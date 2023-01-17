ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Jarrett Calls Paul Walter Hauser a “Little Doughboy,” Says He’s a “Glorified, Glory Hound, La Scrum”

Kevin Owens Issues Lengthy Statement on the Death of Jay Briscoe

As PWMania.com previously reported, on Tuesday, AEW/ROH President Tony Khan announced the death of Jay Briscoe. Many wrestlers paid tribute to Briscoe on Twitter, including Kevin Owens:. “I spent hours reading what people had to say about Jamin last night. I watched some of our matches together. I went back...
Kota Ibushi Names 3 WWE Stars He Wants To Share The Ring With Before He Retires

Kota Ibushi is widely considered among the best in-ring performers in the pro wrestling business today. Who does the Japanese star consider to be on the same list?. During a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, the NJPW icon revealed three specific WWE Superstars he hopes to share the squared circle with before he hangs up his wrestling boots and retires.
Last-Minute Creative Change Made on WWE NXT Due to the Death of Jay Briscoe

As PWMania.com previously reported, on Tuesday, AEW/ROH President Tony Khan announced the death of Jay Briscoe. The New Day was scheduled to host a funeral segment on NXT on Tuesday night – this segment was changed after the news of Jay Briscoe’s passing, per sources, PostWrestling.com’s John Pollock noted. Instead, New Day held a “celebration” of Kit Wilson and Elton Prince losing in the Tag Team Gauntlet Match at New Year’s Evil while dressed in suits.
Konnan Explains Why He Decided To Book Controversial Former WWE Champion For AAA Show

Alberto El Patron is a controversial figure. This hasn’t stopped Konnan from booking the former WWE Superstar known as Alberto Del Rio for an upcoming AAA event. During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, the Mexican pro wrestling legend and former nWo member spoke about his decision to book El Patron for the show.
Bray Wyatt and Jojo Offerman Set to Get Married Later This Year

Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, and JoJo Offerman are getting married. The couple announced their engagement in April, but the wedding has yet to take place. Offerman has been in a relationship with Wyatt for several years. Their first child, Knash Sixx Rotunda, was born in May 2019, and their second child, Hyrie Von Rotunda, was born in May 2020.
WWE RAW Turns 30 + Philly + The Bloodline = The Return of The Rock

Yep, Raw turns 30. And the party is in Philadelphia! Why is this significant? Well, let us start for one that this RAW is a special RAW, an anniversary event; a birthday celebration. Look at all the legends we have lined up: Ric Flair, Taker, Bella Twins, you name it. I even heard Hogan may show up!
Latest on CM Punk’s AEW Status, Belief That Tony Khan Has Put Him on Ice for Now

CM Punk has been absent from AEW programming since early September, when he was involved in a backstage brawl with The Elite following the All Out PPV event. During the press conference preceding the brawl, he slammed The Elite, Hangman Page, and Colt Cabana. Following an investigation, AEW suspended everyone...
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 1/20/2023

After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the January 20 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Full spoilers are below:. * Jungle Boy defeated Ethan Page. From ringside, Stokely Hathaway, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy looked...
Tony Khan Comments on FTR’s Hiatus From AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, FTR’s AEW contracts are set to expire in April 2023. AEW President Tony Khan addressed FTR’s absence from AEW during an appearance on the In the Kliq podcast. “I do hope to see FTR back. They do need some time to recover from what...
Backstage News and Producers/Coaches from This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE Superstar Summer Rae was backstage at this week’s AEW Dynamite from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. According to Fightful Select, Wednesday’s Dynamite went off mostly as planned. Several people were flown in on short notice for the Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life event, which was taped immediately following Rampage. AEW President Tony Khan reportedly “did all he could” for Briscoe at the show, but it appeared his hands were tied in terms of the Dynamite tribute show. We previously stated that WarnerMedia prevented any significant Briscoe tribute from occurring with Dynamite.
Backstage News on WWE Making a Change to the Tag Team Titles

Despite being billed as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos have always been the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Champions. The same is true for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who holds both the WWE Title and the Universal Championship. WWE has announced that The Usos will defend...
Gail Kim Says Tara/Victoria is Doing More With Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling’s Gail Kim recently spoke with Steve Fall’s Ten Count for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Gail talked about Tara appearing at the Impact Hard to Kill PPV:. “Who knows what we are going to see. She was our guest for...
Ricochet Says Will Ospreay Could Fit In With Any Pro Wrestling Promotion He Chooses

Ricochet recently spoke with the folks from Digital Spy for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the SmackDown World Cup Tournament winner spoke about Will Ospreay, offering high-praise for the decorated international pro wrestling star. Featured below are some of the highlights from...
Clark Connors Believes Karl Fredericks Will Succeed in WWE

Karl Fredericks is reportedly on his way to WWE after breaking into the industry by training at NJPW’s LA Dojo alongside Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, and Gabriel Kidd. According to PWInsider, Fredericks is now a member of the WWE roster after signing with the company. On The Shining Wizards...
Lance Anoa’i Reveals WWE Will Release Action Figures of the Samoan Swat Team and Paul Heyman

MLW’s Lance Anoa’i recently spoke with AdFreeShows.com for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. Anoa’i is the son of The Headshrinkers’ Samu, the grandson of The Wild Samoans’ Afa, and the nephew of Rikishi, Umaga, Yokozuna, Manu, and L.A. Smooth. Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu are his cousins. He is currently wrestling in MLW as the Samoan SWAT Team alongside Juicy Finau. They defeated E.J. Nduka and Calvin Tankman to win the MLW Tag Team Championship on January 7, 2023 at Blood and Thunder.
