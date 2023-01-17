ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NBA’s European Presence Grows With BBC Deal

With the arrival of a French superstar on the horizon, the NBA is growing its media presence in Europe. The league inked a U.K. broadcast deal with the BBC covering nine games this season, beginning with Thursday’s tilt in Paris between the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons — the first regular-season game in France since 2020.
LAFC Secures Record $100M Naming Rights Deal

An MLS expansion team has secured the largest naming rights deal ever for a soccer-specific stadium in the U.S. Los Angeles Football Club has agreed to a 10-year, $100 million naming rights deal with Bank of Montreal for the team’s home field in Exposition Park. The 22,000-seat facility — which opened in 2018 at a price tag of $350 million — is also home to the NWSL’s Angel City FC.
