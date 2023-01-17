Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Second suspect wanted in connection with deadly shooting inside Clermont County subdivision
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Deputies are searching for a second suspect they say is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a woman in Clermont County, according to Chief Deputy Chris Stratton. Stratton says deputies are looking for 22-year-old Jaydon Maurice Pierce in connection with the shooting that...
WLWT 5
Second suspect wanted after woman shot, killed in Batavia Township
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is searching for a second suspect wanted in a fatal shooting of a woman this week. According to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 17, around 6:45 p.m., officers received a 911 call from a woman who stated her son had arrived at her home on Magnolia Drive with his girlfriend who had been shot.
Police respond to Dayton shooting, at least 2 injured
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are injured following a Friday evening shooting in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue in Dayton around 8:20 p.m. on Friday. When Dayton Police arrived on scene, authorities discovered one male injured with a gunshot wound. The injured […]
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to Walnut Hills for a reported assault with injuries on Iowa Avenue
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to Walnut Hills for a reported assault with injuries on Iowa Avenue. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
Police: 1 arrested for aggravated robbery near UC campus
In a letter sent to the UC community, UCPD said that in two incidents, the suspect threatened students with a weapon and then fled, and in two other instances, they robbed the students.
WLWT 5
Prosecutor disputes suspect's claim that fake gun was used in robberies targeting UC students
CINCINNATI — Multiple robberies this week targeting the University of Cincinnati students living off campus sparked multiple conversations about how to stay safe. "Yeah, yeah, there was a lot of talk about it," UC student Matthew Bess said. "At least in my circles of friends, yeah." Thursday night, students...
WLWT 5
Police: Postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Norwood
CINCINNATI — A postal worker was robbed at gunpoint in Norwood, Thursday. Police say a postal worker was robbed in the 1900 block of Delaware Avenue. According to police, the worker was approached by two Black males who had a firearm. Police say the suspects demanded the postal worker's...
Fox 19
Man arrested in string of armed robberies targeting UC students
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 22-year-old is behind bars Thursday night accused in multiple armed robberies near the University of Cincinnati’s campus. Raphael Betts faces five counts of aggravated robbery. He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 6:43 p.m. Four of the alleged robberies involved UC students...
WLWT 5
Police respond to reported shots fired on Richard Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Police respond to reported shots fired on Richard Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reported crash, pedestrian struck on Main Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reported crash, pedestrian struck on Main Street in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Video shows teen girl severely beaten on Kenton County school bus by teen boy
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A 15-year-old girl was sent to the emergency room after she was violently attacked on a Kenton County school bus on Thursday. “I got stitches right here,” said Scott High School freshman Kyleigh Ketcham as she pointed to a spot over her left eye. “It's swollen all the way to the back of my head.”
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: A Norwood Gas Station Robbed
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It looks like a Norwood gas station was robbed. A suspect with a gun ran out of Marathon gas station on Norwood Avenue holding the cash register at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers confirm. He was last seen running away...
WLWT 5
Investigation underway after report of UC student robbed at gunpoint near campus
The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that happened Tuesday near the University of Cincinnati's campus, officials said. According to a Bearcat notification, police responded to the 2400 block of Fairview Avenue sometime Tuesday for a report of an aggravated robbery. Officials say the victim, a UC student,...
WLWT 5
Mexican officials: Bodies found identified as missing Hamilton man's fiancee, other relatives
CINCINNATI — Prosecutors in Zacatecas, Mexico, confirmed the identities of three of the four bodies that were found in a clandestine grave in the municipality of Tepetongo on Monday. They confirmed the deceased women are the three women Jose Gutierrez, 36, of Hamilton was with on Christmas when they...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported garage fire on Cedarwood in Union
UNION, Ky. — Crews responding to reported garage fire on Cedarwood in Union. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported structure fire on Country View Drive in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Crews responding to reported structure fire on Country View Drive in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on west I-275 in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on west I-275 in Springdale. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Crash involving a school bus reported on Merriway Lane in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Crash involving a school bus reported on Merriway Lane in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Aspen Ridge Drive in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Aspen Ridge Drive in Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Fox 19
One charge dropped against teen accused of bringing loaded gun to Hamilton school
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 16-year-old pleaded true to one charge in connection with bringing a loaded gun to Hamilton High School. The teen pled true to a charge of carrying concealed weapons loaded/dangerous, according to the Hamilton County Juvenile Center. Prosecutors dropped the charge of illegal conveying of a...
