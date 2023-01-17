Read full article on original website
Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List
The unloved technology stocks that were decimated last year have come roaring back to life in 2023, as lower valuations along with renewed uptrends have seen buying pressure accumulate in growth names. The more aggressive pockets of the market, including the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, typically lead new bull markets.
3 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy Now to Fight Market Volatility
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks explores the wave of stock market volatility to start 2023 and where the market stands as we head into the heart of fourth quarter earnings season. The episode then breaks down three highly-ranked dividend-paying stocks that have upped their earnings guidance amid the economic slowdown that investors might want to buy right now.
Winning Europe ETFs to Start 2023
Alongwith the global markets, European shares too have started 2023 with a bang. European stocks logged second straight weekly gains. The pan-European STOXX 600 hit a fresh nine-month high and Germany's DAX 40 rose to the highest level since mid-February. Healthcare and banking stocks led the rally European shares while...
Here's Why NortonLifeLock (NLOK) is a Strong Growth Stock
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
Should You Invest in the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)?
SOXX - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/10/2001. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors. Sector ETFs also provide investors access to...
3 Tech Stocks Paying Solid Dividends
ORCL - Free Report) , International Business Machines (. AVGO - Free Report) – have no issue paying their investors. And they’ve grown their payouts quite significantly over the last five years. Below is a chart illustrating the performance of all three stocks over the last year, with...
Financial ETFs Down on Mixed Earnings
The financial sector, which accounts for around one-fifth of the S&P 500 Index, had a mixed Q4. Three out of six big U.S. banks were able to beat overall. Finance sector earnings are projected to decline 9.2% on 2.7% higher revenues in Q4, per Zacks Earnings Trends issued on Jan 18, 2023.Let’s take a look at the big banks’ earnings which released lately.
Can Value Investors Consider Celestica (CLS) Stock Now?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
CNH Industrial (CNHI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CNH Industrial (. CNHI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $17.02, moving +1.61% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of...
Is Axon Enterprise (AXON) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
AXON - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Ares Capital (ARCC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
ARCC - Free Report) closed at $19.03, marking a +1.28% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Heading into today, shares of the private equity firm had gained...
Is Oberweis Int'l Opportunities (OBIOX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
OBIOX - Free Report) . OBIOX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. OBIOX is a part of the Oberweis family of funds, a company based out of Lisle, IL. The Oberweis Int'l Opportunities made its debut in February of 2007 and OBIOX has managed to accumulate roughly $145.32 million in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund's current manager, Ralf A. Scherschmidt, has been in charge of the fund since February of 2007.
Clearway Energy (CWEN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
CWEN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $33.26, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of the company created...
DHT Holdings (DHT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
DHT Holdings (. DHT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $8.68, moving +1.4% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%. Coming into today, shares...
Fastenal (FAST) Shares Down Despite Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat
FAST - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s top and bottom lines also improved on a year-over-year basis, given the strong demand in markets associated with industrial capital goods and commodities amid inflation for products, particularly fasteners and transportation services.
What Awaits for Automatic Data Processing (ADP) in Q2 Earnings?
ADP - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jan 25, before market open. Let’s check out how things have shaped up so far for this announcement. Expectations This Time Around. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for the fiscal second quarter is pegged at...
Will Supply-Chain Woes Dampen Roper's (ROP) Q4 Earnings?
ROP - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 27, before market open. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 3.5%. Let’s see how things are shaping up...
