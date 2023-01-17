Read full article on original website
Every Fire Type Pokemon Starter Ranked
Every new generation of "Pokémon" comes with its own set of starters, typically including Fire, Water, and Grass types. These three Pokémon provide players with the options on how to build their team, and also determines what sort of Pokémon their rival will pick. And for some gamers, there's a certain kind of Pokémon that calls to them each and every game: Fire type.
Pokemon Prize Pack Series 1: The 'Secret' Pokemon Cards You Can Only Get At Local Stores
Competitive "Pokémon" battles aren't just something that exists in video games — "Pokémon TCG" is a thriving card game that The Pokémon Company works hard to support. Promoting these in-person events can be tricky, but special edition cards can help get gamers in the door. Luckily for players, new "Pokémon" Prize Packs are being sent to retailers that include even more cards to collect.
The Best Open World Games Of 2022
Certain genres dominate the world of gaming, with first-person shooters, racers, and role-playing games often topping the charts. Open world games have also seen a popularity surge in recent years. Boasting titles ranging from "Grand Theft Auto 5" to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," the genre has transformed into one of the most successful and popular in the world, selling millions of copies.
What's The Big Deal With Shiny Pokémon?
Many diehard "Pokémon" fans know the feeling of excitement that comes from catching a Shiny Pokémon. These randomly-generated pocket monsters, which sparkle and feature shading that deviates from the species standard, have been in the series since the second generation games "Pokémon Gold" and "Silver," according to Bulbapedia. But where did they come from? How did Pokémon developer Game Freak come up with the idea? And why have they risen to such heights of popularity?
The Game Boy Game That Was The Console's Best Seller
Unfortunately, Nintendo's ultra-successful Game Boy is now more than 30 years old. True, this means that time continues to march ever onward, but, on the bright side, it also means that there are interesting statistics to look over regarding the console's time on the market. The Game Boy sold more...
Ash's Final Pokémon Episode Opening Is Determined To Make Us Cry
After finally becoming a Pokemon champion, the journey of Ash Ketchum, the world's most experienced 10-year-old Pokemon trainer, is finally coming to a close. The "Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master" series will be made up of 11 parts, and the original version in Japanese begins airing on January 13, 2023. Unfortunately, we don't know when the English dubbed version or subtitles will be available, and the current English title is even a rough translation of the Japanese title rather than an official adaptation for the language. Nevertheless, it's sure to be an emotional rollercoaster for longtime fans of the anime as the series overhauls its narrative focus.
We May Finally Know What Will Be In The GTA 6 Announcement Trailer
In September 2022, a "GTA 6" leak had fans losing their minds, but since then, there's been no official information on the game. Rockstar broke its silence on the leak, explaining that it shouldn't affect the game's development timeline, but the company has refrained from making its own official announcement about the game. Without an official trailer or game footage to comb through, fans are eagerly looking for clues everywhere – even in unreleased items in "GTA Online." While the official announcement trailer hasn't arrived just yet, fans think they know what it might contain. Unfortunately, the information comes as part of another potential leak.
This $10,000 Pokémon Game Was Allegedly Destroyed By US Customs
There's no worse feeling than losing a rare collectable, especially when that collectable is valued around $10,000. Exactly that happened to one Pokémon fan, according to Stephen Kick, the CEO of Nightdive Studios (the independent developer behind the upcoming reboot of "System Shock"). On Thursday, Kick shared a picture of a destroyed original copy of "Pokémon: Yellow" — the final Game Boy game released in the West – to his Twitter account.
How The Birdseye Perk Works In Warzone 2.0
There's a lot a gamer needs to figure out to become competitive in "Warzone 2.0." From weapon selection and equipment to map layout and game modes, it can be positively overwhelming for new players to keep track of everything. Even grizzled veterans of the "Call of Duty" series can get mixed up from time to time and need a refresher on certain game mechanics. One thing that has been known to confuse players is the Birdseye perk.
What Is Pokémon Legends Celebi? The Rumored Arceus Sequel Explained
"Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" may have made history for "Pokémon," but for some devoted fans of the franchise, the true standout title of 2022 was "Pokémon Legends: Arceus." This Nintendo Switch game dared to do what many previous entries in the prolific series didn't, shaking up "Pokémon's" core formula and mechanics, and rebuilding it into an ambitious semi-open world action RPG.
Is Redfall Coming To PS5?
At some point this year, "Redfall" — a first-person shooter — is set to be released. Developed by Arkane Austin and published by Bethesda Softworks, the game will be available for the Xbox Series X/S and the PC at some point during the first half of 2023, and will also be on Game Pass the day of its release. However, some PlayStation players are curious as to whether or not they will also have access to "Redfall" at some point in the future.
The Best Audio Settings For Warzone 2.0
You better fine-tune your audio settings in "Warzone 2.0." Otherwise, you'll be giving players who do the upper hand in battle. It seems that audio mixing has always been an issue with Activision's "Call of Duty" battle royale titles, as Dr Disrespect famously made clear during a 2020 live stream.
The Legend Of Zelda: A Link To The Past Almost Had Many Different Names
There are few games in the classic "Zelda" catalogue that are as revered as "A Link To The Past," the third game in the series, and the first to incorporate iconic elements like the Master Sword and travel between parallel dimensions. It was a huge success and a marked improvement over the side-scroller "Zelda 2: The Adventure of Link," in part because it was a return to the top-down original gameplay style of the first "Zelda" game. It set a standard for all future "Zelda" titles to come.
Persona 4 Golden: The 5 Difficulty Levels Explained
A brand new, visually enhanced version of "Persona 4 Golden" has just made its way onto several new platforms including Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass, giving many players their first opportunity to explore the rural town of Inaba and the mysterious Midnight Channel. Like the critically acclaimed "Persona 5...
Is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Coming To Nintendo Switch?
Now that the "Nioh" franchise is behind it, developer Team Ninja is steadily approaching its March 3, 2023 release date for "Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty." While the title will be releasing on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam, it's also aiming to blow players away on Xbox and PC Game Pass.
Minecraft Kills Fans' Biggest Frustration With The Game
Microsoft won't release a sequel to "Minecraft," so players have to be satisfied with the main game. With constant updates, including quality-of-life changes and content additions, it's not hard to do. In fact, the developers listen to fans and have a public "Minecraft" feedback site so players can vote to add things that they'd like to see in the game. And, as "Minecraft" has recently proved, the developers really do listen to that feedback.
Persona 3 Portable Vs. Persona 3 FES: What's The Difference?
A new version of "Persona 3 Portable" released on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch in early 2023. This popular JRPG has seen several iterations over the years. The original "Persona 3" launched on the PlayStation 2 back in 2006. Then an enhanced edition called "Persona 3 FES" came out in 2007, followed by another variety initially made for the PSP called "Persona 3 Portable" in 2009. While they share the same name, 2023's "Persona 3 Portable" has a few upgrades not found in the older PSP version.
The Rarest Melee Weapon In GTA Online
"Grand Theft Auto Online" has no shortage of its rarities. Such anomalies include weapons like the golden gun from "007" or even some rare vehicles you can add to your collection — but rare melee weapons are a completely different beast. While they are not as common (or as...
Is Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Coming To Nintendo Switch?
"Star Wars: Jedi Survivor" is finally on the way to "Star Wars" fans and gamers. The highly anticipated follow-up to "Jedi: Fallen Order" arrives on March 17 and is already looking to be a worthy successor to a game that won praise from critics for its solid combat and story. Fans are ready to wield a lightsaber – or two – against the forces of the Empire again, and owners of the Nintendo Switch are no exception. The question, of course, is whether or not they'll be able to.
Fortnite: How To Claim Capture Points
Chapter 4 Season 1 of "Fortnite" once again redefined the ever-popular and ever-changing battle royale title. One addition the chapter brought with it is the opportunity to claim Capture Points. Capture Points not only unlock weapons, shields, grenades, healing items, and the like, but they also help players complete certain weekly challenge quests, as explained by Dexerto. This feature arrived with other new "Fortnite" content, including NPCs, weapons, and items. In such an abundant landscape, players have every reason to take advantage of Capture Points to get as much of an edge as they can in.
