Read full article on original website
Related
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
talentrecap.com
Kelly Clarkson’s Stalker Violates Restraining Order, Shows Up in Her House Multiple Times
Apparently, Kelly Clarkson’s temporary restraining order is not working on her alleged female stalker. As reported, the woman continues to appear around the premises of the singer’s mansion, thus violating the court’s order. Kelly Clarkson’s Alleged Stalker Turns Up at Her Mansion Again. Early in December...
iheart.com
Watch: Kelly Clarkson Delivers Powerful Performance Of Blake Shelton Hit
Kelly Clarkson included a nod to country superstar Blake Shelton on the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, delivering her spin on the 2011 smash-hit anthem, “Honey Bee.”. Clarkson covered the song during the “Kellyoke” segment of her daytime talk show (which has also featured covers of songs...
Kelly Clarkson Says Her Upcoming Album's Cover Photo Won't Be Photoshopped: 'It Felt Like Me'
Kelly Clarkson is getting real about what fans can expect from her highly-anticipated upcoming record. Earlier this week, the singer-songwriter rang in the new year by revealing details about her forthcoming record during an Instagram Live on The Kelly Clarkson Show account. The "Since You've Been Gone" singer, 40, began...
Some Country Music Fans Are Not Buying Miranda Lambert’s Support of the LGBTQ Community
After country singer Miranda Lambert appeared at a Jason Aldean concert in 2022, some country music fans doubt her support of the LGBTQ community.
Dolly Parton’s Husband, Carl Dean, Gives Rare Interview On Their First Meeting At Nashville Laundromat: “My First Thought Was I’m Gonna Marry That Girl”
Dolly Parton and her husband, Carl Dean, have been married for 56 years. They got married not long after she moved to Nashville, after first meeting outside of the Wishy Washy laundromat in Music City. Carl intentionally stays out of the spotlight, but even though Dolly’s become a global superstar...
It’s a Girl! Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Welcome Baby Named Esti Maxine Stephens
It’s a … ! Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend revealed the sex and the name of their rainbow baby, whom she gave birth to on January 13. "She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Chrissy announced via Instagram on Thursday, January 19. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy...
Peek Inside Lauren Alaina’s New Year’s Eve Engagement Party [Watch]
Lauren Alaina is officially a bride-to-be, and the singer and her soon-to-be-husband Cam Arnold marked the occasion with a sparkling New Year's Eve engagement party. Surrounded by her best friends, Alaina spent her New Year's at a house party decked out with details honoring her and her fiancé. She posted the highlights of the event to her social media, including details like a charcuterie spread and custom black-and-gold napkins that read "Let's Ring in the New Year," as well as "Lauren & Cam 12.31.22."
You'll Be Speechless After Watching Shay Mooney's Baby Announcement
Watch: Dan + Shay Talk Babies, Personal Life & Dogs. Shay Mooney is so glad this baby exists. On January 20, the Dan + Shay member announced the arrival of his third child with wife Hannah Love Mooney. "Abraham Shay Mooney," Shay wrote on Instagram with a video of his...
NKOTB Singer Jonathan Knight Opens Up to Lance Bass About 5-Year Fertility Journey with Husband
Jonathan Knight and Lance Bass both talked about their respective fertility journeys with their husbands on Bass' new podcast Jonathan Knight is opening up about his journey to start a family. Appearing on fellow boybander Lance Bass' new podcast, Lance Bass Presents: Frosted Tips, the New Kids on the Block singer conversed with the host about trying to start families as gay men. Knight, 54, revealed that he and husband Harley Rodriguez have previously made attempts at growing their family. "We tried it. We went through the journey for about five...
Dolly Parton Reveals Her Thoughts on Billy Ray Cyrus’ New Fiancée, Firerose
Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife of 30 years and mother of his five kids, Tish Cyrus, filed for divorce last April. Then, in November, Cyrus announced his engagement to Firerose, an Australian singer-songwriter. Their engagement bloomed from a friendship that started on the set of Hannah Montana over a decade ago. It also started several rumors about fights within the family over the seemingly sudden engagement. Recently, Dolly Parton revealed that she was able to meet Billy Ray’s new love interest.
Twisted Sister Reveal Who Will Play Drums at One-Off 2023 Reunion Show
UPDATE: Mike Portnoy will be the drummer for Twisted Sister when they take the stage at the Metal Hall of Fame ceremony. Portnoy was already scheduled to present the band at the ceremony along with Steve Vai, and he confirmed to the Chuck Shute Podcast that he will be playing with the band. Portnoy previously played with the group on their farewell tour after the death of AJ Pero.
Stereogum
Neil Young Pays Tribute To David Crosby
Neil Young has shared a statement on the death of David Crosby, his former bandmate in Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Although Young and Crosby famously feuded for years, Young’s statement focuses on his most positive memories of their stint as friends and bandmates, expressing his love for Crosby and reminiscing about the good times.
Stereogum
Jesus Piece – “Gates Of Horn”
It’s been nearly five years since the thunderingly heavy Philadelphia band released their hellacious debut album Only Self, which was my favorite hardcore album of 2018. That’s a long time, but Jesus Piece are back in a big way. Next month, the band is heading out on tour with Show Me The Body, Scowl, Zulu, and TrippJones. A couple of months ago, they released the awesome single “An Offering To The Night.” Now, Jesus Piece have finally announced the impending release of their sophomore LP …So Unknown.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Shay Mooney and Wife Hannah Welcome Third Baby Boy, Son Abram: 'Grateful Doesn't Begin to Cover It'
Shay Mooney and wife Hannah have welcomed another baby boy, joining sons Ames Alexander, 2½, and Asher James, 5 Shay Mooney is officially a father of three! The country star, 30, and wife Hannah, 31, have welcomed their third baby boy, the couple announced Friday. Son Abram Shay Mooney was born on Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Grammy winner announced on Instagram along with a video of him singing to the newborn. "Grateful doesn't begin to cover it ❤️," the new father of three wrote. Sharing the same video on her own account,...
American Songwriter
Behind the History and Meaning of “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’” by Nancy Sinatra
It’s the anthem of feminine power. It’s the song that says, “Not only will I triumph over you, but I’ll look good while doing it, too.” It’s a song about fashion and not giving any f*cks. That’s right, it’s “These Boots Are Made for Walkin'” by Nancy Sinatra.
CMT
CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More
2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
Miranda Lambert Says She Learned Quickly That “Hollywood Is Not Anything I Want To Be Part Of” While Living In L.A. When Blake Shelton Began ‘The Voice’
Miranda Lambert’s most-recent record, Palomino, was easily one of my favorites from last year. And in an interview with the LA Times in 2022 (around the album’s release), she detailed parts of her journey so far and how she’s been able to remain at the forefront of mainstream country music for so long by doing it her own way. Of course, it hasn’t come without a few bumps in the road, and that includes her extremely public divorce from Blake Shelton back in 2015. […] The post Miranda Lambert Says She Learned Quickly That “Hollywood Is Not Anything I Want To Be Part Of” While Living In L.A. When Blake Shelton Began ‘The Voice’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Why “Blown Away” by Carrie Underwood Is Such a Relatable Song
There is no doubt that many people will empathize with any song about alcohol. After all, the bulk of us uses alcohol as an escape from our own personal problems. That being said, Carrie Underwood’s song “Blown Away” is the perfect song for this topic. The song...
Comments / 1