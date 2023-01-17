Read full article on original website
physIQ Launches the Intrepid Partner Program
Initiative aims to accelerate optimization of patient safety and health measurements in clinical research and post-market clinical care. physIQ has launched its Intrepid Partner Program, an initiative designed to enable the Life Sciences solutions ecosystem to deliver next-generation near real-time patient insights powered by high-fidelity medical grade biosensor data streams in both clinical and remote patient settings.
Japanese Regulators Approve Motiva Implants, Tissue Expander
The products have also received reimbursement for post-mastectomy reconstruction under the Japanese National Health System. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.'s Motiva Implants and the Motiva Flora tissue expander have been approved by Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) and are reimburseable products for post-mastectomy reconstruction under the Japanese National Health System.
CE Mark Awarded to KA Imaging's Reveal 35C X-Ray Detector
Product features SpectralDR technology for dual-energy subtraction, providing bone and tissue differentiation with a single standard X-ray exposure. KA Imaging’s Reveal 35C flat panel detector has received CE Mark certification. The X-ray detector is powered by the company's patented SpectralDR technology, which enables dual-energy subtraction, providing bone and tissue differentiation with a single standard X-ray exposure. It acquires three images simultaneously (DR, bone and soft tissue dual-energy X-ray images). The technology mimics the workflow, dose and techniques of state-of-the-art mobile DR X-ray detectors.
Getinge Launches Servo-c Mechanical Ventilator
Getinge has launched its new Servo-c mechanical ventilator targeting selected markets, offering lung-protective therapeutic tools to treat both pediatric and adult patients. Based on decades of knowledge and with all essential functionalities needed, Servo-c is intended to make health care accessible and affordable for more hospitals around the world. The...
Bausch + Lomb Buys AcuFocus
Bausch + Lomb announced that an affiliate of the company has acquired AcuFocus in a merger transaction with AcuFocus’ parent company. AcuFocus develops small aperture intraocular technology, including the IC-8 Apthera intraocular lens (IOL), approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2022 as the first and only small aperture non-toric extended depth of focus (EDOF) IOL for certain cataract patients who have as much as 1.5 diopters of corneal astigmatism and also aim to address presbyopia. Known as the IC-8 IOL in global markets, this IOL is available in select markets across Europe, as well as in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.
Kardium's Globe Pulsed Field System is Focus of First-in-Human Study
Kardium Inc. is conducting the first-in-human study of its next-generation Globe Pulsed Field System, which uses pulsed field ablation (PFA) therapy to treat atrial fibrillation (AF). Working with Dr. Vivek Reddy* from Mount Sinai Hospital (New York, N.Y.), and Prof. Petr Neužil and Dr. Jan Petrů from Na Homolce Hospital...
Strong Leadership is Key to Embracing Digital Transformation in Healthcare
Healthcare is constantly evolving due to various issues: declining profit margins, pricing pressures, geopolitical forces, and stringent regulatory and legislative requirements. Such changes demand strong leaders who can provide clear direction and an effective roadmap to the digital transformation that will induce the next wave of innovation, claims GlobalData. A...
Tissium Appoints Dr. Alex Milstein as Chief Medical Officer
Tissium, a privately-owned medical technology company developing a portfolio of biomorphic programmable polymers for tissue reconstruction, has appointed Dr. Alex Milstein as its Chief Medical Officer. The addition of Milstein to Tissium’s executive leadership team is reflective of the company’s continued focus on platform expansion, generation of clinical evidence in...
Medical Device App Used for Studies on Opiate Withdrawal, Military Concussions
A smartphone app is being validated in clinical studies as an effective tool to help diagnose concussions and opiate withdrawal. Reflex is an autonomic vitals assessment tool rooted in pupillometry, which measures the amount and speed of eye pupil size changes from a stimulus. The tool takes a digital video recording of the eye to measure a response called the pupillary light reflex. The user holds the camera up to the eye and taps the smartphone screen, and a light flashes to initiate a response from the pupil. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration considers Reflex is a Class I 510(k) exempt regulated medical device.
Helio Genomics Evaluates New Approach to Colon Cancer Detection
Helio Genomics recently evaluated its Multimodal Epigenetic Sequencing Assay (MESA) for colon cancer detection. Their findings suggest that combining cell-free DNA (cfDNA) methylation features and cfDNA fragmentomics-derived features can improve the ability to identify patients who have colon cancer. In the past decade, alterations in cfDNA methylation patterns have gained...
