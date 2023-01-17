Effective: 2023-01-21 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-22 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Chase; Harvey; Kingman; Marion; McPherson; Reno; Saline WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Mixed precipitation changing to snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Central and South Central Kansas. * WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to midnight CST Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, including I-135 and highway 50.

CHASE COUNTY, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO