Anchorage, AK

alaskasnewssource.com

LGBTQ+ students ecstatic as UAA opens first Pride Center on campus

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tuesday was a momentous day for LGBTQ+ members of the University of Alaska community, as it was the official ribbon cutting for the new pride center on the university’s Anchorage campus. “This is UAA’s first pride center, and the first collegiate pride center in Alaska,...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

“It feels like a family member has come home”

NOAA grants Alaska $1.3 million dollars toward ocean studies and management. Updated: 5 hours ago. The National Oceanic...
ANCHORAGE, AK
mixfmalaska.com

Meet Amilee Wilson: Alaska Region’s New Tribal Relations Coordinator

NOAA Fisheries’ Alaska Region has selected Amilee Wilson as their new Tribal Relations Coordinator. Amilee previously served as the Tribal Coordinator for the NOAA Fisheries West Coast Regional Office in Lacey, Washington, and Portland, Oregon. She worked extensively on grants administration including emergency fisheries funding associated with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and Consolidated Appropriations Act. Amilee was a recipient of the 2022 NOAA Administrator’s Award for her exemplary work on CARES Act implementation.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Robin Dern appointed to interim Anchorage Assembly seat

ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 19, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. Alaska farmers step up to supply eggs as the national shortage...
ALASKA STATE
Ash Jurberg

Popular Anchorage cinema to close next month

Sad news for cinema-goers in Anchorage today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing one of its locations in Anchorage. The Regal Cinema at the Tikahtnu Stadium 16, 1102 North Muldoon Road, Suite B Anchorage will not have its lease renewed next month.
ANCHORAGE, AK
kmxt.org

Midday Report January 19, 2023

On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The Alaska House of Representatives has elected Wasilla Representative Cathy Tilton to the role of Speaker. A polar bear killed a 24-year-old woman and her young son Tuesday. And the City of St. Paul is at risk of losing its emergency medical services.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Miss Alaska Teen USA and Miss Alaska USA 2023

FastCast digital headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Alaskans celebrate life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Alaskans celebrate life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Major issues for members of the 33rd legislature to figure out include education and the PFD. Updated: 20 hours ago.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Social media livestream made by Colony High School principal prompts concerns

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Mary Fulp, a long-time Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District principal, posted a livestream video on her Facebook page Wednesday night that has now gotten more than 19,000 views. Fulp, who was named Principal of the Year in Alaska in 2022, chronicled her trip to Mat-Su Regional Medical...
WASILLA, AK
alaskafish.news

A Kodiak crabber’s view on the ongoing Tanner crab stand-down

Calls for “introspective and critical re-evaluation” of AK resource management that favors Outside interests. Below is in opinion piece that appeared on Jan. 20 in the Anchorage Daily News – which has done no coverage of the ongoing stand down. The Alaska Tanner Crab Stand-Down is a...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage Ombudsman Darrel Hess' interview

Assembly member Christopher Constant said the assembly is taking a letter Demboski wrote alleging improprieties seriously, but that regardless of whether they prove true, there are problems in city government that need to be addressed. Anchorage Ombudsman speaks about allegations of intimidation by mayor’s office as mayor's exec is let...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

FastCast Jan. 19, 2023

A man in Anchorage rescued a moose that broke through the ice and ended up in University Lake. The principal said several school employees tried to intervene to stop the attack but the bear chased them and even tried to get into the school. Tilton elected speaker on 2nd day...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Dunleavy discusses legislative priorities

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy articulated his priorities for the 33rd legislative session, highlighting education, the Permanent Fund dividend, responsible resource development and more in an interview on Thursday. The proposed PFD — nearly $3,900 — would become the highest in state history. That amount is likely subject...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Interim Assembly member appointed to seat vacated by Allard

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly has appointed Robin Dern to represent Eagle River and Chugiak, filling the seat vacated by Jamie Allard’s election to the Alaska House of Representatives. Dern, a photographer and writer who has worked with nonprofit organizations for many years, has lived in both...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Alaska Beacon

Fresh in power, Alaska House’s new Republican-led coalition outlines its priorities

A day after taking control of the Alaska House of Representatives, members of the new Republican-led coalition majority say they intend to prioritize fiscal issues and were cautious about proposals to increase the state’s per-student public school funding formula. “I think it’s probably safe to say that what brings us together is some fiscal stability […] The post Fresh in power, Alaska House’s new Republican-led coalition outlines its priorities appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Alaska LGBTQ advocacy group pushes Alaska children toward financial aid for puberty-blocking hormonesAl

Psst. The first one’s free, kid. Identity Inc, an Anchorage-based advocacy group for those with alternative gender and sexual preferences, is encouraging children to get in touch with the organization if the children want help getting puberty blocking chemical treatments. In a social media post, Identity Inc. tells kids they will be put in contact with the Rainbow Youth Project USA, which helps children get the chemical treatments that are the first step in transgenderism. Once children block their progress through puberty by using hormones, they can then later get surgically castrated, have their breasts removed, and get other surgeries to change their appearance so they look more like the opposite gender.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Ice garden brightens small corner of South Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Keeping busy and active during the long Alaskan winter can sometimes be a challenge, but Anchorage resident Lizzie Newell has found a hobby. Newell thinks of herself as an “ice gardener.”. Her colorful ice sculpting passion began as a way to try and stop people...
ANCHORAGE, AK

