Throwback Thursday - ‘82 Earthquake
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Earthquakes in Aroostook County are a rare occurrence, but not unheard of. In this week’s Throwback Thursday Brian Bouchard shows us a time when an earthquake rocked the county. On January 9th, 1982 Aroostook County and New Brunswick were rocked by a 5.8 Magnitude...
Baby Box Success for Indiana Fire Department
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Earlier this month, WAGM told you about about a UMFK Nursing Student who hopes to have safe haven baby boxes installed in Aroostook County. After concerns were raised regarding the safety and legitimacy of the boxes, WAGM reached out to a fire station who has had one installed for nearly 5 years. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
Madawaska Land Port of Entry On Track for Late 2023 Opening
MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - The Madawaska Land Port of Entry is On Schedule to be completed by late 2023. Newssource8′s Brian Bouchard has a status update on this story. Alexandria Kelly, the Project Manager for the General Services Administration’s Madawaska Land Port of Entry Project says, it’s going well so far.
Sports Extra January 20th, 2023
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A calm night of Sports Extra as there was only one hockey game played in the county between Presque Isle and Houlton-Hodgdon. A slow night also gives us the chance to show highlights of teams that we normally don’t see in this area , We have highlights from our sister station WABI . And with the Basketball Tournament less than a month away and this year there are some major changes to the schedule.
Property Crime/Mental Health Calls on the Rise
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Crime is on the rise in the county with police responding to more calls regarding theft and mental health. Lieutenant Brian Harris of the Maine State Police says it’s a good idea to lock your door when leaving the house, and not to leave your keys in your vehicle.
Easton Bears Hope To Ride Hot Start Into Bangor
Easton, Maine (WAGM) - The Easton Bears boys’ basketball team came out of the gate strong this season, winning 9 out of their first 10 games of the year. The Team has had the unique benefit of retaining their core players from last year and hope to ride their newfound success into Bangor.
How Much Snow Are Maine And New Hampshire Going To Get On Friday?
It looks like we are going to be getting our first real taste of winter tomorrow. Yes, I know that we have had a few winter storms over the last few months, but those were as much sleet and ice as they were snow. And, when the storms were over, we almost always got slammed with a blast of warm weather that caused everything to melt.
Snow Shower Chances for Southern Aroostook Tomorrow, with Better Weather Expected for the Weekend
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. After some sunshine to start this morning, cloud cover made its way back into the region during the afternoon, resulting in a gloomy end to the day today. A low-pressure system sitting off to our west this evening is expected to transfer its energy to a developing low-pressure system in the Gulf of Maine, resulting in snow shower chances for the southern and central parts of the county. Northern parts of the county remain stuck under the clouds, before the low-pressure system exits the region Friday night. This will allow high pressure to build in going into the weekend, with a mixture of sunshine and clouds expected both Saturday and Sunday.
Snow Showers Develop to the South Today with Clouds Clearing This Weekend
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. Yesterday we started the morning off under partly cloudy skies before they built up and increased through the afternoon and into the evening. Those clouds have continue to increase this morning leading us to some chances for snow showers developing. The greater chance for this to occur will be in far southern portions of the county based on where the low pressure system is located.
Canadian company files new proposal for Maine mine
PATTEN, Maine — A Canadian company that was rebuked by Maine regulators over a lack of details in a large-scale mining proposal has filed a new petition to develop a mine outside of Patten. The rezoning proposal dated Thursday was filed by Wolfden Resources, which is seeking a permit...
A Mixture of Sun and Clouds Expected Before Clouds Increase Overnight
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. Yesterday we had some snow showers develop into the northeastern section of the county during the morning hours. Those did continue into the afternoon creating a few inches of accumulation on the roadways. This morning clouds have decreased and that will set ourselves up for a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the daytime.
Hazardous Waste Interrupts Operations at Valley Recycling Facility
FRENCHVILLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Valley Recycling Facility in Frenchville was temporarily closed Wednesday following the discovery that fluorescent light bulbs containing mercury had been disposed of improperly. Valley Recycling Facility staff discovered a large quantity of the damaged bulbs in a demolition roll off dumpster that had been transported...
More Chances for Snow Showers Expected Clearing Overnight
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. Yesterday we remained fairly dry, but we didn’t really have a chance to break apart from the cloud cover. The clouds have continued this morning, but it has allowed our temperatures to start off in the mid to upper 20s.
Some Sunshine Expected Tomorrow, with More Snow Shower Chances to End the Work Week
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. Snow showers made more of an impact across the region today as a low-pressure system slowly backed into the region from the east. This has led to accumulating snow across the county, resulting in slippery roadways going into this evening. Things will improve later tonight when skies begin to clear out, which will set us up for partly sunny skies going into tomorrow. Another low-pressure system sitting off to our west right now will approach for Friday but will transfer its energy to an additional low-pressure system in the Gulf of Maine. This will result in light snow showers for southern areas, with the rest of the county seeing cloudy skies during the day.
Former Bangor resident faces potential 20-year sentence for drug trafficking
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Bangor resident is facing up to a 20-year sentence for drug trafficking across Penobscot and Aroostook counties. 27-year-old Shelby Loring pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as possession with intent to distribute.
Man Arrested In Eagle Lake For Drug Trafficking
Eagle Lake, Maine (WAGM) - On January 4th, Trooper Matt Curtin applied for, and was granted, a search warrant for 35 Gilmore Brook Road in Eagle Lake. The search warrant was related to recent burglary/theft investigations throughout the Saint John Valley in which the homeowner, 45-year-old Kyle Robertson, was developed as a suspect. Recent information obtained indicated that Robertson was likely in possession of stolen property.
Suspicious Device Triggers Bomb Squad Response in New Sweden
NEW SWEDEN, Maine (WAGM) -A suspicious device in New Sweden triggered a police response. According to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday they received a report of a suspicious device found in an abandoned residence in New Sweden. The Maine State Police Bomb Squad assisted with the investigation. The device was found to be inert and is still under investigation.
Tractor-Trailer Crash Shuts Down Route 1A in Mars Hill
MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine State Police are urging drivers to find alternative routes after a Tractor-Trailer crash shuts down Route 1A in Mars Hill. In a social media post, the State Police said “Any Northbound or Southbound traffic traveling through Mars Hill Please Utilize Rt 1, a Tractor Trailer crash will have Rt 1A shut down while crews work to remove the vehicle”
