ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Education efforts underway for Human Trafficking Awareness Month

AUSTIN, Texas — Do you know the signs of human trafficking? Human trafficking is a modern-day form of slavery, and it often takes advantage of people who are afraid to report it. January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and various organizations are calling attention to the problem and how...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Audit of Austin Water finds water treatment issues complicated by low staffing

An independent review of Austin's city-owned water service is in, and it identifies staffing issues as contributing to five high-profile problems with Austin Water in recent years. And the report suggests low staffing may be causing problems in other city departments as well. This audit focused on five major incidents...
CBS Austin

It's cookie season! The Girl Scouts of Central Texas are here to share what's new for 2023

We must admit our love for cookies is s'more than a feeling and our admiration for these sweet treats will be satisfied because today kicks off the official start of the 2023 Girl Scouts cookie season! "Tagging along" with Trevor Scott is the CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Texas, Paula Bookidis to chat about the new cookie coming out this year, some family favorites, and how it all helps form the leaders of tomorrow!
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

New non-profit, Puppy Food Bank, is helping bridge the gap to save animals' lives

The largest no-kill animal shelter in the United States is right here in Austin, Texas as well as so many other wonderful organizations committed to saving animals' lives and finding forever homes for our furry friends. This means they will need a steady supply of food to fuel their mission, and Puppy Food Bank, is helping to ensure demand is met. Executive Director, Danielle Gunter shares more about this new nonprofit.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Teen arrested after bringing gun on Manor ISD campus

MANOR, Texas — A teenager was arrested last week for having a gun on a Manor ISD campus, according to police. Manor ISD Police Chief Clarence Yarbrough said the incident happened on Jan. 9 in the afternoon. Non-Manor ISD students were in a truck on Manor High/Manor Early College...
MANOR, TX
CBS Austin

Dr. Jeff Gasaway named Marble Falls ISD Interim Superintendent

MARBLE FALLS, Texas — During their meeting on Tuesday, the Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees voted to appoint Dr. Jeff Gasaway to serve as interim superintendent. Gasaway has served the district since 2016. “I have full trust in our Board of Trustees, and I appreciate their faith in...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
CBS Austin

Police discover over 3,000 fentanyl pills in N Austin, man arrested

The Austin Police Department discovered over 3,000 fentanyl pills, over one pound of marijuana and other drugs in north Austin on Wednesday. Officers arrested 24-year-old Salvador Sanches-Aguirre on an outstanding warrant. Throughout the incident, the officers found the drugs. ALSO | Police looking for Round Rock man wanted for aggravated...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for 2021 NE Austin murder

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to murder, according to the Travis County District Attorney's Office. On Feb. 23, 2021, the Austin Police Department arrested and charged 19-year-old Christopher Michael Garcia for the murder of 29-year-old Misael Robello Sanchez.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Tax filing help available for some working Austin families

AUSTIN, Texas — The IRS just announced the start of the tax filing season -- Monday, Jan. 23. The agency expects over 168 million returns will be filed by this year's deadline on April 18. Need help filing your taxes? You can soon get it. The Foundation Communities is...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy