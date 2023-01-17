ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (1/20/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Jan. 20. Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Mackenzie Morrison represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper PD Incident Report log (1/17/23-1/20/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/12/23–1/17/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Evansville man gets prison term for pointing rifle at man who reported him for DUI

CASPER, Wyo. — An Evansville resident has been sentenced to a prison term for pointing a rifle at the man who reported him as a drunk driver in December 2021. Court records indicate Weston Lucky Mason, 31, pleaded no contest to possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent and a fourth DUI within 10 years, a felony. He was sentenced Thursday in district court to 18–24 months in state prison.
EVANSVILLE, WY
oilcity.news

Crime scene, investigation detailed at hearing in Casper homicide case

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper police detective testified in extensive detail at a hearing Thursday as to what investigators found at the scene of a deadly assault on an elderly couple in a Paradise Valley home earlier this month. George Kevin Dickerson, 61, is charged with second-degree murder and...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

$40,000 Bond Set for Mills Man in Connection with Fentanyl Conspiracy

A Mills man heard a felony charge against him and a string of misdemeanors from Judge Brian Christiansen in Initial Appearances today, Jan. 19. Bryson Manthei, 26, was charged with conspiracy to deliver fentanyl, punishable by 20 years imprisonment. The investigation began in November 2021 when Manthei was identified as...
MILLS, WY
oilcity.news

Authorities seek missing teen last seen in Casper Jan. 11

CASPER, Wyo. — Authorities are searching for a missing teen last seen in Casper, according to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s missing persons page. “Nevaeh Rose Apodaca, age 16, was last seen on January 11, 2023 in Casper, Wyoming,” the posting said. She is described as...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Man charged with wielding hatchet, smashing windows in PV last summer

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man is facing two felony charges in Natrona County Circuit Court stemming from a pair of incidents last summer. Natrona County Sheriff’s Office deputies say he threatened a man with a hatchet in the street and then returned in the overnight hours to break out vehicle windows in apparent retaliation for reporting it.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Multiple goats, ducks, chickens killed in fire near Casper early Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — An early morning structure fire in an animal holding pen led to the loss of multiple animals on Hopi Road near Casper. According to the Natrona County Fire District, fire crews arrived and found the structure fully involved with fire. Due to multiple power lines going into the structure, crews contained the fire from spreading but waited until electric crews arrived to discontinue power.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Police: Three Robberies Reported on Sunday Evening

Casper police are investigating three armed robberies that occurred in central Casper on Sunday evening, according to a news release on Monday. At 7:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Family Dollar Store on CY Avenue where an unknown male suspect entered the store, showed a firearm to the clerk and demanded cash from the register.
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Crews responding to east-Casper gas leak: ‘avoid Walsh Drive’

CASPER, Wyo. — Directional drilling work on the corner of Gannett Street and Walsh Drive hit a gas line, Casper Fire-EMS Engineer Dane Andersen told Oil City News on Friday. “Evacuation notices for affected homes has been issued,” a release by the by agency said. “19 total occupancies have been evacuated.”
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

CASPER, WY

