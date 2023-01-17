Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Rhode Island?Ted RiversProvidence, RI
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name TagsZack LoveProvidence, RI
Exploring Fall River, MAThe Fiction AddictionFall River, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode IslandTed RiversProvidence, RI
Related
whatsupnewp.com
Choral Collective of Newport County offering 6-week “Empowering Voices” class for all ages
The Choral Collective of Newport County (CCNC) this week announced that it’s offering a new program called “Empowering Voices” this spring. Empowering Voices is inspired by André de Quadros’ “Empowering Song” approach, which centers singing, movement, bodywork, improvisation, and storytelling as vital aspects of being human.
whatsupnewp.com
Crafting Series precedes 2023 ‘Inspired Craft’ exhibition at Little Compton Historical Society
Local craftmakers and artisans are offering a series of workshops with individualized instruction this winter and spring in anticipation of the Little Compton Historical Society’s 2023 Inspired Craft exhibition. Participants of all experience levels, including those trying a craft for the first time, are encouraged to attend. The first two workshops offer textile weaving and dry needle felting and are described below. A full list of workshops is available at littlecompton.org.
whatsupnewp.com
Free weaving and printmaking drop-in workshops coming to Jamestown Arts Center
In conjunction with the Outsider Art: Harnessing Color Exhibit at the Jamestown Arts Center (January 27-April 1), organizers are offering two free and open-to-all Weaving & Printmaking Drop-in Workshops on Saturdays, February 11 and March 4 from 12-3pm. Co-curators, Melissa Seitz and Casey Weibust, with a number of exhibiting artists,...
whatsupnewp.com
Newport’s Meghan Mureddu named to President’s List at Castleton University
Castleton University has released its President’s List for the fall semester of the 2022-2023 academic year, and Meghan Mureddu of Newport is among those on the list. To qualify for this highest academic honor, students must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0 at the university, which is based in Castleton, Vermont.
whatsupnewp.com
Newport Folk Festival returns July 28 – 30; tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 1
The legendary Newport Folk Festival is set to return to Fort Adams State Park in Newport for its 64th anniversary this summer. The festival is scheduled to take place July 28-30, 2023, and once again promises to feature a diverse lineup of artists, as well as unique experiences that celebrate innovation while preserving the deep traditions of folk music. The 2023 lineup has not been announced.
whatsupnewp.com
Now Hiring: 80+ job opportunities available right now in the Newport area
Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area. All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport. Have something that you’d like included in a future jobs roundup? Email the opportunities to ryan@whatsupnewp.com in the format you see below.
whatsupnewp.com
21 open houses happening in Newport County this weekend
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, January 20 – 22, 2023. In the market for a home or have questions about the home-buying process? Contact me or visit my Digital Buyer Consult website for more information.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Madeline D. Lynch
Madeline Denise (McCarthy) Lynch was born to Florence Joseph and Mary Agnes (Driscoll) McCarthy of Whitman, Massachusetts on April 6, 1934. After enduring Alzheimer’s Disease for fourteen years, Madeline left this life for another on January 20, 2023. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Hugh F. Lynch of Newport, Rhode Island.
whatsupnewp.com
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council Meeting on Jan. 25
Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, January 25. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda. The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on January 25, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 43 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840.
whatsupnewp.com
Hope and Main opens Downtown Makers Marketplace in Providence
A ribbon-cutting ceremony formally opened the Hope and Main Downtown Makers Marketplace at 100 Westminster Street in Providence on Wednesday. The marketplace is a combination eatery/retail outlet featuring food products launched from Hope and Main in Warren, a local food incubator. State and local officials, including Governor McKee and members...
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up this week in and around Newport: Jan. 18 – 22
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport, Rhode Island this week, Wednesday, January 18 through Sunday, January 22, 2023. 3 pm to 8 pm: Flight Night Wednesdays at Newport Vineyards. 5 pm: Snack and Chat with Legislators – Rep. Cortvriend, Rep. McGaw, Sen. Ujifusa...
whatsupnewp.com
Audition Alert: Theatre By The Sea seeking Equity and Non-Equity Adult Performers for 2023 Summer Season
Wakefield, RI – Bill Hanney’s Theatre By The Sea announced today that it will be holding local auditions for its 2023 summer season for Equity and Non-Equity Adult performers. The theater is seeking strong male and female-identifying actors, singers, and dancers who are available for all rehearsal and performance dates.
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Today: Thursday, January 19
Good Morning! Today is Thursday, January 19, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 1,063 words – approximately a 5-minute read. 🛢️ On this day in 1996, the worst oil spill in Rhode Island history occurred when the tank barge, North Cape, and the tugboat, Scandia, grounded off Moonstone Beach in South Kingstown. The grounding occurred after the tug caught fire in its engine room during a winter storm. An estimated 828,000 gallons of home heating oil spilled, spreading throughout a broad area of Block Island Sound and beyond, including the shoreline of the Trustom Pond National Wildlife Refuge. (Read more on What’sUpNewp)
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Today: Wednesday, January 18
Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 891 words – approximately a 5-minute read. 🏛️ Governor Dan McKee said in his State of the State address Tuesday that he will propose broad tax relief in his forthcoming budget plan. Read more on the State of the State below;
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Diane Louise Monteiro
Diane Monteiro, age 65, of 51 Chapel Terrace, Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 surrounded by her family and friends. She was the daughter of the late Manuel and Isabella Monterio of Newport RI. She is survived by her daughter Deanna Rogers of South Florida, two brothers Micheal and Kenny Monteiro of Newport, one nephew Kenny Shemeley of Newport, two nieces Christina Pine and Shianne Shemeley of Newport. Two aunts Anna Barrows of New Bedford, MA and Antonia Monteiro of Newport and several cousins.
whatsupnewp.com
Boston’s The Gravel Project playing Askew Saturday Jan. 21
The Gravel Project, a band comprised of veteran musicians from the Boston area, is headed down Route 95 Saturday night for a show at Askew in Providence. The ensemble is an all-star band including brothers Andrew and Jordan Gravel, Dave Fox, Eguie Castrillo, and Sarah Seminski. The Project’s sound blends...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Ronald R. Dupont
Ronald R. Dupont, 83, of Westport, MA, passed away on January 16, 2023 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of the late Melinda (Arcieri). Ronald was born in Fall River, MA to Louis and Olive (Carriera) Dupont. He grew up in Portsmouth, RI. Graduated from Rogers High School....
whatsupnewp.com
Town of Middletown looks into Bike & Pedestrian Board
Emily Tessier wants Middletown to pay closer attention to bicycle and pedestrian safety. The new Town Councilwoman proposed the creation of a Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee at the Town Council’s meeting Tuesday night in Town Hall, a request approved unanimously by her colleagues. Tessier said those duties have...
whatsupnewp.com
All Rhode Island Counties now at ‘Medium’ level for COVID-19 spread
According to a recent press release from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rhode Island’s five counties have now been updated to the “medium” level for COVID-19 community levels. Providence County had previously been designated as “high.”. The CDC assesses the COVID-19 community level...
whatsupnewp.com
This Day In History: January 19th, 1996, North Cape Oil Spill
On January 19, 1996, the worst oil spill in Rhode Island history occurred when the tank barge, North Cape, and the tugboat, Scandia, grounded off Moonstone Beach in South Kingstown. The grounding occurred after the tug caught fire in its engine room during a winter storm. An estimated 828,000 gallons...
Comments / 0