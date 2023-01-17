Mary Etta (Sharples) Reese, 96, died Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. Mary was born on May 24, 1926 at the home of her parents, the late Fred and Ethel (McCurdy) Sharples in Tunnel Hill, Ohio. She attended Brush College for 4 years, walking to the one room school each day. At Brush College, there was one teacher for all 8 grades, a pot-belly stove for heat in the winter and the students drank from a pale of water, all sharing the same cup!

NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO