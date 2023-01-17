Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chase, Harvey, Kingman, Marion, McPherson, Reno, Saline by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-22 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Chase; Harvey; Kingman; Marion; McPherson; Reno; Saline WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Mixed precipitation changing to snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Central and South Central Kansas. * WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to midnight CST Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, including I-135 and highway 50.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Barton, Chase, Ellsworth, Harvey, Kingman, Lincoln, Marion by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-22 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Barton; Chase; Ellsworth; Harvey; Kingman; Lincoln; Marion; McPherson; Reno; Rice; Russell; Saline WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulation between 2 and 5 inches with the higher amounts over Central Kansas near Interstate 70. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Interstate 70 will be impacted, especially for locations west of Salina.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Brown, Clay, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-22 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Clay; Dickinson; Geary; Jackson; Jefferson; Marshall; Morris; Nemaha; Pottawatomie; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Kansas. * WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Comments / 0