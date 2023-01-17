Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
Branch County Commissioners get update on Maple Lawn financial situation
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Maple Law Medical Care Facility Administrator Jayne Sabaitis told the Branch County Board of Commissioners during their work session on Thursday that as of the previous day, they had over $373,000 in cash on hand. Her report detailed how they are financially holding up after...
wlen.com
American 1 Credit Union Announces Internal Promotion
Adrian, MI – American 1 Credit Union has announced the internal promotion of Keleigh Ballinger to the Vice President of Branch Operations. Ballinger has been with American 1 since July 2018 and has received several promotions since then. The VP of Branch Operations position provides support and resources to...
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Coldwater Chamber ribbon cutting at Highwire Farms set for Friday afternoon
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday for Highwire Farms which is opening up for business at 363 North Willowbrook Road. The adult use recreational marijuana business is based in Adrian and will operate a 3,200 square...
WWMT
Comstock, Bloomingdale and Decatur Public Schools react to school resource officer funds
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that 195 school districts in Michigan will get nearly $25 million to hire 195 respective school resource officers for the next three years. “It means a lot to our district. We haven't ever had a school resource officer,” said Superintendent Deanna Dobbins...
WILX-TV
Hillsdale welcomes another business, Fether Studios to its historic downtown
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - A new business will be added to the City of Hillsdale’s historic downtown on Jan. 27., A grand opening and ribbon cutting for Fether Studios is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. on Friday. Fether Studios, located at 20 N. Howell Street, Hillsdale, is...
WLUC
Westwood Mall hosts flea market
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Westwood Mall is hosting a flea market this weekend featuring everything from antiques to mittens. There will also be local crafters with a variety of homemade items and cornhole games for those interested. Westwood Mall Manager, Joe Ellis says the flea market is a great way...
Pipe bursts causing flooding at E Saginaw St construction site
What appears to be a burst pipe at an East Saginaw Street construction site has caused a geyser to appear, flooding the lot.
wtvbam.com
Two BCSD Sergeants ready to retire, two road patrol deputies promoted to replace them
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Two veteran Branch County Sheriff Department sergeants are getting ready to retire. Sheriff John Pollock told the Branch County Board of Commissioners during their work session on Thursday that Sergeants Frank Barker and Mike Gatke will soon be leaving the department. That means the department...
Jackson School Board holds meeting following ‘whiteness’ comment
After a social media post by a Jackson School Board trustee drew backlash, the board has moved its Tuesday meeting to a different location
WWMT
Person tests positive for Xylazine in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE, Mich. — A person in Van Buren County tested positive for Xylazine Thursday, a potent sedative used commonly in veterinary clinics, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. The drug has never been approved for human use, health officials said. Xylazine is often mixed with fentanyl or...
WILX-TV
City of Grand Ledge addresses water main break on Elizabeth St.
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - A water main break on Elizabeth Street is being addressed by the City of Grand Ledge’s Department of Public Services staff, according to the City’s Facebook page. Some residents may experience discolored water coming from their taps due to the water main break.
Jackson school board meeting gets physical after controversial Tweet
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – More than a hundred people packed Tuesday’s Jackson Public SchoolsBoard of Education meeting where some were calling for the removal of board member Kesha Hamilton. Others supported Hamilton and her tweet that she wrote back in December that called the concept of whiteness “evil” It was first reported by our media […]
Jackson's Y-shaped corridor getting a revamp
Crews will be working on a 1.5 mile area of Lansing Avenue starting from Blackstone Street to Steward Street all the way up to Clinton Road and Hill Street.
WILX-TV
Sparrow impacted by crowded emergency rooms
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Too many patients and not enough staff to care for them. Those are the reasons Sparrow Hospital said it’s running out of room in the emergency room and waiting hours in the emergency room without a bed is not ideal. “I was amazed at what...
SPCA of SW Michigan Waives Adoption Fee for 16 yr old Ramsey
We need someone to give Ramsey a loving home asap. When we talk about animals at the shelter, a lot of them might have some heartbreaking backstories. Maybe they were abandoned. Maybe they were found on the street. It changes from animal to animal. Ramsey also has a very sad...
abc57.com
State police investigating arson of residence in Three Rivers
THREE RIVERS, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating the arson of a residence on Wetherbee Road on December 1, 2022. On December 1, troopers began investigating a suspicious structure fire at a residence in the 51000 block of Wetherbee Road in Flowerfield Township. Law enforcement believe the fire started...
Water shut-offs planned as Battle Creek crews update hydrants, valves
As crews replaced fire hydrants and valves around the city, water shut-offs are planned for four areas on Thursday and Friday.
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
wtvbam.com
JT’s Billiard Bar and Grill shuts down for remodeling, relaunching as American Dreams Italian Steakhouse
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – After being in business for almost a decade and becoming one of the more popular bar and restaurants in Coldwater, JT’s Billiard Bar and Grill shut down suddenly on Tuesday but a new restaurant will soon take its place. A sign on the door...
WWMT
Three men arrested in Calhoun County human trafficking sting
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Three individuals were arrested Thursday after attempting to meet up with a child for sex, but instead met with police officers, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Friday. Education: Hear from anti-human trafficking experts at Kalamazoo educational event. Officers were communicating with individuals online...
