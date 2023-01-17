Read full article on original website
Bray Wyatt and Jojo Offerman Set to Get Married Later This Year
Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, and JoJo Offerman are getting married. The couple announced their engagement in April, but the wedding has yet to take place. Offerman has been in a relationship with Wyatt for several years. Their first child, Knash Sixx Rotunda, was born in May 2019, and their second child, Hyrie Von Rotunda, was born in May 2020.
Seth Rollins Issues Statement on the Death of Jay Briscoe
As PWMania.com previously reported, on Tuesday, AEW/ROH President Tony Khan announced the death of Jay Briscoe. Many wrestlers paid tribute to Briscoe on Twitter, including Seth Rollins. Rollins wrote, “Being in the ring with Jay Briscoe got me my first ROH contract. He and Mark being so selfless helped Jimmy...
Jade Cargill Reveals Advice Britt Baker Gave Her, Talks About Getting Big Push Immediately In AEW
Jade Cargill recently sat down for an extensive one-on-one interview with Bootleg Kev covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, the undefeated TBS Women’s Champion spoke about getting a big push on TV straight out of the gate in All Elite Wrestling despite her lack of experience.
Nick Khan on Vince McMahon’s WWE Return, Stephanie McMahon’s Future, Saudi Rumors, More
WWE CEO Nick Khan recently appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics, including WWE Chairman Vince McMahon’s return, the departure of former Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, working with Chief Content Officer Triple H, and more. Khan was asked if he thought the...
Former Impact Wrestling Star Making AEW TV Debut Following Impressive Dark Match
Brian Cage defeated Willie Mack on the January 11 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and now the former Impact Wrestling star is set to make his AEW TV debut as a result of his performance in the match. Following the broadcast, fans praised the match. Mack, who left Impact in...
WWE RAW Turns 30 + Philly + The Bloodline = The Return of The Rock
Yep, Raw turns 30. And the party is in Philadelphia! Why is this significant? Well, let us start for one that this RAW is a special RAW, an anniversary event; a birthday celebration. Look at all the legends we have lined up: Ric Flair, Taker, Bella Twins, you name it. I even heard Hogan may show up!
Latest on CM Punk’s AEW Status, Belief That Tony Khan Has Put Him on Ice for Now
CM Punk has been absent from AEW programming since early September, when he was involved in a backstage brawl with The Elite following the All Out PPV event. During the press conference preceding the brawl, he slammed The Elite, Hangman Page, and Colt Cabana. Following an investigation, AEW suspended everyone...
New Match Revealed for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Updated Line-Up
A second tournament match for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX has been announced. Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes will face Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium on tonight’s SmackDown. This will be the first round of the tournament to determine who will be the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a future shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/20/23)
As the Road to the Royal Rumble continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be broadcast live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will sign their contract for the title match at The Rumble on SmackDown. There will also be a tournament to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.
Hiroshi Tanahashi Signs New Contract With NJPW
NJPW has signed Hiroshi Tanahashi to a new contract. Tanahashi revealed in a recent blog post that he visited the New Japan offices to sign a new contract with the company. The deal’s terms were not disclosed. Tanahashi made his NJPW debut in 1999, rising through the ranks to...
PROGRESS Wrestling’s Relationship With WWE Network and Peacock Comes to an End
Thanks to Progress Wrestling for sending in the following to PWMania.com:. [London 18.01.23] PROGRESS Wrestling‘s first show of 2023 was named START SPREADING THE NEWS… for a very clear reason, and they can now confirm that its very positive and long-standing partnership with WWE Network is coming to a harmonious end.
Backstage News on WWE Making a Change to the Tag Team Titles
Despite being billed as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos have always been the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Champions. The same is true for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who holds both the WWE Title and the Universal Championship. WWE has announced that The Usos will defend...
Saraya and Toni Storm Turn Heel During This Week’s AEW Dynamite
For weeks, a heel turn had been brewing, and it finally happened this week on AEW Dynamite. Saraya and Toni Storm attacked Willow Nightingale on Wednesday night’s show after Saraya assisted Storm in cheating to win the match. Ruby Soho won the match. Before the match, Saraya and Storm...
Kota Ibushi Names 3 WWE Stars He Wants To Share The Ring With Before He Retires
Kota Ibushi is widely considered among the best in-ring performers in the pro wrestling business today. Who does the Japanese star consider to be on the same list?. During a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, the NJPW icon revealed three specific WWE Superstars he hopes to share the squared circle with before he hangs up his wrestling boots and retires.
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 1/20/2023
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the January 20 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Full spoilers are below:. * Jungle Boy defeated Ethan Page. From ringside, Stokely Hathaway, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy looked...
Wes Lee Says He Had Chance To Sign With WWE Years Ago
Wes Lee could have begun his journey in WWE sooner than he did. The NXT North American Champion recently appeared as a guest on the Mark Moses Show for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about how he had the opportunity to sign with WWE years before he actually ended up doing so.
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (1/18/2023)
The AEW hot streak continues with another good Dynamite this week in the wake of the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe, with a graphic for him at the start of the show along with numerous wrestlers paying tribute on the show as well. But on the show we had some great matches, and further story with the women.
Tony Khan Comments on FTR’s Hiatus From AEW
As PWMania.com previously reported, FTR’s AEW contracts are set to expire in April 2023. AEW President Tony Khan addressed FTR’s absence from AEW during an appearance on the In the Kliq podcast. “I do hope to see FTR back. They do need some time to recover from what...
Backstage Update on AEW Heading to Universal Studios For Tapings
AEW is reportedly returning to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. According to a new report from Fightful Select, another round of AEW Dark tapings will take place at Universal on Saturday, January 28. The Dark tapings in Orlando will be the second month in a row after the show was...
Ricochet Says Internet Cares More About Work-Rate In Matches Than Wrestlers Do
Ricochet recently spoke with the folks from Digital Spy to promote the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view scheduled for later this month in San Antonio, Texas. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about being paired with Braun Strowman, as well as how the internet focuses more on “work-rate” in matches than wrestlers actually do.
