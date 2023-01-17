OBIOX - Free Report) . OBIOX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. OBIOX is a part of the Oberweis family of funds, a company based out of Lisle, IL. The Oberweis Int'l Opportunities made its debut in February of 2007 and OBIOX has managed to accumulate roughly $145.32 million in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund's current manager, Ralf A. Scherschmidt, has been in charge of the fund since February of 2007.

5 HOURS AGO