oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (1/20/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Jan. 20. Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Mackenzie Morrison represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
oilcity.news
Casper PD Incident Report log (1/17/23-1/20/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/12/23–1/17/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Natrona County Sheriffs Investigate Missing Person in EKW State Park
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a missing person who was last known to be around Edness Kimball Wilkins (EKW) State Park. The Park is currently closed to the public, a news release says. At about 4:20 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 19, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office deputies were...
oilcity.news
Evansville man gets prison term for pointing rifle at man who reported him for DUI
CASPER, Wyo. — An Evansville resident has been sentenced to a prison term for pointing a rifle at the man who reported him as a drunk driver in December 2021. Court records indicate Weston Lucky Mason, 31, pleaded no contest to possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent and a fourth DUI within 10 years, a felony. He was sentenced Thursday in district court to 18–24 months in state prison.
oilcity.news
Crime scene, investigation detailed at hearing in Casper homicide case
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper police detective testified in extensive detail at a hearing Thursday as to what investigators found at the scene of a deadly assault on an elderly couple in a Paradise Valley home earlier this month. George Kevin Dickerson, 61, is charged with second-degree murder and...
$40,000 Bond Set for Mills Man in Connection with Fentanyl Conspiracy
A Mills man heard a felony charge against him and a string of misdemeanors from Judge Brian Christiansen in Initial Appearances today, Jan. 19. Bryson Manthei, 26, was charged with conspiracy to deliver fentanyl, punishable by 20 years imprisonment. The investigation began in November 2021 when Manthei was identified as...
oilcity.news
Authorities seek missing teen last seen in Casper Jan. 11
CASPER, Wyo. — Authorities are searching for a missing teen last seen in Casper, according to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s missing persons page. “Nevaeh Rose Apodaca, age 16, was last seen on January 11, 2023 in Casper, Wyoming,” the posting said. She is described as...
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (1/11/23–1/17/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Jan. 11 through Jan. 17. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
oilcity.news
Man charged with wielding hatchet, smashing windows in PV last summer
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man is facing two felony charges in Natrona County Circuit Court stemming from a pair of incidents last summer. Natrona County Sheriff’s Office deputies say he threatened a man with a hatchet in the street and then returned in the overnight hours to break out vehicle windows in apparent retaliation for reporting it.
cowboystatedaily.com
Casper Attack: After Brutally Beating, Stabbing In-Laws, Accused Killer Went Home To Shower
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 75-year-old man found stabbed and beaten to death in a Casper home Jan. 8 may have survived if authorities had learned of his death earlier than they did, according to court testimony in a Thursday murder hearing. Geroge Kevin Dickerson...
oilcity.news
Search and rescue underway at EKW; missing man may have fallen through ice
CASPER, Wyo. — A search and rescue operation is ongoing Friday morning in the area of Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park as authorities search for a missing man. Investigators say it is possible he may have fallen through the ice of the North Platte River. The public is asked...
Casper Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening Another with an Axe
A Casper man heard two charges from Judge Michael Patchen at Initial Appearances in the Natrona County Circuit Court today, Jan. 17. Zachariah Keller, born in 1993, was charged with property destruction, a felony punishable by up to ten years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000. Keller was...
Casper Man Accused of Murder, Attempted Murder Bound Over for Trial
A Casper man charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder will face trial in Natrona County District Court. George Dickerson, 61, was bound over for trial on Thursday at the end of an 80-minute preliminary hearing before Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen. The...
oilcity.news
Multiple goats, ducks, chickens killed in fire near Casper early Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — An early morning structure fire in an animal holding pen led to the loss of multiple animals on Hopi Road near Casper. According to the Natrona County Fire District, fire crews arrived and found the structure fully involved with fire. Due to multiple power lines going into the structure, crews contained the fire from spreading but waited until electric crews arrived to discontinue power.
Casper Police: Three Robberies Reported on Sunday Evening
Casper police are investigating three armed robberies that occurred in central Casper on Sunday evening, according to a news release on Monday. At 7:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Family Dollar Store on CY Avenue where an unknown male suspect entered the store, showed a firearm to the clerk and demanded cash from the register.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper Police looking for armed robber
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A suspect is wanted after committing two armed robberies Sunday night... and attempting a third. This all happened within a two hour span, roughly. At around 7:30 pm on Sunday, Casper Police says this suspect... Who they’re identifying as an unknown white male... Robbed...
oilcity.news
Crews responding to east-Casper gas leak: ‘avoid Walsh Drive’
CASPER, Wyo. — Directional drilling work on the corner of Gannett Street and Walsh Drive hit a gas line, Casper Fire-EMS Engineer Dane Andersen told Oil City News on Friday. “Evacuation notices for affected homes has been issued,” a release by the by agency said. “19 total occupancies have been evacuated.”
oilcity.news
Family Dollar, Kum & Go, Big D held up by armed man
CASPER, Wyo. — On Sunday night, the Family Dollar on CY Avenue, the Kum & Go gas station on McKinley Street and the Big D gas station on 12th Street were robbed by a man believed to have been armed with a gun. According to the Casper Police Department,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Storms Bury Parts Of Wyoming Under Feet Of Snow; Riverton, Rawlins, Casper, Lander Hammered
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Communities across Wyoming are digging out from several snowstorms that have blown through the state since the first of the year. Casper and Lander have each recorded 56 inches of snowfall so far this winter, which puts Casper two feet over...
