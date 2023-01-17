Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Daily Juice closing all Austin locations this weekend due to rising costs
AUSTIN, Texas — A local Austin café is closing all of its locations this weekend due to rising food costs, labor costs and rents. Daily Juice made the announcement Wednesday that the last day of service will be on Saturday, Jan. 22. After that, the final three locations will close.
CBS Austin
Education efforts underway for Human Trafficking Awareness Month
AUSTIN, Texas — Do you know the signs of human trafficking? Human trafficking is a modern-day form of slavery, and it often takes advantage of people who are afraid to report it. January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and various organizations are calling attention to the problem and how...
CBS Austin
Pflugerville ISD could face program cuts due to 'financial difficulties'
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — As Pflugerville ISD narrows down the plans about which elementary schools could possibly close or be rezoned, there are other program cuts that could happen. Kickstart, a martial arts program within the district could be on the chopping block as the district makes tough financial decisions.
CBS Austin
Audit of Austin Water finds water treatment issues complicated by low staffing
An independent review of Austin's city-owned water service is in, and it identifies staffing issues as contributing to five high-profile problems with Austin Water in recent years. And the report suggests low staffing may be causing problems in other city departments as well. This audit focused on five major incidents...
CBS Austin
P. Terry's Burger Stand opens new drive-thru only location in Dripping Springs
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — P. Terry's Burger Stand opened a new and first location in Dripping Springs, Texas on Wednesday. The double drive-thru-only burger stand is located off Hwy 290 at 12680 W US 290, Suite 200, in the Ledge Stone Shopping Center across from Belterra. With this opening,...
CBS Austin
Genevieve and Jared Padalecki cover Winter issue of Austin Home Magazine
Crack open the cover of Austin Home Magazine Winter issue and you are sure to be inspired for your own space in 2023. Editor-in-Chief, Lara Hallock, is here with all the design details!. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle...
CBS Austin
Austin Beerworks + Kaiju Cut & Sew + Meanwhile Brewing = a Lunar New Year celebration!
This weekend you are invited to party with a purpose! Austin Beerworks, Meanwhile Brewing, and Kaiju Cut and Sew have teamed up to celebrate the Lunar New year and stop AAPI hate. Chris Gomez and Will Golden are here to tell Trevor Scott all about the event, a new brew they created, and how you can join in the fun!
CBS Austin
Sworn and civilian vacancies still impacting Austin Police Department, 911 calls
AUSTIN, Texas — As of January, the Austin Police Department has 250 sworn vacancies. Chief Joseph Chacon says that it’s an even higher number of vacancies on the civilian side, impacting administrative work, crime analysts, and the 911 call center. “We need more call takers on the floor,...
CBS Austin
It's cookie season! The Girl Scouts of Central Texas are here to share what's new for 2023
We must admit our love for cookies is s'more than a feeling and our admiration for these sweet treats will be satisfied because today kicks off the official start of the 2023 Girl Scouts cookie season! "Tagging along" with Trevor Scott is the CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Texas, Paula Bookidis to chat about the new cookie coming out this year, some family favorites, and how it all helps form the leaders of tomorrow!
CBS Austin
City of Austin working to improve Ross Road after being deemed below standard
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is working to fix streets that are below standards. Wednesday night the Austin Transportation department held an open house for the Ross Road project in Del Valle. It gave people from the community a chance to see the design plans and give their feedback.
CBS Austin
Pflugerville ISD committee recommends four plans that could close elementary schools
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville community is standing together as Pflugerville ISD considers whether or not to close elementary schools. There has been heavy opposition to the plans. The district superintendent is putting some of the blame on the state legislature. Superintendent Dr. Douglas Killian told CBS Austin that...
CBS Austin
New non-profit, Puppy Food Bank, is helping bridge the gap to save animals' lives
The largest no-kill animal shelter in the United States is right here in Austin, Texas as well as so many other wonderful organizations committed to saving animals' lives and finding forever homes for our furry friends. This means they will need a steady supply of food to fuel their mission, and Puppy Food Bank, is helping to ensure demand is met. Executive Director, Danielle Gunter shares more about this new nonprofit.
CBS Austin
Teen arrested after bringing gun on Manor ISD campus
MANOR, Texas — A teenager was arrested last week for having a gun on a Manor ISD campus, according to police. Manor ISD Police Chief Clarence Yarbrough said the incident happened on Jan. 9 in the afternoon. Non-Manor ISD students were in a truck on Manor High/Manor Early College...
CBS Austin
Dr. Jeff Gasaway named Marble Falls ISD Interim Superintendent
MARBLE FALLS, Texas — During their meeting on Tuesday, the Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees voted to appoint Dr. Jeff Gasaway to serve as interim superintendent. Gasaway has served the district since 2016. “I have full trust in our Board of Trustees, and I appreciate their faith in...
CBS Austin
Police discover over 3,000 fentanyl pills in N Austin, man arrested
The Austin Police Department discovered over 3,000 fentanyl pills, over one pound of marijuana and other drugs in north Austin on Wednesday. Officers arrested 24-year-old Salvador Sanches-Aguirre on an outstanding warrant. Throughout the incident, the officers found the drugs. ALSO | Police looking for Round Rock man wanted for aggravated...
CBS Austin
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for 2021 NE Austin murder
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to murder, according to the Travis County District Attorney's Office. On Feb. 23, 2021, the Austin Police Department arrested and charged 19-year-old Christopher Michael Garcia for the murder of 29-year-old Misael Robello Sanchez.
CBS Austin
Tax filing help available for some working Austin families
AUSTIN, Texas — The IRS just announced the start of the tax filing season -- Monday, Jan. 23. The agency expects over 168 million returns will be filed by this year's deadline on April 18. Need help filing your taxes? You can soon get it. The Foundation Communities is...
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Champion will win your heart!
For this Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday we brought in a pet looking for a gold medal forever family! Kelly Kaelin is here from Texas Humane Heroes to introduce to sweet, winning Champion!. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin...
CBS Austin
Two adorable puppies and your weekend events rundown with Good Party ATX!
Enjoy some offbeat theater, celebrate the year of the rabbit or grab a burger that is getting a lot of local buzz! Sarah Wolf is here with her Good Party ATX weekend rundown and two very special furry guests from Happy Hearts Dog Rescue. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter...
CBS Austin
TxDOT begins demolition on Williams Drive Bridge in Georgetown, closures follow
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Weekend road closures in Georgetown have begun. The Texas Department of Transportation closed the north and southbound main lanes on I-35 from Lakeway Drive to State Highway 29 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. this Friday and Saturday to demolish the Williams Drive bridge. Pam Mclean...
