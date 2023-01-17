Jeff Jarrett Calls Paul Walter Hauser a “Little Doughboy,” Says He’s a “Glorified, Glory Hound, La Scrum”

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE Superstar Summer Rae was backstage at this week’s AEW Dynamite from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. According to Fightful Select, Wednesday’s Dynamite went off mostly as planned. Several people were flown in on short notice for the Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life event, which was taped immediately following Rampage. AEW President Tony Khan reportedly “did all he could” for Briscoe at the show, but it appeared his hands were tied in terms of the Dynamite tribute show. We previously stated that WarnerMedia prevented any significant Briscoe tribute from occurring with Dynamite.

FRESNO, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO