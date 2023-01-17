Read full article on original website
Ivan Provorov’s Pride Night Boycott Sparks Renewed LGBTQ Discussion
Before the Philadelphia Flyers’ home game against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night, players wore rainbow-accented uniforms for warmups as part of the team’s LGBTQ+ Pride Night — a custom that has become commonplace in the NHL. However, defenseman Ivan Provorov refused to wear the jersey and...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NBA’s European Presence Grows With BBC Deal
With the arrival of a French superstar on the horizon, the NBA is growing its media presence in Europe. The league inked a U.K. broadcast deal with the BBC covering nine games this season, beginning with Thursday’s tilt in Paris between the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons — the first regular-season game in France since 2020.
LAFC Secures Record $100M Naming Rights Deal
An MLS expansion team has secured the largest naming rights deal ever for a soccer-specific stadium in the U.S. Los Angeles Football Club has agreed to a 10-year, $100 million naming rights deal with Bank of Montreal for the team’s home field in Exposition Park. The 22,000-seat facility — which opened in 2018 at a price tag of $350 million — is also home to the NWSL’s Angel City FC.
Europe to Host A Record Five Regular-Season NFL Games in 2023
The NFL and Europe can’t get enough of each other. The league announced the five teams that will host international games this year on Thursday, with three regular-season games in the U.K. and two in Germany — the most the NFL has hosted in Europe. The Buffalo Bills...
NBA’s French Connection: Paris Game and Wembanyama Mania
On Thursday, for the first time since 2020 and the 12th time in its history, the NBA will play a game in France when the Chicago Bulls take on the Detroit Pistons from Paris’ Accor Arena. It will also be the league’s 94th game in Europe — the most for any region outside North America.
Fox Is Surprisingly Leading College Basketball Viewership
In the battle to dominate top college sports broadcasting, Fox appears to be out-dueling ESPN through the first half of the basketball season — scoring the top average viewership of any network through mid-January. College basketball on Fox is averaging 1.25 million viewers this season, according to Fox Sports...
‘Extraordinary Demand:’ NFL Sells 50K Tickets for Bills-Chiefs
The league said it’s seeing “extraordinary” ticket demand for a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game in Atlanta next week. Within 24 hours of going on sale to Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs season ticket holders, the league sold over 50,000 tickets to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The...
