Richland, PA

Power outage forces early dismissal at Richland High School

By Rian Bossler
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29F4tU_0kHUEEv200

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Richland School District dismissed high school students from class early after a power outage at the high school.

The school district on Tuesday, Jan. 17 dismissed students at 10:45 a.m. and said the dismissal is for high school students only and will not affect the elementary school.

