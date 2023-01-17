ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Second suspect wanted after woman shot, killed in Batavia Township

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is searching for a second suspect wanted in a fatal shooting of a woman this week. According to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 17, around 6:45 p.m., officers received a 911 call from a woman who stated her son had arrived at her home on Magnolia Drive with his girlfriend who had been shot.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Police respond to Dayton shooting, at least 2 injured

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are injured following a Friday evening shooting in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue in Dayton around 8:20 p.m. on Friday. When Dayton Police arrived on scene, authorities discovered one male injured with a gunshot wound. The injured […]
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Norwood

CINCINNATI — A postal worker was robbed at gunpoint in Norwood, Thursday. Police say a postal worker was robbed in the 1900 block of Delaware Avenue. According to police, the worker was approached by two Black males who had a firearm. Police say the suspects demanded the postal worker's...
NORWOOD, OH
Fox 19

Man arrested in string of armed robberies targeting UC students

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 22-year-old is behind bars Thursday night accused in multiple armed robberies near the University of Cincinnati’s campus. Raphael Betts faces five counts of aggravated robbery. He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 6:43 p.m. Four of the alleged robberies involved UC students...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police respond to reported shots fired on Richard Drive in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Police respond to reported shots fired on Richard Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
HAMILTON, OH
rnbcincy.com

Cincinnati: A Norwood Gas Station Robbed

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It looks like a Norwood gas station was robbed. A suspect with a gun ran out of Marathon gas station on Norwood Avenue holding the cash register at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers confirm. He was last seen running away...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Crews responding to reported garage fire on Cedarwood in Union

UNION, Ky. — Crews responding to reported garage fire on Cedarwood in Union. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
UNION, KY
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on west I-275 in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on west I-275 in Springdale. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
SPRINGDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Aspen Ridge Drive in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Aspen Ridge Drive in Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
LEBANON, OH

