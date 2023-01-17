ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erica Campbell, Patti LaBelle Among New Honorary Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha

By paige.boyd
 3 days ago
In celebration of their 115th Founders’ Day, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®️ welcomed four trailblazing women into their sisterhood as honorary members.

This year’s honorary inductees include Grammy-winning gospel artist and nationally-syndicated radio host Erica Campbell, America’s most-decorated Track & Field Olympian Allyson Felix, Grammy-winning soul artist and NY Times best-selling author Patti LaBelle, and trailblazing Delaware Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. The four women were inducted in a special ceremony Sunday (Jan. 15) in Washington DC.

In a statement on the sorority’s website, AKA’s International President & CEO Danette Anthony Reed stated, “The honorary members exemplify the core values of AKA through their extraordinary achievements and God-given talents. I am honored to welcome Campbell, Felix, LaBelle, and Blunt Rochester during this historic occasion marking 115 years of service to all mankind.”

Over the years, honorary membership into the sorority was given to women whose ethical standards and achievements mirror those of the sisterhood. Past honorary inductees include Coretta Scott King, Gladys Knight, Jada Pinkett Smith, Maya Angelou, Yolanda Adams, Brandy, Tracee Ellis-Ross, and more. Sunday’s ceremony was the culmination of a weekend of activities in DC to celebrate Alpha Kappa Alpha’s founding on January 15, 1908, on the campus of Howard University.

