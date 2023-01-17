ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

PennDOT Provides Update on January 20 Windmill Superload Moves

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced three more windmill superload movements scheduled in the county Friday, January 20. These are in addition to those announced earlier this week. Route details are:. Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120. Route...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
U.S. 22 Rolling Closure for Utility Installation

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a rolling closure on U.S. 22 Eastbound and Westbound between Exit 85 (East Philadelphia Street/State Route 403 Dilltown/Johnstown) and Exit 84 (Brush Valley/Armagh), Indiana County on February 3, 2023. The rolling closure will be between 9:30 a.m. and...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

