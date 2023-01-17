ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

State Commerce Department rejects plan for smaller library in Birch Bay

BIRCH BAY, Wash.- The future of a proposed library in Birch Bay is heading back to the drawing board. The Whatcom County Library System said that while $2 million in state funding remains available to build a new library, the state’s Department of Commerce has rejected its use for a proposed smaller space.
BIRCH BAY, WA
Suspected DUI driver flips ATV on Guide

A Sedro-Woolley man was injured after crashing his ATV on the Guide. The Washington State Patrol said the rider was travelling on the shoulder near Axton Road on Thursday afternoon, January 19th, when he veered into several mailboxes. The ATV then flipped onto its side off the road. The rider,...
SEDRO-WOOLLEY, WA

