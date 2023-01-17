Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baltimore Officer Facebook Lives Himself Not Working While Collecting Over $200K In Overtime
A Baltimore City Schools police officer and prominent football coach is reportedly under investigation by the FBI after collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime while he was not working, reports Fox 45. Project Baltimore, an investigative reporting initiative, discovered through social media posts that Lawrence Smith reported several...
Baltimore officer faces no charges after killing teen driver
BALTIMORE — (AP) — In one of his first high-profile decisions after taking office earlier this month, Baltimore’s new top prosecutor declined to bring criminal charges against a local police officer who fatally shot a fleeing teenage driver last year. The decision came despite an investigative review...
Police searching for Spring Grove teen least seen in Baltimore
SPRING GROVE, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department (YCRPD) is searching for a missing teen from Spring Grove Borough. Joseph Harrell III, 14, has been missing since Jan. 16. Officials say he was last seen in the Baltimore, Maryland area, in the 3200 block of Betlou James Place, Gwynn Oak, 21207.
Subway Security: Man dies near in cutting near a Baltimore metro stop
BALTIMORE -- A man has died after someone attacked him with a sharp object near the Upton metro stop in West Baltimore on Wednesday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area received multiple reports of a cutting in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 1:35 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a man with cuts to the chest, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to Shock Trauma where medical personnel pronounced him dead. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Dashawn Anderson."It's really very hard," a relative of the Anderson told WJZ. "Gotta stop the violence. Life is...
Baltimore Police seek persons of interest in deadly stabbing near metro stop
BALTIMORE -- Investigators are looking for two people who are possibly connected to the killing of a 31-year-old man near the Upton metro stop, according to authorities. Surveillance video shows two males walking away from the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, which is where Dashawn Anderson was attacked and left to die on Wednesday, police said.Anyone who has information about the deadly cutting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
UPDATE: Officer involved in rear-end collision, which injured pregnant woman, fined $1,000
Meanwhile, city taxpayers will pay $190,000 in a settlement approved by the Board of Estimates today. For negligence while piloting his police cruiser, which resulted in a rear-end collision that sent a pregnant 24-year-old to the emergency room, a Baltimore Police officer was fined $1,000 and given a letter of reprimand, the Board of Estimates was told today.
2 women arrested in connection to an assault in Pasadena, say police
PASADENA, Md. (WBFF) — Two women were arrested in connection to an assault that happened early Friday morning in Pasadena, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said officers responded to a report of a 911 hang-up around 2 a.m that happened in the 7800 block of...
Man Murdered in Eastern Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place last night in Eastern Baltimore. Shortly after 9 am, police arrived at the 1800 Block of North Wolfe Street to investigate the report of an unresponsive male. At the location, police found an adult male suffering from trauma to the body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Man Murdered in Eastern Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Sentenced To 50 Years For The Fatal Stabbing Of Beloved Woman Inside East Baltimore Church
A Baltimore man pleaded guilty Tuesday to fatally stabbing a 69-year-old beloved woman inside her East Baltimore church. Manzie Smith Jr., 63, pleaded guilty to the murder of Evelyn Player who was stabbed to death in November 2021. Smith received a life sentence with all but 50 years suspended and five years of probation. The […] The post Man Sentenced To 50 Years For The Fatal Stabbing Of Beloved Woman Inside East Baltimore Church appeared first on 92 Q.
30-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred late yesterday afternoon and left one man dead. Police arrived at the 1700 Block of West Lexington Street shortly before 6 pm to investigate the shooting report. When officers arrived, they discovered a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and died shortly after. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. The post 30-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fresh Footage Of Fatal I-95 Police Pursuit In Maryland Released By AG (VIDEO)
New details have been released by the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Maryland Attorney General from the harrowing high-speed police pursuit and fatal crash on I-95 that claimed the life of a 26-year-old New Jersey woman.Julie Clark, 26, of Tenafly, NJ, was kille…
Youth brutality causes concern for Baltimore anti-violence group
BALTIMORE -- Midway into January, and youth violence is continuing to ravage Baltimore's inner-city communities. Two 16-year-old boys were shot Tuesday evening along Radecke Avenue in Northeast Baltimore. Elijah Miles, the chairman of the Tendea Family organization, is calling on community members to help make a difference. "How many of us in our new year's resolutions included what we're going to do for the community? How many of us thought about how we are going to play a better role in our communities than we did last year? The problems in Baltimore City's Black communities are not going to change, not going to...
15-year-old boy shot in Southwest Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — According to Baltimore City Police, a 15-year-old boy was shot in southwest Baltimore on Wednesday. Police say they were called to the 3200 block of Kingsley Street at about 6:40 p.m. on January 18 to investigate reports of a shooting. Police say the boy was shot...
Police: Alleged fight over drugs leaves one man dead and sisters without their family home in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A murder suspect is being held without bond following a police standoff Sunday in Southeast D.C. that ended in a house fire that left at least two families without a home. Sherman Holley, 45, of Southeast D.C. pleaded not guilty to second degree murder charges...
Teen Accused Of Trading Puppy For Gun, Murdering 8-Year-Old Brother In Baltimore: Reports
The older brother of an 8-year-old boy who fatally shot himself under his brother's watch is being charged with murder and assault, according to multiple reports. Devin Wilson, 18, is facing charges of first and second-degree murder, as well as first-degree assault and other firearms charges after the death of his brother, Dylan King, 8, at the end of 2022, the reports continue.
Nine Pounds Of Pot, Coke, Cash Seized From Driver In Baltimore After Crash, Police Say
A Randallstown man was arrested after police found him with more than nine pounds of suspected marijuana and cocaine, authorities say.Michael Harrell Jr., 30, was pulled over after observing him driving a Honda Accord with a paper license plate that was registered to a Ford Truck on the night of Fr…
2 teenagers shot Tuesday evening in northeast Baltimore
Two teenagers were shot Tuesday evening in northeast Baltimore, city police said. Police said officers were called around 5:54 p.m. to the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue, where two 16-year-old boys were shot. Police said the boys suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital. Anyone with information is...
Ankle Monitor-Wearing DC Man Gets 11 Years For Armed Maryland Carjacking Spree
Even an electronic monitor couldn’t stop a Washington, DC man from continuing a life of crime in the DMV region. James Albert Borum, 20, of DC, has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for a spree of armed carjackings he committed while wearing an ankle monitor as he was out on release for previous crimes, federal officials announced.
Marilyn Mosby's defense team asks to withdraw from case
BALTIMORE — All six defense attorneys for former City State's Attorney Marylin Mosby have asked to withdraw from her perjury and mortgage fraud case, and for a public defender to take over for them, according to a motion filed in the District Court of Maryland.The motion — filed on behalf of her six private lawyers — came after a series of rulings earlier this week created significant hurdles for them, including the possibility of criminal contempt charges against her lead attorney, A. Scott Bolden.Four of the lawyers, who work at Bolden's law firm, said they could no longer represent Mosby because of a...
Baltimore Bar Fight Shooter Turns Himself Into Police After Victim Sought Medical Attention
A 61-year-old man was arrested after shooting and injuring a man during a bar fight in Baltimore, authorities say. Michael Breckenridge was found by police after shooting a 51-year-old man in the 400 block of Eutaw Street in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 15, according to Baltimore police.
