Jeff Jarrett Calls Paul Walter Hauser a “Little Doughboy,” Says He’s a “Glorified, Glory Hound, La Scrum”

Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Kevin Owens Issues Lengthy Statement on the Death of Jay Briscoe
As PWMania.com previously reported, on Tuesday, AEW/ROH President Tony Khan announced the death of Jay Briscoe. Many wrestlers paid tribute to Briscoe on Twitter, including Kevin Owens:. “I spent hours reading what people had to say about Jamin last night. I watched some of our matches together. I went back...
PWMania
Nick Khan on Vince McMahon’s WWE Return, Stephanie McMahon’s Future, Saudi Rumors, More
WWE CEO Nick Khan recently appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics, including WWE Chairman Vince McMahon’s return, the departure of former Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, working with Chief Content Officer Triple H, and more. Khan was asked if he thought the...
PWMania
Kota Ibushi Names 3 WWE Stars He Wants To Share The Ring With Before He Retires
Kota Ibushi is widely considered among the best in-ring performers in the pro wrestling business today. Who does the Japanese star consider to be on the same list?. During a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, the NJPW icon revealed three specific WWE Superstars he hopes to share the squared circle with before he hangs up his wrestling boots and retires.
PWMania
Last-Minute Creative Change Made on WWE NXT Due to the Death of Jay Briscoe
As PWMania.com previously reported, on Tuesday, AEW/ROH President Tony Khan announced the death of Jay Briscoe. The New Day was scheduled to host a funeral segment on NXT on Tuesday night – this segment was changed after the news of Jay Briscoe’s passing, per sources, PostWrestling.com’s John Pollock noted. Instead, New Day held a “celebration” of Kit Wilson and Elton Prince losing in the Tag Team Gauntlet Match at New Year’s Evil while dressed in suits.
PWMania
Konnan Explains Why He Decided To Book Controversial Former WWE Champion For AAA Show
Alberto El Patron is a controversial figure. This hasn’t stopped Konnan from booking the former WWE Superstar known as Alberto Del Rio for an upcoming AAA event. During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, the Mexican pro wrestling legend and former nWo member spoke about his decision to book El Patron for the show.
PWMania
Bray Wyatt and Jojo Offerman Set to Get Married Later This Year
Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, and JoJo Offerman are getting married. The couple announced their engagement in April, but the wedding has yet to take place. Offerman has been in a relationship with Wyatt for several years. Their first child, Knash Sixx Rotunda, was born in May 2019, and their second child, Hyrie Von Rotunda, was born in May 2020.
PWMania
Jade Cargill Reveals Advice Britt Baker Gave Her, Talks About Getting Big Push Immediately In AEW
Jade Cargill recently sat down for an extensive one-on-one interview with Bootleg Kev covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, the undefeated TBS Women’s Champion spoke about getting a big push on TV straight out of the gate in All Elite Wrestling despite her lack of experience.
PWMania
Former Impact Wrestling Star Making AEW TV Debut Following Impressive Dark Match
Brian Cage defeated Willie Mack on the January 11 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and now the former Impact Wrestling star is set to make his AEW TV debut as a result of his performance in the match. Following the broadcast, fans praised the match. Mack, who left Impact in...
PWMania
WWE RAW Turns 30 + Philly + The Bloodline = The Return of The Rock
Yep, Raw turns 30. And the party is in Philadelphia! Why is this significant? Well, let us start for one that this RAW is a special RAW, an anniversary event; a birthday celebration. Look at all the legends we have lined up: Ric Flair, Taker, Bella Twins, you name it. I even heard Hogan may show up!
PWMania
Latest on CM Punk’s AEW Status, Belief That Tony Khan Has Put Him on Ice for Now
CM Punk has been absent from AEW programming since early September, when he was involved in a backstage brawl with The Elite following the All Out PPV event. During the press conference preceding the brawl, he slammed The Elite, Hangman Page, and Colt Cabana. Following an investigation, AEW suspended everyone...
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 1/20/2023
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the January 20 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Full spoilers are below:. * Jungle Boy defeated Ethan Page. From ringside, Stokely Hathaway, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy looked...
PWMania
Tony Khan Comments on FTR’s Hiatus From AEW
As PWMania.com previously reported, FTR’s AEW contracts are set to expire in April 2023. AEW President Tony Khan addressed FTR’s absence from AEW during an appearance on the In the Kliq podcast. “I do hope to see FTR back. They do need some time to recover from what...
PWMania
Backstage News and Producers/Coaches from This Week’s AEW Dynamite
As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE Superstar Summer Rae was backstage at this week’s AEW Dynamite from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. According to Fightful Select, Wednesday’s Dynamite went off mostly as planned. Several people were flown in on short notice for the Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life event, which was taped immediately following Rampage. AEW President Tony Khan reportedly “did all he could” for Briscoe at the show, but it appeared his hands were tied in terms of the Dynamite tribute show. We previously stated that WarnerMedia prevented any significant Briscoe tribute from occurring with Dynamite.
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW/ROH Celebration of Life for Jay Briscoe Taping Results From Fresno, CA
After the AEW Rampage tapings, AEW and ROH taped the Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life event from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA on Wednesday night. The event will be broadcast for free on HonorClub and other digital platforms in the near future. Spoilers are below:. * The ring...
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE Making a Change to the Tag Team Titles
Despite being billed as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos have always been the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Champions. The same is true for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who holds both the WWE Title and the Universal Championship. WWE has announced that The Usos will defend...
PWMania
Gail Kim Says Tara/Victoria is Doing More With Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling’s Gail Kim recently spoke with Steve Fall’s Ten Count for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Gail talked about Tara appearing at the Impact Hard to Kill PPV:. “Who knows what we are going to see. She was our guest for...
PWMania
Ricochet Says Will Ospreay Could Fit In With Any Pro Wrestling Promotion He Chooses
Ricochet recently spoke with the folks from Digital Spy for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the SmackDown World Cup Tournament winner spoke about Will Ospreay, offering high-praise for the decorated international pro wrestling star. Featured below are some of the highlights from...
PWMania
Latest Kevin Nash Update Following Concerning Comments Made During His Podcast
As PWMania.com previously reported, fans expressed concern for WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash after he had the following conversation with his podcast co-host Sean Oliver about the death of his son Tristen:. Nash: “Today is week 12 that I lost my boy. Time flies when you got a gun...
PWMania
Clark Connors Believes Karl Fredericks Will Succeed in WWE
Karl Fredericks is reportedly on his way to WWE after breaking into the industry by training at NJPW’s LA Dojo alongside Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, and Gabriel Kidd. According to PWInsider, Fredericks is now a member of the WWE roster after signing with the company. On The Shining Wizards...
PWMania
Lance Anoa’i Reveals WWE Will Release Action Figures of the Samoan Swat Team and Paul Heyman
MLW’s Lance Anoa’i recently spoke with AdFreeShows.com for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. Anoa’i is the son of The Headshrinkers’ Samu, the grandson of The Wild Samoans’ Afa, and the nephew of Rikishi, Umaga, Yokozuna, Manu, and L.A. Smooth. Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu are his cousins. He is currently wrestling in MLW as the Samoan SWAT Team alongside Juicy Finau. They defeated E.J. Nduka and Calvin Tankman to win the MLW Tag Team Championship on January 7, 2023 at Blood and Thunder.
Comments / 0