PWMania
Bray Wyatt and Jojo Offerman Set to Get Married Later This Year
Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, and JoJo Offerman are getting married. The couple announced their engagement in April, but the wedding has yet to take place. Offerman has been in a relationship with Wyatt for several years. Their first child, Knash Sixx Rotunda, was born in May 2019, and their second child, Hyrie Von Rotunda, was born in May 2020.
Ric Flair On WWE Raw XXX: I Know Steve Austin Can't Come, Hulk Hogan Told Me He'll Be There
Ric Flair provides an update on whether two big names will be at WWE Raw XXX. As confirmed during the January 16 episode of WWE Raw, the "Raw is XXX" anniversary show on January 23 will feature several legends. Flair, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, The Bellas, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, and Jerry "The King" Lawler have been advertised.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
stillrealtous.com
Brie Bella Called Out Former WWE Star For Flirting With Bryan Danielson
Bryan Danielson spent many years working in WWE as Daniel Bryan and for a period of time he was paired with The Bella Twins on screen. It’s no big secret that Bryan went on to marry Brie Bella, but it sounds like there’s another former WWE star who had taken an interest in Bryan.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
bodyslam.net
Ricochet And Samantha Irvine Get Engaged
Ricochet and WWE announcer Samantha Irvine have been dating since later 2021, and they’ve been through a lot. The couple is about to make things official, and they broke the news on Instagram. Ricochet dropped a post that simply let fans know that “She said yes!” He also penned...
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous
Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations
You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Discusses Possibility Of Becoming WWE Champion
Sami Zayn saw his career elevate to the next level in 2022 when he aligned with The Bloodline as an "Honorary Uce." It hasn't been a perfect alignment as Zayn has had on-and-off friction with Bloodline members The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and even the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As we inch closer to WrestleMania season, fans are waiting for an implosion to occur in hopes that Zayn challenges Reigns for the world title.
wrestlinginc.com
JoJo Clarifies Relationship Status With Bray Wyatt
Joseann Offerman (formerly known as JoJo in WWE) shed some light on when she will be tying the knot with Bray Wyatt. "Well, we're not officially married," Offerman told Nikki and Brie Bella on "The Bellas Podcast". [We're] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year. We picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun. The kids are crazy."
ringsidenews.com
The Rock Gives WWE Bad News About His WrestleMania Match
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is widely considered one of the most successful and popular professional wrestlers of all time. He has accomplished numerous feats within the industry, including becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the world. There are plans for him to compete at WrestleMania this year, if he can make the show. However, The Rock still has not decided on his WrestleMania 39 match.
Gail Kim: If Mickie James Wanted Me To Come Out Of Retirement To Wrestle Her, I Would Do It
Gail Kim is open to facing Mickie James. Before she won the IMPACT Knockouts Championship at IMPACT Hard To Kill, Mickie James stated that she asked Gail Kim to come out of retirement to face her as part of Mickie's Last Rodeo. Mickie said Gail had declined, but now that Mickie is the Knockouts Champion, Gail sounds more open to it.
webisjericho.com
NXT Talent Reveals They Attempted Suicide Last Week
Current NXT star Amari Miller took the brave step on Monday night to reveal she attempted suicide a week ago. No further details were shared in the TikTok video, and she captioned the video, “I show this not for sympathy but to relate and know that you are not alone and I’m here for anyone that needs a ear to listen!” The video has since been deleted, but multiple copies have been saved and are readily available on social media.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE NXT Star Reportedly No Longer Under Contract to AEW
AQA is reportedly done with AEW. AQA’s status with the company was up in the air when she was removed from the AEW roster page. Now Fightful Select notes that her deal is up with the company. After training under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T at his Reality...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Naomi's WWE Status
The likes of Paul Heyman and Jey Uso have previously suggested the possibility of Naomi — the wife of Jimmy Uso — becoming the first female member of The Bloodline, arguably WWE's most dominant faction since The Shield. With The Usos promising that "every generation of The Bloodline"...
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Is Open To Wrestling Either Member Of WWE HOF Duo
"WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair is open to the possibility of a future match with either of The Bella Twins. While appearing on "Watch What Happens Live" with her husband, fellow WWE star and Street Profits member Montez Ford, Belair was asked if she would rather face Nikki or Brie in the squared circle. "Man, that's such a hard question. I love both of them so much," Belair said. "Honestly, I think it would be an honor just to get in the ring with either one of them. They've done so much in the women's division for WWE."
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens's Family Donates Large Sum To Briscoe Family Fund
The wrestling world is still coming to grips with the tragic death of Jay Briscoe, who passed away this past Tuesday following a car accident. The accident also saw Briscoe's two daughters injured, compounding an already terrible situation for the family, and leading to a GiveSendGo page being started to help raise money for Briscoe's wife and children during this difficult time.
wrestlinginc.com
Darby Allin Did Something In AEW That WCW Wouldn't Have Allowed
The wrestling world is constantly evolving and adapting, and not just in terms of the in-ring work. Behind-the-scenes culture has also shifted, and Tony Schiavone is someone who has been able to witness it during his many years in the business. On his latest "What Happened When" podcast, Schiavone mentioned one of Darby Allin's recent pre-match videos as an example.
Finn Balor On The Response To Dominik Mysterio: It's Almost Like He's Transcending What Rey Has Done
Finn Balor praises Dominik Mysterio. In June 2022, Balor turned heel and joined The Judgment Day. In doing so, he aligned with Rhes Ripley and Damian Priest. The group has remained a featured act on WWE Raw ever since. At WWE Clash at the Castle 2022, Dominik betrayed his father, Rey Mysterio, and joined the stable. In recent weeks, Dominik has generated plenty of buzz, as he continues to discuss his brief time in "prison" during his segments on WWE Raw.
