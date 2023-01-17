ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

MLive

Dawn Foods partnering with nonprofit to bring birthday cakes to kids in need

JACKSON, MI – Jackson-based Dawn Foods has announced a three-year partnership with a national nonprofit to help families in need celebrate special days. The nonprofit, For Goodness Cakes -- not to be confused with the Michigan Center bakery with the same name -- started in 2016 and matches volunteer bakers with community organizations to help children in foster care and youth in need celebrate their birthdays, graduations and more.
JACKSON, MI
WLUC

Westwood Mall hosts flea market

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Westwood Mall is hosting a flea market this weekend featuring everything from antiques to mittens. There will also be local crafters with a variety of homemade items and cornhole games for those interested. Westwood Mall Manager, Joe Ellis says the flea market is a great way...
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Lansing father works to keep son’s legacy alive

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a story of a father’s love for his son, and the pain of losing him. “When he was murdered you know I had darkness come. I was feeling in a dark moment,” said Lansing Father, Michael McKissic. But it’s also one of healing and hopes that today is anything but […]
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Oakland county family lottery club wins $3.73M jackpot ticket

LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - The latest multi-million dollar jackpot won in Michigan was awarded to a four-person lottery club from Oakland County. Even with all the luck in the world, it appears there is still power in numbers as one family of four discovered recently. "Our family decided to...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Chelsea Treehouse will close in June, but could reopen later with new ownership

CHELSEA, MI -- The Chelsea Treehouse has been a go-to spot for many families during the past 17 years, but a recent announcement may put an end to the business. Although she said she is open to prospective buyers, The Chelsea Treehouse owner Michele Balaka has announced she will retire and not renew her building lease that ends in June. Balaka said she wants to help her two children with their own businesses.
CHELSEA, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Want a Good Steak? The Best Steakhouses in Lansing

The old slogan was, "beef, it's what's for dinner". There's nothing like an awesome steak, cooked on the grill to your specs. Who has the best steaks in Lansing?. I'm on a new diet and eating steak works out for me! I need to eat protein, protein and more protein. A steak can satisfy my taste, hunger and it will be on point for my diet plan. When it comes to steaks, I am a huge fan of the prime rib at the English Inn. Part of the experience is the classy feel at the Inn.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Sparrow impacted by crowded emergency rooms

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Too many patients and not enough staff to care for them. Those are the reasons Sparrow Hospital said it’s running out of room in the emergency room and waiting hours in the emergency room without a bed is not ideal. “I was amazed at what...
LANSING, MI
MLive

Outreach, advocacy is the goal of new Jackson Pride Center executive director

JACKSON, MI – The Jackson Pride Center has hired a new executive director to lead the nonprofit organization. Sharon Pedersen was hired in November. She was raised in Brooklyn and attended the Columbia School District and the University of Michigan, where she obtained a bachelor of arts degree in psychology and women’s studies and a master’s degree in urban planning.
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Lansing issues late notices to people with autopay for trash

Lansing issues late notices to people with autopay …. Lansing issues late notices to people with autopay for trash. Jackson non-profit equips kids to reach their full …. Jackson non-profit equips kids to reach their full potential. Coaches Show: Spartans bounce back after Purdue loss. Sparrow expert preaches value of...
LANSING, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Modernized electrical upgrades coming soon to Jackson’s Cascades Falls

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Upgrades aiming to improve Jackson’s Cascades Falls are coming this year. In December, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved a $106,091 contract with A Plus Electric, Inc. to make electrical upgrades at the falls at 1401 S. Brown St. The upgrades aim to modernize the equipment, Board Chairman James “Steve” Shotwell Jr., District 5, said.
JACKSON, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson, MI
