weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-23 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Cascade County below 5000ft; Fergus County below 4500ft; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Western and Central Chouteau County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches at lower elevations, and 4 to 8 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...From 8 AM Sunday to Midnight MST Sunday Night. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow will reduce visibility at times.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Gates of the Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-23 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Gates of the Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches at lower elevations, and 4 to 8 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains and Gates of the Mountains. * WHEN...From 8 AM Sunday to Midnight MST Sunday Night. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow will reduce visibility at times.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-22 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Hill County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...The Interstate 15 Corridor north of Power, Eastern Toole and Liberty, and Hill County. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow will reduce visibility at times.
