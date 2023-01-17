Read full article on original website
Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" TheologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?Jack BeaversTennessee State
16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to helpWestland DailyNashville, TN
Davidson County to Get New Circuit Court JudgeAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Nashville Parent
Tennessee Brew Works’ Dolly Parton Birthday Bash
Nashville-based craft brewery Tennessee Brew Works invites you to the 6th annual celebration of Dolly Parton’s birthday, life and music on January 21 at its brewery and taproom (located at 809 Ewing Ave, Nashville). It’s a Dolly-themed day!. Celebrate the birthday of our Tennessee treasure, Dolly Parton, with...
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?
Tennessee-founded Krystal Restaurants is about to find itself in a burger war in its home state. Is the chain (which started in Chattanooga and is now headquartered in Atlanta) ready?
indherald.com
Oneida native LeEllen Phillips named to 40 Under 40 list in Nashville
NASHVILLE | Oneida native LeEllen Phillips has been named to the Nashville Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 list of young business professionals in Nashville for 2023. A licensed CPA, Phillips is a vice president of Ingram Industries, a multi-billion-dollar manufacturing company headquartered in West Nashville. She has worked for the company since 2014.
wgnsradio.com
Celebrated comedian Henry Cho to perform In Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) Henry Cho, known for his "clean comedy," will be performing two shows Friday, January 27 at The Walnut House in support of the Murfreesboro Kiwanis Foundation. Cho's one hour Comedy Central special is currently running on Netflix and he can be heard daily on SiriusXM, Blue Collar Radio...
This Is The Top Buffet In Tennessee
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this tasty haven in Tennessee.
Nashville Parent
‘Llama Llama Red Pajama’ Opens at Nashville Children’s Theatre
Nashville Children’s Theatre (NCT) is back with another play perfect for little theater-lovers. Llama Llama Red Pajama, based on the popular children’s book by Anna Dewdney, opens on January 19 and runs through March 10 at the Nashville Children’s Theatre. The opening performance starts at 6:30 p.m.
3 killed in Spring Hill crash
The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 5000 block of Main Street/Highway 31 near Spring Hill High School, just south of Saturn Parkway.
WSMV
How to volunteer at Tennessee elephant sanctuary
HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WSMV) – You can now sign up to volunteer at an elephant sanctuary in Tennessee. The Elephant Sanctuary, 27 E. Main St. in Hohenwald, is accepting applications for its 2023 Volunteer Days. Each year, people from all over the world travel to Hohenwald to spend a day...
247Sports
Veteran cornerback transferring to Tennessee, 'excited to be back' in SEC
When Gabe Jeudy-Lally announced last month that he was planning to leave BYU, entering the NCAA transfer portal for the second consecutive offseason, he didn’t necessarily expect to go back to the SEC. And he never imagined that he might end up playing for a former rival that he faced during the first three years of his college career.
fox17.com
Concerns grow surrounding Hermitage homeless camp near Kroger shopping center
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Concerns continue to rise as homeless camps grow throughout Nashville. Now, people in Hermitage are calling for action. All week, FOX 17 News has heard from residents and business owners in the Hermitage area say they are having more and more encounters with the homeless population. They add that it doesn't look like its slowing down anytime soon.
Ariza Bellevue developers unveil new plans to raise Coley Davis Road
Developers plan to raise and widen the road to help prevent street flooding in extreme weather events.
California to Tennessee economic pipeline brings millions of investment dollars
The so-called pipeline from California to Tennessee has millions of dollars in economic investment flowing through it. Last week's announcement by burger chain In-N-Out is just latest win for Williamson County.
Franklin mansion owners explain why they used photos of the home on fire for Zillow listing
The owner of the 25-year-old mansion has listed it for sale "as is," according to the Zillow post, despite it being a total loss from a fire that broke out in September of 2022.
10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Nashville, Tn. - Country music isn't the only thing that's big business in Nashville. In addition to the Grand Ole Opry, the metro area is home to a population of more than 2 million residents, as well as a fast-growing economy supported by several diverse industries:
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
Tennessee Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Tennessee managed to make the cut
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across Tennessee
Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to enter the Southeast for the first time in history, and the centerpiece of the move will be a new corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee.
Tennessee Tribune
Breaking News: TSU Announces Plans for Historic $250 Million Funding Package from the State of TN
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – On the day the nation celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., MLK Day, Tennessee State University shared its plans for the historic $250 million from the State of Tennessee. It is the largest one-time investment to a historically black university by a state.
