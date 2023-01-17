Read full article on original website
pa.gov
PennDOT Provides Update on January 20 Windmill Superload Moves
Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced three more windmill superload movements scheduled in the county Friday, January 20. These are in addition to those announced earlier this week. Route details are:. Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120. Route...
pa.gov
U.S. 22 Rolling Closure for Utility Installation
Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a rolling closure on U.S. 22 Eastbound and Westbound between Exit 85 (East Philadelphia Street/State Route 403 Dilltown/Johnstown) and Exit 84 (Brush Valley/Armagh), Indiana County on February 3, 2023. The rolling closure will be between 9:30 a.m. and...
pa.gov
PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for the Structure Carrying PA 403 over U.S. 22 Project
Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view plans regarding the repair project for the existing structure carrying PA 403 over U.S. 22 in East Wheatfield Township, Indiana County. The purpose of the virtual plans display for this project is to share preliminary...
