Madonna, Bob the Drag Queen coming to Cleveland this summer

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Madonna, alongside Bob the Drag Queen, will be coming to Cleveland as part of the “Madonna: The Celebration Tour” in August!

Madonna’s Celebration Tour, produced by Live Nation, will be highlighting her catalog of music from the past 40-plus years, according to a press release from Live Nation .

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said.

The 35-city global tour will kick off in North America on Saturday, July 15 in Vancouver, Canada before making its way to Europe. The Celebration Tour will wrap in Amsterdam, Netherlands on Friday, December 1, the press release said.

Madonna will perform at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on August 2.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20, and on Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets and for presale information, head over to madonna.com/tour .

Fans can also purchase VIP packages. For more information, head over to the VIPNation website .

