I thought that they no longer charged people in situations like this because so many people were afraid to call for help when someone overdosed for fear of being arrested? This could cause people to take off and leave someone who could have been saved all alone to die instead of calling for help. These already aren't the best people to begin with, but when you add the chance that they will be arrested for calling for help when someone is overdosing you are all but guaranteeing that someone will now die.
see this just is unacceptable to me they are choosing to do a drug it's a double standard for me I hate because the pharmacist doesn't get charged
this stuff is the devil! I don't understand why people want to risk dying for dope instead of trying to get help for their issues and get clean have a beautiful life, I can't understand why they risk their life but they have to want help to make it work otherwise as much as we love them want good things for them they don't care im referring to my daughter dana 😭🚑🏥💉🩸⚰
