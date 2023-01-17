As the Road to the Royal Rumble continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be broadcast live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will sign their contract for the title match at The Rumble on SmackDown. There will also be a tournament to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

