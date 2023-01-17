ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

wlen.com

American 1 Credit Union Announces Internal Promotion

Adrian, MI – American 1 Credit Union has announced the internal promotion of Keleigh Ballinger to the Vice President of Branch Operations. Ballinger has been with American 1 since July 2018 and has received several promotions since then. The VP of Branch Operations position provides support and resources to...
ADRIAN, MI
WLUC

Westwood Mall hosts flea market

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Westwood Mall is hosting a flea market this weekend featuring everything from antiques to mittens. There will also be local crafters with a variety of homemade items and cornhole games for those interested. Westwood Mall Manager, Joe Ellis says the flea market is a great way...
JACKSON, MI
WWMT

Person tests positive for Xylazine in Van Buren County

LAWRENCE, Mich. — A person in Van Buren County tested positive for Xylazine Thursday, a potent sedative used commonly in veterinary clinics, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. The drug has never been approved for human use, health officials said. Xylazine is often mixed with fentanyl or...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

City of Grand Ledge addresses water main break on Elizabeth St.

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - A water main break on Elizabeth Street is being addressed by the City of Grand Ledge’s Department of Public Services staff, according to the City’s Facebook page. Some residents may experience discolored water coming from their taps due to the water main break.
GRAND LEDGE, MI
WLNS

Jackson school board meeting gets physical after controversial Tweet

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – More than a hundred people packed Tuesday’s Jackson Public SchoolsBoard of Education meeting where some were calling for the removal of board member Kesha Hamilton. Others supported Hamilton and her tweet that she wrote back in December that called the concept of whiteness “evil” It was first reported by our media […]
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Sparrow impacted by crowded emergency rooms

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Too many patients and not enough staff to care for them. Those are the reasons Sparrow Hospital said it’s running out of room in the emergency room and waiting hours in the emergency room without a bed is not ideal. “I was amazed at what...
LANSING, MI
abc57.com

State police investigating arson of residence in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating the arson of a residence on Wetherbee Road on December 1, 2022. On December 1, troopers began investigating a suspicious structure fire at a residence in the 51000 block of Wetherbee Road in Flowerfield Township. Law enforcement believe the fire started...
THREE RIVERS, MI
WWMT

Three men arrested in Calhoun County human trafficking sting

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Three individuals were arrested Thursday after attempting to meet up with a child for sex, but instead met with police officers, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Friday. Education: Hear from anti-human trafficking experts at Kalamazoo educational event. Officers were communicating with individuals online...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI

