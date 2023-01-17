BALTIMORE -- Midway into January, and youth violence is continuing to ravage Baltimore's inner-city communities. Two 16-year-old boys were shot Tuesday evening along Radecke Avenue in Northeast Baltimore. Elijah Miles, the chairman of the Tendea Family organization, is calling on community members to help make a difference. "How many of us in our new year's resolutions included what we're going to do for the community? How many of us thought about how we are going to play a better role in our communities than we did last year? The problems in Baltimore City's Black communities are not going to change, not going to...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO