban went into effect for the store on Monday, January 16, 2023. The ban will last through Thursday, January 19, 2023. The store’s...
Oxford Eagle
Campbell Clinic expanding to Oxford
Industry leader in orthopedic medicine Campbell Clinic has announced plans to open an Oxford location this spring. The clinic will be at 2580 South Lamar Blvd. and is anticipated to begin seeing patients in May or June. This expansion comes after 10 years of planning and effective geographic expansion in...
wtva.com
Individual sought for December burglary in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are working to identify the individual responsible for the burglary of a business. The burglary happened on Dec. 22 near Barnes Crossing Road. Police did not identify the business. However, Police provided a surveillance image showing one person who appears to be wearing a...
Two officers and a K-9 walk into a store… Mississippi patrolman recalls when K-9 jumped ledge, left mouths hanging open below
Alan Ivy has a story to tell. The Oxford Police captain was investigating a string of burglaries on the square in the early 2000s when he received a call about an intruder on the second floor of University Sporting Goods. Ivy, his partner and their K-9 companion Thor rushed to...
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Police Department Announces Award Winners
The Oxford Police Department would like to congratulate all of the award winners at the 2023 Oxford Peace Officers Officer of the Year Banquet! We would especially like to congratulate Corporal Devin Martin for winning the 2022 Officer of the Year award. “This year’s Officer of the Year Banquet was...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Rifle on the Road for the Final Time Against Akron
Ole Miss rifle stay on the road for another top-10 matchup against No. 10 Akron on January 21, starting at 8 a.m. The Rebels are coming off a win over No. 9 Navy for their third top-10 victory. The Rebels try to extend a two-match win streak and improve on...
Woman warns others after losing $300 in Cash App scam
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WREG) — An apparent Cash App scam leaves a Germantown woman out $300, and there’s a chance more people were also taken for much more. The victim, who asked us not to use her name, described what happened Saturday while she was inside the Germantown Kroger on Farmington. “Before I was walking out, […]
TN woman charged with exploiting a minor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
Four Germantown church members killed in Texas plane crash
UPDATE 1/18, 2 p.m.: Harvest Church posted the following statement to Facebook: “As the latest report, Kennon has been extubated and is breathing on his own. Prayers right now are for pain management and for no infections to develop. We are grateful that reports on his spine and brain are clear, and we ask you […]
wcbi.com
Shannon man arrested, charged in connection to Tupelo shooting
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set at $150,000 for a Shannon man charged in a Tupelo shooting. Tupelo police were called to Nathaneal’s place at 840 Barley Courts around 12:30 Thursday morning for a reported shooting. Witnesses reported a disturbance between groups and a man firing a...
hottytoddy.com
UM English Professor Named Humanities Council Teacher of the Year
A University of Mississippi English instructor described by colleagues as a “shining example” among educators has been selected as the 2023 Mississippi Humanities Council Teacher of the Year. She will deliver a special lecture as part of her honor. Beth Spencer, senior lecturer in English, said she is...
wtva.com
Pedestrian killed in Grenada crash
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - The death of a pedestrian is under investigation in Grenada. According to Grenada Police Chief George Douglas, a vehicle collided with the pedestrian Tuesday morning shortly before 6:00 along Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. He identified the pedestrian as Marcus Blackmon, 43, of Grenada. Blackmon was...
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi Researchers Developing Early Warning System for Tornadoes
Method uses tornadoes’ unique sound for detection and tracking. Tornado season in the South means increased anxiety, hours of televised storm coverage and watching the skies. Unfortunately, it can also lead to “warning fatigue.”. A team of researchers at the University of Mississippi‘s National Center for Physical Acoustics...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Takes on the Razorbacks on the Road
Ole Miss men’s basketball travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. The tipoff is set for 11 a.m. and can be seen on ESPN2. Ole Miss (9-9, 1-5 SEC) is coming off of its first SEC win of the season over South Carolina 70-58 on Tuesday. The Rebels were led in scoring by Matthew Murrell with 23 points, nine rebounds,
wcbi.com
Child dies in Tupelo, police investigating details surrounding
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A 5-year-old child is dead in Tupelo and police are trying to determine what happened. Investigators are calling it a death investigation. Officers responded to a home on Gun Club Road Sunday morning around 10:30 and found the child had died. Investigators have not released...
Comments / 0