WBOC
Community Members Meet Virtually to Pray for Pugh Family
LAUREL, Del.-The town of Laurel continues to mourn the loss of one of its own. Jamin Pugh, known in the ring as Jay Briscoe, died in a car accident Tuesday night. Thursday night, community members gathered virtually on Facebook not only for prayer, but to get an update on the family.
Cape Gazette
MLK service: ‘Let justice roll down like waters’
After two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday Worship Service returned Jan. 16, as part of the two-day 35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Weekend, sponsored by the MLK Celebration Organization. Host of the service was Trinity Faith Christian Center on New Road in Lewes. This year’s theme was “Let justice roll down like waters,” which King stated in his “I Have a Dream” speech.
Cape Gazette
Robert Eric Savage, kind soul
Robert Eric Savage, 45, of Lewes, passed away while surrounded by his loving family Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. Rob was born in Bangor, Maine, Nov. 14, 1977, son of Thomas R. Savage and Linda F. (Warren) Savage. He graduated from Cape Henlopen High School Class of 1996. After high school, Rob attended Widener University, where he played football until he was injured.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Art League to host opening reception Feb. 3
The Corkran Gallery at the Rehoboth Art League will host a multi-artist exhibit called Long View from the New Image Artists group, which celebrates the diversity of expression among its members’ individual styles. The members are professional studio artists who work primarily with fabric, paper and alternative materials. This exhibition features a collection of work showcasing the uniqueness of each artists’ vision and media while being challenged to create in a vertical format. Participating artists include B.J. Adams, Mary Beth Bellah, Linda Colsh, Joan Dreyer, Lesly-Claire Greenberg, Catherine Kleeman, Verena Levine, Dominie Nash, Sue Price, Ginny Smith, Andrea Uravitch and Saaraliisa Ylitalo.
Cape Gazette
Candace F. Abbott, Del Tech retiree, author
Candace F. Abbott, 75, of Georgetown, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, surrounded by her family at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. She was born June 7, 1947, in East Orange, N.J., to the late Jackson C. and Harriet Hoffman Fennemore. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Drew C. Abbott, Dec. 3, 2019.
Cape Gazette
Charles Pritchard, proud veteran
Charles “Buddy” Pritchard, 79, of Lewes, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning Jan. 5, 2023, surrounded by his family. Charles was born Nov. 15, 1943, in Wilmington. He grew up in Old New Castle and attended St. Peter’s and Salesianum schools. He enlisted in the military and...
Bayhealth honors Dr. Lobo with new primary care building
Bayhealth honored Dr. Vincent Lobo, a physician who recently retired after 57 years in practice, with a. ribbon cutting of their new primary care facility located at 16681 South Dupont Highway in Harrington. The new facility will offer both primary care and outpatient services. Terry Murphy, President and CEO of Bayhealth, began by asking if those in attendance had ever ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Ignite the Light art reception set at CAMP Rehoboth Jan. 21
As part of the celebration of Black History Month, CAMP Rehoboth is hosting Ignite the Light, a six-week group art show continuing through Tuesday, Feb. 28. All are invited to an artists’ reception to be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21. In this juried exhibition, artists...
Cape Gazette
Residents know their town the best
When it comes to a town slogan, there isn’t much better than “The Nation’s Summer Capital” in Rehoboth Beach. That title was earned in the first half of the 20th century, as the city became a popular vacation destination for residents of Washington, D.C. The slogan is referenced in Delaware newspapers as far back as 1943, and is still often used today.
Cape Gazette
Joseph Frederick Rose, man of faith
Joseph Frederick Rose, 82, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. He was born Oct. 9, 1940, in Washington, D.C., son of the late Joseph and Kathryn (Brown) Rose. After graduating from college, Joeseph’s path led him to a 30-year career in Media,...
Cape Gazette
‘Wait Until Dark’ to open at Possum Hall Jan. 27
Possum Point Players will present “Wait Until Dark” from Friday to Sunday, Jan. 27 to 29, and Feb. 3 to 5, at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Highway, Georgetown. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. A classic mystery thriller,...
Cape Gazette
Nicholas R. Brown, proud veteran
Nicholas R. Brown, 77, of Lewes, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. He was born April 18, 1945, in Dover, son of the late Charles Cahall and Mary (Salmons) Brown. A native Delawarean, after high school, Nicholas attended Dickenson College in Carlisle, Pa., graduating in 1967. He...
Cape Gazette
Fire and Ice Festival events set Jan. 27-29
Lights, Camera, Action is the theme for the sixth annual Fire and Ice Festival, set for Friday to Sunday, Jan. 27 to 29, with attractions in downtown Bethany Beach, Ocean View, Millville, Fenwick Island and Dagsboro. Festival goers can trade their beach cruisers for ice skates and experience the Quiet...
Cape Gazette
Paynter’s Mill committee applauds Sussex vote
The Eastern Border Committee of the Paynter’s Mill community applauds the 3-2 vote in favor of upholding the current 10-year Sussex County comprehensive plan, approved in 2018. This vote allows the 242 acres of land along Route 1 across from Cave Neck Road to remain designated as low-density development. As neighbors to this land parcel, we appreciate the council’s decision to preserve open space with less concentrated development.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 1/20/23
A plan for a large mixed-use community west of Lewes will be reviewed for the second time by state agencies during a Wednesday, Jan. 25 Office of State Planning Coordination Preliminary Land Use Service meeting. The Carl M. Freeman Companies proposes to build Cool Spring, a mixed-use residential community with...
Cape Gazette
Isaac John Collins Jr., Sun Oil retiree
Isaac John Collins Jr., 84, also known to many as Ike and Johnny, of Millsboro, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, surrounded by his loving family in the home where he was born. He graduated from Millsboro High School in 1956 and went to work for Sun Oil Co. on...
Cape Gazette
Thank you from the Sea Shell Shop
Forty-three years later, the Sea Shell Shop has gone from five locations to four to three to two and now to one. We are consolidating and moving our original location on Rehoboth Avenue to one location out on Route 1, where we have been located since 1996 along with our miniature golf course, Shell We Golf. It’s just one mile north on Route 1 from our beloved downtown Rehoboth Beach, where I not only work but have lived in town for 43 years and where we raised our three children.
WBOC
Remembering a Laurel Icon
LAUREL, De. -- Jamin Pugh, better known in the professional wrestling world as Jay Briscoe, died in a car crash on January 17th. Delaware State Police said Pugh's truck was hit head on and both he and the other driver, 27 year old Lillyanne Ternahan, died at the scene. Pugh's...
starpublications.online
Laurel High student completes culinary arts, restaurant management program; opens restaurant in Seaford
Daniel Casas was 21 when he and his family opened his restaurant a week ago, on Saturday, Jan. 7. La Casita, a charming Mexican restaurant at 1005 Norman Eskridge Hwy. in Seaford, is the culmination of his dream and a lot of hard work. Daniel said he was six years...
Cape Gazette
Robert Louis Tyrrell, loving husband, father
Robert Louis Tyrrell (Bob), 89, of Lewes, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan 13, 2023. He was born May 9, 1933, in Rochester, N.Y., son of the late Louis and Florence Tyrrell. He spent his youth in Rochester, graduating from Aquinas Institute of Rochester and Rochester Institute of Technology. Bob served in the military from 1956-58. In 1986, he started a rubber stamp manufacturing company and participated in that until his passing.
