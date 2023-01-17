Power outage forces early dismissal at Richland High School
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Richland School District dismissed high school students from class early after a power outage at the high school.
The school district on Tuesday, Jan. 17 dismissed students at 10:45 a.m. and said the dismissal is for high school students only and will not affect the elementary school.
Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette rCopyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.
Comments / 0