We must admit our love for cookies is s'more than a feeling and our admiration for these sweet treats will be satisfied because today kicks off the official start of the 2023 Girl Scouts cookie season! "Tagging along" with Trevor Scott is the CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Texas, Paula Bookidis to chat about the new cookie coming out this year, some family favorites, and how it all helps form the leaders of tomorrow!

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO