Spill of 150,000 gallons of waste materials leads Ohio AG Yost to seek injunction against farm operators
CARDINGTON, Ohio — For years, neighbors living near a farm in Morrow County have complained about foul odors, noise and truck traffic. Over the years, the operators of the farm and a company named Renergy have collected animal and food waste, which they’ve used to feed a digester as a means to help generate electricity. The leftover waste products have been spread on nearby farmland as fertilizer.
Application Under Review For Proposed Gas Pipeline To Feed Intel; Delaware County Impacted
As we have shared more than once in stories concerning the construction of two silicon chip manufacturing facilities for Intel in northeast Licking County, the closeness of Delaware County – the border of which is just a few thousand feet away – is certain to be impacted by the project.
WTRF
Historic piece of Belmont County property is about to change hands
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Dysart Woods, owned by Ohio University since the 1970s, will be purchased by the Captina Conservancy this summer. The forest, near Belmont, Ohio, covers more than 400 acres. Fifty acres of that is considered an “old growth forest,” meaning the trees have never been cut....
WHIZ
Splatter and Shatter Opens at Colony Square Mall
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Colony Square Mall has a new business that fills a niche in consumers interests. The ribbon cutting took place at Splatter and Shatter. It’s a shop that sells enjoyment by providing new experiences. Business owners Amy Poulton and Linda Sowers talked about their new venture and what makes it unique.
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Coshocton Foundation awards grants
The distribution committee of the Coshocton Foundation had their first meeting of fiscal year 2023 recently and reviewed 24 grant applications totaling $1,267,624. The committee awarded six grants totaling $15,525 to various community organizations. Several applications were referred back to the requestors for more information. The grants awarded include:. $5,135...
crawfordcountynow.com
Avita Ontario South Campus opening Friday
ONTARIO—Avita Health System has announced that Avita Ontario South Campus will open at the end of this week in the former Sears building at 600 Richland Mall, Ontario. The facility will feature a walk-in clinic, medical offices, a dietitian office, x-ray, and lab draw stations. The Avita Walk-In Clinic will be the first to move into the new facility and will open their doors Friday, Jan. 20 at 8:00 AM.
tourcounsel.com
Ohio Station Outlets | Outlet mall in Burbank, Ohio
Ohio Station Outlets is a collection of more than 60 stores, conveniently located off I-71 at Route 83, an hour's drive south of Cleveland. The cheerful and spacious complex has a playground, food court, visitor information desk, and acres of free parking. Stores include Adidas, Eddie Bauer Outlet, Black and...
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
CCYL now accepting applications
Coshocton County Youth Leadership (CCYL), a Leadership Coshocton County and Coshocton Foundation program, is now accepting applications for the 2023-2024 program year. Coshocton County Youth Leadership develops leadership skills in participants, increasing self-confidence and presents an opportunity to interact with community leaders as well as youth from area high schools. Through this experience CCYL participants gain leadership skills while exploring Coshocton County’s resources, challenges and opportunities.
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Clee Elwood Streets
Clee Elwood Streets, 75, of Coshocton, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. He was born Feb. 8, 1947 to Warren E. and Dorothy E. (Williams) Streets. Clee was a train enthusiast, and was a charter member of the Coshocton Model Railroad Club, and volunteered at Mill Creek Central Railroad. He was a shy person, but when he found a friend, he found a friend for life.
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Sylvia Roberts
Sylvia Roberts, age 54, of Coshocton, passed away on January 11, 2023 at her home. She was born on May 26, 1968 to the late Mary (Poland) and Larry Eugene Wiggins Sr. in Coshocton, Ohio. Sylvia was a stay-at-home mother, taking care of her family. She loved to do art and crafts and wood working. She enjoyed camping and fishing with her family. She was a loving and caring woman and would do anything for anyone.
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Mary Etta (Sharples) Reese
Mary Etta (Sharples) Reese, 96, died Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. Mary was born on May 24, 1926 at the home of her parents, the late Fred and Ethel (McCurdy) Sharples in Tunnel Hill, Ohio. She attended Brush College for 4 years, walking to the one room school each day. At Brush College, there was one teacher for all 8 grades, a pot-belly stove for heat in the winter and the students drank from a pale of water, all sharing the same cup!
Knox Pages
Brenneman announces May 31 retirement as executive director for United Way of Knox County
MOUNT VERNON -- United Way of Knox County Executive Director Kelly Brenneman announced she will retire May 31 from the position she has held since 2015. United Way of Knox County has been a health and human service organization serving Mount Vernon and neighboring communities since 1951.
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Accident reported on Second Street
On Jan. 18, 2023 at approximately 12:07 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a 911 call in reference to a possible accident with injury in the 700 block of South Second Street in the city of Coshocton. Upon arrival of emergency personnel, it was determined that Justina N. Luce, 26...
Reynoldsburg middle school to close after this school year
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg middle school will close at the end of the current school year due to repairs the district cannot pay for. The Reynoldsburg City School Board voted Tuesday night to close Hannah J. Ashton Middle School, citing the cost of needed repairs — estimated at $18 million. The district said […]
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Jason Alan Kobel
Jason Alan Kobel, age 47, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023. He was born in Coshocton on March 2, 1975 to Sue Davis and Lester “Jim” Kobel, who survive. He was a graduate of River View High School and was currently working at Wiley Companies. He was an OSU Buckeyes fan and watched Nascar Racing. He loved to hunt and fish and float the river. He spent time with his grandchildren and would teach them to fish at the river and to hunt.
Photos: Firefighters battle flames in garage fire
Crews worked to extinguish flames in a garage fire in Dover on Tuesday night.
whbc.com
Former Dover Mayor to be Sentenced Tuesday
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Former Dover Mayor Richard Homrighausen is to be sentenced at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on theft in office charges. The judge on his case denied a motion for a new trial last week. Homrighausen was found guilty of a total of...
WHIZ
Zanesville Resident Charged After Tuesday Pursuit
A 24-year-old Zanesville resident has been charged after a chase through the city on Tuesday. Zanesville Police said that around 6:30am, Jordyn Dudley took a vehicle without permission. Dudley was reported to be hallucinating at the time. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said patrol officers located the vehicle on Maple Avenue, but Dudley failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
whbc.com
Parole Board Recommends Against Clemency for Keith
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine makes the final decision, but the Ohio Parole Board has recommended against clemency for Canton native Kevin Keith. He has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in Bucyrus.
cleveland19.com
Extra police officers assigned to Massillon Middle School
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional police officers will be at Massillon Middle School Tuesday after officials were made aware of a threat on social media. Massillon police said they are investigating the Snapchat threat and are taking all proper precautions. Besides the school resource officer, there will be an...
