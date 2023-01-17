ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

WKRN

Hendersonville road causing confusion for drivers

AL homicide suspect shoots his 2 kids, himself at …. Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Murfreesboro Thursday morning. 3 dead after man shoots 2, then self, according to …. Murfreesboro Police are investigating after they said a man shot two people and himself at a home...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Concerns grow surrounding Hermitage homeless camp near Kroger shopping center

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Concerns continue to rise as homeless camps grow throughout Nashville. Now, people in Hermitage are calling for action. All week, FOX 17 News has heard from residents and business owners in the Hermitage area say they are having more and more encounters with the homeless population. They add that it doesn't look like its slowing down anytime soon.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Sheriff: Human bones found by Tennessee hunter had been there for a year

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Human remains found by a hunter in a wooded area of Williamson County had been there for at least a year, investigators said Friday. A hunter was tracking deer in the woods along the eastern part of Clovercroft Road in November when they stumbled upon a human skull. Investigators arrived and found more bones at the site.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Two kids dead in apparent murder-suicide inside Murfreesboro home

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Thursday morning in a Murfreesboro home. Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) report that an Alabama man allegedly shot and killed his two kids before committing suicide. The shooter has been identified as 46-year-old Jamie Lepore of Hazel Green,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Body found in car on I-40 in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway into what led to a man’s body being discovered inside a vehicle on I-40 East in Donelson. According to Metro Nashville Police, officers were sent to investigate a vehicle parked on the side of the interstate around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday after someone called 911 about the car. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a man in a black SUV parked on the shoulder.
NASHVILLE, TN
Fast Casual

Bonchon opens in Tennessee

Bonchon, which serves Korean double-fried chicken, opened its first Tennessee location Thursday at 578 Sam Ridley Pkwy. W. "There is a ton of opportunity in Tennessee for Bonchon, and I am happy to be able to be the first to introduce the brand to the state by bringing it to the Smyrna community," Owner Alan Lan said in a company press release. "The restaurant is perfectly located in central Tennessee, which allows us to draw in community members from surrounding areas of Smyrna too. We hope to see more people throughout Tennessee discover the flavors and crunch that make our fried chicken so special."
SMYRNA, TN

