Effective: 2023-01-22 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-23 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Cascade County below 5000ft; Fergus County below 4500ft; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Western and Central Chouteau County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches at lower elevations, and 4 to 8 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...From 8 AM Sunday to Midnight MST Sunday Night. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow will reduce visibility at times.

BLAINE COUNTY, MT ・ 3 HOURS AGO