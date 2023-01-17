Read full article on original website
Lane Restriction Next Week on Route 11 in Bloomsburg, Columbia County
Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a lane restriction next week on Route 11 southbound in Bloomsburg, Columbia County for a bridge inspection. On Tuesday, January 24 through Friday, January 27, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) bridge inspection crew will be inspecting the truss bridge that spans Fishing Creek, near the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. Work will be completed during daylight hours and is weather permitting.
2 PM Update: Bradford County maintenance crews will begin pre-treating roads tomorrow, January 21. PennDOT Anti-Icing Roads in North Central PA
2 PM Update: Bradford County maintenance crews will begin pre-treating roads tomorrow, January 21. Montoursville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be pre-treating major roads in advance of the winter weather forecasted. Beginning Sunday morning, January 22, anti-icing trucks may be seen along interstates and other...
Route 199 Reconstruction Project Continues in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County
Montoursville, PA – A four-year reconstruction project continues this week on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County. The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.
Carbon County: Upcoming Road Work
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging in both directions, Please use caution when traveling in work zones. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM. Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5. Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000...
Schuylkill County: Upcoming Road Work
Municipality: Pine Grove Twp. Restriction: Lane restriction. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM. Municipality: Blythe, New Castle, and Butler Twps. Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Start date: 1/23/23. Est completion date: 1/27/23. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM. Will rain...
