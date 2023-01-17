Read full article on original website
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
PWMania
Nick Khan on Vince McMahon’s WWE Return, Stephanie McMahon’s Future, Saudi Rumors, More
WWE CEO Nick Khan recently appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics, including WWE Chairman Vince McMahon’s return, the departure of former Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, working with Chief Content Officer Triple H, and more. Khan was asked if he thought the...
PWMania
Bray Wyatt and Jojo Offerman Set to Get Married Later This Year
Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, and JoJo Offerman are getting married. The couple announced their engagement in April, but the wedding has yet to take place. Offerman has been in a relationship with Wyatt for several years. Their first child, Knash Sixx Rotunda, was born in May 2019, and their second child, Hyrie Von Rotunda, was born in May 2020.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
PWMania
Former Impact Wrestling Star Making AEW TV Debut Following Impressive Dark Match
Brian Cage defeated Willie Mack on the January 11 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and now the former Impact Wrestling star is set to make his AEW TV debut as a result of his performance in the match. Following the broadcast, fans praised the match. Mack, who left Impact in...
PWMania
New Match Revealed for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Updated Line-Up
A second tournament match for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX has been announced. Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes will face Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium on tonight’s SmackDown. This will be the first round of the tournament to determine who will be the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a future shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.
PWMania
PROGRESS Wrestling’s Relationship With WWE Network and Peacock Comes to an End
Thanks to Progress Wrestling for sending in the following to PWMania.com:. [London 18.01.23] PROGRESS Wrestling‘s first show of 2023 was named START SPREADING THE NEWS… for a very clear reason, and they can now confirm that its very positive and long-standing partnership with WWE Network is coming to a harmonious end.
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE Making a Change to the Tag Team Titles
Despite being billed as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos have always been the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Champions. The same is true for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who holds both the WWE Title and the Universal Championship. WWE has announced that The Usos will defend...
PWMania
WATCH: AEW Dynamite Pre-Show For Tonight In Fresno, CA. (Video)
It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns to TBS at 10/9c for this week’s installment of their weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, AEW Dynamite. Ahead of tonight’s show, which emanates from Fresno, CA., Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez check-in...
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 1/20/2023
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the January 20 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Full spoilers are below:. * Jungle Boy defeated Ethan Page. From ringside, Stokely Hathaway, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy looked...
PWMania
Big Names Possibly Revealed for WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show, Brock Lesnar Update
Brock Lesnar, DX, and The American Badass may all make an appearance at the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special. We previously reported that WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has been confirmed to appear at the RAW 30th Anniversary show next Monday in Philadelphia. WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels was also announced, as were several others.
PWMania
Saraya and Toni Storm Turn Heel During This Week’s AEW Dynamite
For weeks, a heel turn had been brewing, and it finally happened this week on AEW Dynamite. Saraya and Toni Storm attacked Willow Nightingale on Wednesday night’s show after Saraya assisted Storm in cheating to win the match. Ruby Soho won the match. Before the match, Saraya and Storm...
PWMania
Tony Khan Comments on FTR’s Hiatus From AEW
As PWMania.com previously reported, FTR’s AEW contracts are set to expire in April 2023. AEW President Tony Khan addressed FTR’s absence from AEW during an appearance on the In the Kliq podcast. “I do hope to see FTR back. They do need some time to recover from what...
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (1/20/23)
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will take place from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. According to WrestleTix, 10,692 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (1/16/23), leaving 1,227 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 11,919. Here is the updated...
PWMania
Backstage Update on AEW Heading to Universal Studios For Tapings
AEW is reportedly returning to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. According to a new report from Fightful Select, another round of AEW Dark tapings will take place at Universal on Saturday, January 28. The Dark tapings in Orlando will be the second month in a row after the show was...
PWMania
Backstage News and Producers/Coaches from This Week’s AEW Dynamite
As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE Superstar Summer Rae was backstage at this week’s AEW Dynamite from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. According to Fightful Select, Wednesday’s Dynamite went off mostly as planned. Several people were flown in on short notice for the Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life event, which was taped immediately following Rampage. AEW President Tony Khan reportedly “did all he could” for Briscoe at the show, but it appeared his hands were tied in terms of the Dynamite tribute show. We previously stated that WarnerMedia prevented any significant Briscoe tribute from occurring with Dynamite.
PWMania
Tony Khan Comments On Recent AEW Dynamite Ratings Success, Tonight’s AEW Rampage
Tony Khan is happy with the television ratings All Elite Wrestling have been pulling as of late. Heading into tonight’s installment of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, AEW Rampage, the AEW and ROH President took to Twitter to tout the recent TV ratings success of the sister-show, AEW Dynamite, which airs every Wednesday night on TBS.
PWMania
Photos: Mercedes Mone Training With Top NJPW Stars
Mercedes Mone has been training with NJPW stars in preparation for her return to the ring. The former Sasha Banks will return to the ring on February 18 to compete for KAIRI’s IWGP Women’s Championship at NJPW Battle of the Valley. The show quickly sold out after the match was announced.
PWMania
Former AEW Women’s Champion Reveals Plans To Return On The Road With The Company
The former AEW Women’s Champion is on her way back. During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio for an interview, Thunder Rosa revealed her plans to return to the road with All Elite Wrestling in the near future. “Since we’re talking about AEW, I’m probably going to be...
PWMania
What Vince McMahon Allegedly Said About FTR (The Revival) During Their Time in WWE
Dax Harwood of FTR reflected on what Vince McMahon said to him and Cash Wheeler when they were The Revival in WWE during his podcast. Harwood said, “And that’s when [McMahon] says, ‘Everyone tells me that you guys are the next great tag team. Everyone tells me you’re the next Arn and Tully. Well, that’s your problem. You are the next Arn and Tully. You’re just great wrestlers. That’s all.’ And he walks off. And I’m like, this son of a bitch thinks that he just hurt my feelings by saying that. But he didn’t. He made my dreams come true by telling me that we’re the next Arn and Tully. That we’re just a great tag team. We’re just great wrestlers.”
