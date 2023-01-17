Read full article on original website
LGBTQ+ students ecstatic as UAA opens first Pride Center on campus
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tuesday was a momentous day for LGBTQ+ members of the University of Alaska community, as it was the official ribbon cutting for the new pride center on the university’s Anchorage campus. “This is UAA’s first pride center, and the first collegiate pride center in Alaska,...
Anchorage Assembly votes to replace Allard for Eagle River with mask-wearing poet, writer, artist Robin Dern
The Anchorage Assembly interviewed and voted to name Eagle River resident Robin Dern as the temporary replacement for former Assemblywoman Jamie Allard, who is now a sitting legislator. Dern was among 10 people who applied for the seat, which will be filled by the voters on April 4 through a regular municipal election.
“It feels like a family member has come home”
NOAA grants Alaska $1.3 million dollars toward ocean studies and management. The National Oceanic...
Meet Amilee Wilson: Alaska Region’s New Tribal Relations Coordinator
NOAA Fisheries’ Alaska Region has selected Amilee Wilson as their new Tribal Relations Coordinator. Amilee previously served as the Tribal Coordinator for the NOAA Fisheries West Coast Regional Office in Lacey, Washington, and Portland, Oregon. She worked extensively on grants administration including emergency fisheries funding associated with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and Consolidated Appropriations Act. Amilee was a recipient of the 2022 NOAA Administrator’s Award for her exemplary work on CARES Act implementation.
Robin Dern appointed to interim Anchorage Assembly seat
According to Revels, a person...
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 19, 2023
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. Alaska farmers step up to supply eggs as the national shortage...
Popular Anchorage cinema to close next month
Sad news for cinema-goers in Anchorage today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing one of its locations in Anchorage. The Regal Cinema at the Tikahtnu Stadium 16, 1102 North Muldoon Road, Suite B Anchorage will not have its lease renewed next month.
Midday Report January 19, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The Alaska House of Representatives has elected Wasilla Representative Cathy Tilton to the role of Speaker. A polar bear killed a 24-year-old woman and her young son Tuesday. And the City of St. Paul is at risk of losing its emergency medical services.
Mountain View Elementary celebrates the opening of a new community-funded ice rink
Mountain View Elementary students, faculty and families went slipping and sliding on Friday in Anchorage to celebrate the opening of the school’s new ice rink. Fifth-grade teacher James Cornelison, aka “Coach Wes,” set up a GoFundMe page to raise the $5,000 the school needed for the project.
Miss Alaska Teen USA and Miss Alaska USA 2023
Alaskans celebrate life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Major issues for members of the 33rd legislature to figure out include education and the PFD.
Social media livestream made by Colony High School principal prompts concerns
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Mary Fulp, a long-time Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District principal, posted a livestream video on her Facebook page Wednesday night that has now gotten more than 19,000 views. Fulp, who was named Principal of the Year in Alaska in 2022, chronicled her trip to Mat-Su Regional Medical...
A Kodiak crabber’s view on the ongoing Tanner crab stand-down
Calls for “introspective and critical re-evaluation” of AK resource management that favors Outside interests. Below is in opinion piece that appeared on Jan. 20 in the Anchorage Daily News – which has done no coverage of the ongoing stand down. The Alaska Tanner Crab Stand-Down is a...
Anchorage Ombudsman Darrel Hess' interview
Assembly member Christopher Constant said the assembly is taking a letter Demboski wrote alleging improprieties seriously, but that regardless of whether they prove true, there are problems in city government that need to be addressed.
FastCast Jan. 19, 2023
A man in Anchorage rescued a moose that broke through the ice and ended up in University Lake. The principal said several school employees tried to intervene to stop the attack but the bear chased them and even tried to get into the school. Tilton elected speaker on 2nd day...
Dunleavy discusses legislative priorities
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy articulated his priorities for the 33rd legislative session, highlighting education, the Permanent Fund dividend, responsible resource development and more in an interview on Thursday. The proposed PFD — nearly $3,900 — would become the highest in state history. That amount is likely subject...
Interim Assembly member appointed to seat vacated by Allard
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly has appointed Robin Dern to represent Eagle River and Chugiak, filling the seat vacated by Jamie Allard’s election to the Alaska House of Representatives. Dern, a photographer and writer who has worked with nonprofit organizations for many years, has lived in both...
Fresh in power, Alaska House’s new Republican-led coalition outlines its priorities
A day after taking control of the Alaska House of Representatives, members of the new Republican-led coalition majority say they intend to prioritize fiscal issues and were cautious about proposals to increase the state’s per-student public school funding formula. “I think it’s probably safe to say that what brings us together is some fiscal stability […] The post Fresh in power, Alaska House’s new Republican-led coalition outlines its priorities appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Alaska LGBTQ advocacy group pushes Alaska children toward financial aid for puberty-blocking hormonesAl
Psst. The first one’s free, kid. Identity Inc, an Anchorage-based advocacy group for those with alternative gender and sexual preferences, is encouraging children to get in touch with the organization if the children want help getting puberty blocking chemical treatments. In a social media post, Identity Inc. tells kids they will be put in contact with the Rainbow Youth Project USA, which helps children get the chemical treatments that are the first step in transgenderism. Once children block their progress through puberty by using hormones, they can then later get surgically castrated, have their breasts removed, and get other surgeries to change their appearance so they look more like the opposite gender.
Another special meeting: Anchorage Assembly to act Friday on allegations against Mayor Dave Bronson
On Thursday, the Anchorage Assembly consulted with its legal counsel in executive session on the scope of its power to respond to allegations made by former Municipal Manager Amy Demboski in her wrongful termination claim against Mayor Dave Bronson. During a Friday meeting, the Assembly will vote on what actions it may take against the mayor.
Ice garden brightens small corner of South Anchorage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Keeping busy and active during the long Alaskan winter can sometimes be a challenge, but Anchorage resident Lizzie Newell has found a hobby. Newell thinks of herself as an "ice gardener." Her colorful ice sculpting passion began as a way to try and stop people...
