D1Baseball ranks Texas Tech in Preseason Top 25

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech received its third preseason ranking with the release of D1Baseball’s Preseason Top 25 on Tuesday.

The Red Raiders are ranked 24th in the nation. Oklahoma State (No. 9) and TCU (No. 15) are the other Big 12 teams in the rankings.

Texas Tech was previously ranked No. 16 by Perfect Game and No. 17 by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

Tim Tadlock’s team opens the season with a ten-game home stand, starting with a four-game series against Gonzaga. The season opener is on Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. at Rip Griffin Park.

