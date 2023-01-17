Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dawn Foods partnering with nonprofit to bring birthday cakes to kids in need
JACKSON, MI – Jackson-based Dawn Foods has announced a three-year partnership with a national nonprofit to help families in need celebrate special days. The nonprofit, For Goodness Cakes -- not to be confused with the Michigan Center bakery with the same name -- started in 2016 and matches volunteer bakers with community organizations to help children in foster care and youth in need celebrate their birthdays, graduations and more.
WLUC
Westwood Mall hosts flea market
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Westwood Mall is hosting a flea market this weekend featuring everything from antiques to mittens. There will also be local crafters with a variety of homemade items and cornhole games for those interested. Westwood Mall Manager, Joe Ellis says the flea market is a great way...
Jackson non-profit equips kids to reach their full potential
It's called Rise Above. The goal? Give kids who were suspended, expelled, or removed from school a second chance, and help them reach their full potential
michiganradio.org
Two Catholic parishes in Michigan will “disassociate” from the Boy Scouts of America
Two Catholic parishes in Michigan will “disassociate” from the Boy Scouts of America. The Diocese of Lansing released new guidance on parish affiliation with the BSA. Catholic parishes in Howell and Brighton have decided to disaffiliate with the Boy Scouts of America. The decision comes after the Diocese...
Marshmallows with nails, hooks found in Farmington Hills neighborhood
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI – The Farmington Hills Police Department is investigating after several incidents in which residents have found marshmallows with tack nails or fishing hooks inside them. The tainted marshmallows have been found placed in the front yards of homes on Heritage Hills Drive and Hunters Whip Lane...
Lansing father works to keep son’s legacy alive
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a story of a father’s love for his son, and the pain of losing him. “When he was murdered you know I had darkness come. I was feeling in a dark moment,” said Lansing Father, Michael McKissic. But it’s also one of healing and hopes that today is anything but […]
Bed bugs are crawling all over Michigan: How to spot the stealthy blood-eaters
They almost never hide in plain sight and they sneak out while we’re sleeping to feast on our blood. Bed bugs are everywhere in Michigan, with four cities across the state ranking among the worst in the country on Orkin’s Bed Bugs Cities List for 2023. Detroit ranks...
fox2detroit.com
Oakland county family lottery club wins $3.73M jackpot ticket
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - The latest multi-million dollar jackpot won in Michigan was awarded to a four-person lottery club from Oakland County. Even with all the luck in the world, it appears there is still power in numbers as one family of four discovered recently. "Our family decided to...
Chelsea Treehouse will close in June, but could reopen later with new ownership
CHELSEA, MI -- The Chelsea Treehouse has been a go-to spot for many families during the past 17 years, but a recent announcement may put an end to the business. Although she said she is open to prospective buyers, The Chelsea Treehouse owner Michele Balaka has announced she will retire and not renew her building lease that ends in June. Balaka said she wants to help her two children with their own businesses.
Want a Good Steak? The Best Steakhouses in Lansing
The old slogan was, "beef, it's what's for dinner". There's nothing like an awesome steak, cooked on the grill to your specs. Who has the best steaks in Lansing?. I'm on a new diet and eating steak works out for me! I need to eat protein, protein and more protein. A steak can satisfy my taste, hunger and it will be on point for my diet plan. When it comes to steaks, I am a huge fan of the prime rib at the English Inn. Part of the experience is the classy feel at the Inn.
WILX-TV
Sparrow impacted by crowded emergency rooms
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Too many patients and not enough staff to care for them. Those are the reasons Sparrow Hospital said it’s running out of room in the emergency room and waiting hours in the emergency room without a bed is not ideal. “I was amazed at what...
Outreach, advocacy is the goal of new Jackson Pride Center executive director
JACKSON, MI – The Jackson Pride Center has hired a new executive director to lead the nonprofit organization. Sharon Pedersen was hired in November. She was raised in Brooklyn and attended the Columbia School District and the University of Michigan, where she obtained a bachelor of arts degree in psychology and women’s studies and a master’s degree in urban planning.
This Wayne County Sports Bar Serves Up a Monster 10 Pound Burger
When this Wayne County sports bar uses the catchphrase "go big or go home", they mean it. Seriously, they really mean it. When it comes to their insane 100-pound pizza, gigantic two-pound tacos, or monster 10-pound burger, it's obvious that size really does matter at Mallie's Sports Grill & Bar.
WILX-TV
Lansing man uses TikTok to grow his business, spread positive messages
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s not easy for small businesses to compete with larger corporations, but one man in Lansing is paving his own path to success and he’s doing it through social media. Aondray Worthy owns WalkWorthy, a store that sells custom menswear. You might come across...
WLNS
Lansing issues late notices to people with autopay for trash
Lansing issues late notices to people with autopay …. Lansing issues late notices to people with autopay for trash. Jackson non-profit equips kids to reach their full …. Jackson non-profit equips kids to reach their full potential. Coaches Show: Spartans bounce back after Purdue loss. Sparrow expert preaches value of...
What’s Up With the Leaning Trees in This Battle Creek Cemetery
I'm positive that the only reason this is deemed "weird" is because of the location. Earlier today, my boss showed me a few photos of a cemetery in Battle Creek where the trees all seem to be leaning in one direction. Check them out below:. She wondered why all of...
Modernized electrical upgrades coming soon to Jackson’s Cascades Falls
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Upgrades aiming to improve Jackson’s Cascades Falls are coming this year. In December, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved a $106,091 contract with A Plus Electric, Inc. to make electrical upgrades at the falls at 1401 S. Brown St. The upgrades aim to modernize the equipment, Board Chairman James “Steve” Shotwell Jr., District 5, said.
Sheep rescued from partially frozen lake, reunited with owner
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI -- One lucky sheep was saved from a partially frozen lake in Livingston County on Monday. Brighton Area Fire Authority responded to a call around 2 p.m., Jan. 16. about a lost sheep making its way onto Lake Chemung in Genoa Township, located between Brighton and Howell.
Rochester woman learns she’s won $500,000 Powerball prize during sleepless night
LANSING, MI -- As if she wasn’t having a hard enough time falling asleep, Deborah Bates, 65, of Rochester definitely couldn’t sleep after she learned she won a $500,000 Powerball prize. “I play Powerball every once in a while, and usually check the results the morning after the...
fox2detroit.com
Wedding ring disappears from 92-year-old woman's hand at Monroe nursing home
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - For 50 years, Sandy Desautels' mother has worn her wedding ring. "My dad’s been dead 10 years in May. My mom was never the same after dad died. She held on to those rings because it held on to my dad," she said.
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson, MI
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.https://www.mlive.com/jackson/
Comments / 0