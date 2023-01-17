ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazenovia, NY

Cazenovia, Chittenango wrestlers take defeats

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OUfRl_0kHUAfPh00

CENTRAL NEW YORK – More challenges awaited the Cazenovia and Chittenango wrestling teams as each of them would take losses before the Lakers hosted its annual tournament Saturday at Buckley Gym.

The Lakers had 45.5 points, finishing 12th in a 15-team field right behind the Bears (69 points) in 11th place as South Jefferson/Sandy Creek, with 158 points, claimed the top spot.

Andrew Bailey won at 189 pounds for Chittenango, claiming a 12-2 decision over Oxford-Greene’s Hunter Page in the title bout. He was the only Bears or Lakers wrestler to reach the championship round.

At 110 pounds, Cazenovia’s Evan Ruteck won third when he beat the Bears’ Dan Mahle with a second-period pin in the consolation bracket final. Broden Enders got third at 152 pounds with a 10-0 shutout of Canastota’s Logan Mead as Luke Martin was fourth at 215 pounds for the Bears.

Cazenovia met Southern Hills last Tuesday night, only able to win three of the eight contested bouts in a 39-29 defeat.

Broden Enders pinned Alex Wilcox in 87 seconds, with Finn Tobin (160 pounds) getting a third-period fall over Amr Shabani to make it 12-0 Cazenovia in the early going.

From there, though, all the Lakers could earn on the points side was forfeits to Exazander Simzer (215 pounds) and Cullen Arnold (110 pounds) before Bryce Enders (138 pounds) got a 17-2 technical fall over Sye Stanton. John Fowler, at 172 pounds, lost 6-1 to Aiden Moltion.

When Chittenango took its turn against Phoenix a night later, the Bears were in it until the final bout of the night before it lost 42-36 to the Firebirds. After a forfeit to Bailey, Martin took just 19 seconds to pin Nick Root, with Dan Mahle also getting a forfeit at 110.

At 126 pounds, Vincent Lazzaro got a third-period pin over Chase Huntley, and Chittenango tied it, 36-36, when Edward Geer (145 pounds) pinned Correy McAllister with two seconds left and Quentin Mohamed (152) had a second-period fall over Avery LaRobardiere.

In the closing bout at 160, Phoenix broke the tie when Cody Hager pinned the Bears’ Bryce Asmussen.

Cazenovia wrestled again on Thursday against a powerful Camden side and lost, 63-6, to the Blue Devils, the only points coming at 110 when Rutecki pinned Talon Kimball. The Lakers’ match with Liverpool, scheduled for Jan. 25, was moved up one day to Jan. 24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

Cicero-North Syracuse wrestlers win first-ever Section III Dual Meet title

CICERO – In years past, when the Cicero-North Syracuse wrestling team played host to the Section III Dual Meet, it was mostly a spectator to the glory others had earned. Now, though, was a chance for the Northstars to take it all – which it did, achieving yet another program landmark when it defeated Fulton for the title Thursday night in front of an appreciative home crowd.
CICERO, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Chittenango girls basketball beats Cazenovia, 47-34

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Through the first 10 games of the regular season, the Cazenovia girls basketball team had stayed on even terms, moving closer to a Section III playoff berth. Yet the Lakers have struggled against the top OHSL Liberty division sides, including Bishop Ludden, who came to...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

CBA/J-D ice hockey takes second loss to Skaneateles

CENTRAL NEW YORK – As it built up an eight-game win streak, the Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt ice hockey team remembered its only blemish, a Dec. 8 shutout at the hands of Skaneateles. With a chance to get even, and climb atop the Division II standings, the Brothers welcomed the...
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

CBA girls volleyball beats Faith Heritage in five sets

CENTRAL NEW YORK – A special season is unfolding for the Christian Brothers Academy girls volleyball team as it evolves into a championship contenders. Having won seven in a row since it opened with a Dec. 1 defeat to Tully, the Brothers were in trouble in last Monday’s match against Faith Heritage, only to rally and beat the Saints in five sets.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Baldwinsville ice hockey gets 2-0 shutout of Cazenovia

LYSANDER – With each week, and with each victory accumulated, the Baldwinsville ice hockey team continues to add to the feeling that this season could be quite special. Though only no. 11 in the latest state Division I rankings, the Bees have played far beyond that level, continuing to do so last Friday as it blanked Cazenovia 2-0 at Three Rivers Athletic Complex.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

West Genesee, Solvay bowlers face top league foes

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Area high school bowling teams remained busy in the second week of January, with the West Genesee girls gaining a pair of points off SCAC Metro Division-leading Liverpool last Monday at Solvay Recreation Alley. Ultimately, the Wildcats lost, 5-2, to the Warriors, but Lorelai Leskoske’s two...
CAMILLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

East Syracuse Minoa boys bowlers get big win over Auburn

CENTRAL NEW YORK – When the East Syracuse Minoa boys bowling team met up with unefeated Auburn last Monday afternoon at Falcon Bowl, it promised some high scores. And the Spartans delivered on them, several bowlers making outstanding contributions during a 5-2 victory over the Maroons that shot ESM to the top of the SCAC Empire division standings.
AUBURN, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Jordan-Elbridge boys basketball takes pair of defeats

CENTRAL NEW YORK – In the first week of January, the Jordan-Elbridge and Westhill boys basketball teams each absorbed their first defeats of the season – the Eagles to Fabius-Pompey, the Warriors to Chittenango. Still, both were firmly planted in their respective state rankings (Westhill no. 15 in...
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Chittenango girls, boys volleyball sweeps past foes

CENTRAL NEW YORK – It remains quite a difficult task for anyone to get within range of either of Chittenango High School’s volleyball teams. Already 6-0 going into last week’s action, the girls Bears made it seven in a row against Pulaski, wasting little time in a 25-8, 25-12, 25-15 sweep of the Blue Devils.
CHITTENANGO, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Robert W. Gregg, Jr.

Robert W. Gregg, Jr., was a lifelong resident of Cazenovia and an active member of the community. He died Jan. 16, 2023, from Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and COPD. Born March […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy