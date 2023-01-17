Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'That '90s Show': Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama Reunite at Premiere
That '70s Show stars Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama reunited at Netflix's That '90s Show red carpet premiere last week to celebrate the long-awaited spinoff series. They also posed for pictures with Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, who star in the new series. Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher also make guest appearances in That '90s Show but they couldn't make it to the Jan. 12 premiere event at Netflix's TUDUM Theater in Hollywood.
‘Will Trent’: Who Plays Will Trent’s Partner, Faith Mitchell? Why She Looks Familiar
Take a closer look at Will Trent's partner, Faith Mitchell, and the actor behind her in ABC's new Karin Slaughter adaptation, 'Will Trent.'
'That '90s Show' Viewers Torn Over Gay Representation in Netflix Spinoff
"That '70s Show" has been given the reboot treatment at Netflix, and the sitcom has introduced a new character Ozzie who comes out as gay.
‘Night Court’ Revival: Melissa Rauch Explains Abby Stone’s Dark Past
Melissa Rauch discusses the 'Night Court' revival's revelations that her character, Judge Abby Stone, has some issues in her past too.
Night Court's O.G. Roz Actress Hit Up TikTok With Video Support For NBC Revival Cast
Night Court's original Roz, Marsha Warfield, shared her thoughts on the new revival with plenty of support for the cast.
Amanda Bynes Set to Reunite with Her All That Costars for '90s Con Panel: 'I'm Really Excited'
Amanda Bynes, Kel Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli and Lori Beth Denberg will come together for an All That reunion at the annual convention from March 17 to 19 It's the All That reunion fans have been waiting for! PEOPLE can exclusively confirm Amanda Bynes will reunite with her former Nickelodeon costars Kel Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli and Lori Beth Denberg at the upcoming '90s Con, taking place at the Connecticut Convention Center from March 17 to 19. "I'm really excited to reunite with my cast mates and meet the fans at...
Red Power Ranger Austin St. John Won't Attend The 30-Year Reunion
"Power Rangers" is one of those franchises that continues to withstand the test of time, with an incredible amount of TV seasons and numerous movies that speak for themselves. While fans prepare for another movie reboot, the series got some of its best news in decades — a "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" reunion.
Collider
Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off 'Bass Reeves' Casts Dennis Quaid
Bass Reeves, starring David Oyelowo in the title role as the first black deputy U.S. Marshall in the American West has a new U.S. Marshall joining its ranks: none other than Dennis Quaid. According to Variety the Strange World star will play Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshall. The Paramount+ series is currently filming in Texas and will serve as a spin-off to Taylor Sheridan's 1883 series, which is a prequel to the Paramount smash-hit drama Yellowstone.
Night Court Confirmed Harry's Stone's Fate And What Brought Back John Larroquette's Dan Fielding In Revival Premiere
Harry Stone's fate was confirmed in the Night Court revival, and viewers learned why John Larroquette's Dan Fielding returned.
netflixjunkie.com
Henry Cavill Leaves Some Obvious Hints for Joining a Major Fan-Favorite Franchise, and It’s NOT the MCU
While the exit from the DCEU and The Witcher has made his fans extremely disappointed, Henry Cavill might join another huge franchise in the future. Ever since he exited from one of the most loved comic universes, fans have been waiting for the British actor to join the MCU. However, that is not what we are talking about.
Melissa Rauch’s Husband Winston: Meet The ‘Night Court’ Star’s Spouse
Melissa Rauch is an actress and comedian. She stars in the new NBC show Night Court. She’s married to producer/screenwriter Winston Rauch. Melissa Rauch, 42, is known to most for her decade-long role as Bernadette on The Big Bang Theory. Now, she’s starring in NBC’s Night Court revival which marks her latest collaboration with her loving husband, Winston Rauch, 43. Both Melissa and Winston are executive producers on the series and they get to show everyone why they’re such a great team. The couple have been married since 2007 and Winston is so dedicated to his wife that he changed his last name from Beigel to Rauch after their nuptials. Keep reading to find out more about Winston and his 16-year marriage to Melissa.
EW.com
Tom Hanks reveals how kicking Fonzie on Happy Days led to being cast in Splash
Tom Hanks made quite the splash in his guest starring role on Happy Days. So much so that he credits his appearance on the beloved sitcom with getting him his first leading film role, in Ron Howard's 1984 hit ... Splash. Hanks guest starred in the 1982 episode "A Little...
Tori Spelling Offers 'Not Great' Update On Daughter Stella's Health After Second Trip To ER
Tori Spelling offered a not-so great update on how her daughter Stella is doing after suffering a "terrifying" health scare earlier this month. During the Beverly Hills, 90210 star's Thursday, January 19, appearance on "Jeff Lewis Live," the actress shared more about what exactly happened with her 14-year-old daughter after she was diagnosed with hemiplegic migraines — a "condition that affects one side of the body," as Tori explained in a previous Instagram post."Her left arm went completely numb, she couldn't lift it," Tori told the host. "Then half of her throat, then her mouth. So it looked like she...
digitalspy.com
First look at Millie Bobby Brown's new Netflix movie as release date is confirmed
Netflix has announced the release date of its next movie starring Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown — and given us a sneak peek — in it's 2023 Films Preview trailer (which you can check out above). Titled Damsel, the movie tells the story of Elodie, who grows...
James Arness’ Real-Life Wife Played a Gypsy on ‘Gunsmoke’ Twice
'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness' real-life wife starred on two episodes of the Western television show credited in the role of a Gypsy.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn may have just revealed the direction of his Superman reboot, and it’s sure to divide DC fans
When new DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced he was scripting a Superman reboot, in the wake of Henry Cavill’s days as the Man of Steel being officially over, his fans were shocked by the development as the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker had previously stated that he had no interest in making a Superman movie. Needless to say, then, a lot of DC diehards are fearful that the potentially reluctant writer is going to drop the ball on this all-important project for the revamped franchise.
John Leguizamo buys daughter a co-op on same NYC block as family house
“The Menu” star’s kid is flying the coop, but she’s not going far. Actor and film producer John Leguizamo’s daughter Allegra Leguizamo is moving out of her parents’ place and down the block. According to city property records, the 23-year-old actress bought a co-op apartment just a few houses down from her family’s West Ninth Street townhouse this month. Allegra’s father, 62, and mother, Justine Maurer, are both listed alongside her on the $1.66 million transaction’s documents. The two-bedroom Village unit is inside a 36-unit prewar building, and features both modern amenities and original accents. The north-facing living room has a woodburning fireplace,...
thedigitalfix.com
Forrest Gump has a surprising Kurt Russell cameo you probably missed
Kurt Russell is one of those actors that’s been in more of the best movies than you might realise. His near-60-year career is littered with bit-parts and cameos, little appearances that make for good trivia. One such roles is his uncredited part in Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals She Said No to a Season 2 of Ringer, Even Though The CW 'Would've Picked It Up'
Sarah Michelle Gellar played twins in The CW’s thriller Ringer, but she wasn’t interested in pairing up the show’s debut with a sophomore season. The Buffy alum says it was her decision to end the series after a single season in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I got pregnant with my second child, which was a surprise, so I turned to CW like, ‘I can’t,'” she recalls. “They would’ve picked it up again. I just couldn’t do it.” She adds that she originally pitched Ringer to CBS as a miniseries, but they weren’t interested in anything that ran less than...
Kim Petras Releases Gritty New Song “brrr”
Kim Petras is saying “brrr” with her new single. The song features a throbbing beat layered by Petras’ crisp vocals as she takes on the persona of a fearless character. The steamy lyrics beckon the person who’s caught her eye to take me on a ride / You should pull me up closer / Turn the heat up in your Rover / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr / You should pull me up closer / Get your rocket outta holster / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr, she chants in the chorus.
Comments / 0