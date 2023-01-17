Read full article on original website
David Royer
2d ago
need to be more concerned with poison hemlock that's growing more an more 3. years ago I had none now it's all over my yard
wvxu.org
Ohio and 3 other states are doing first wild turkey study in nearly 20 years
Wild turkey in Ohio are thought to have been doing well since being reintroduced into the state in the 1950s and '60s. However, scientists and wild turkey aficionados concerned about population declines want an updated status assessment. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Ohio State University are partnering on...
This Building Was Just Declared The Ugliest In Ohio
Luckily, buildings don't have feelings.
Sale of popular ornamental trees now outlawed in Ohio
Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it's an invasive species.
Study: Ohio’s squeezing $6.7 billion of economic activity out of its wine and grape industries
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ohio is squeezing a lot of economic activity out of grapes. A new study says Ohio’s wine and grape industries generated $6.7 billion in economic activity in 2022. The industry also supports 40,399 jobs and generated about $1.9 billion in wages. The study is from the...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Ohio history
The latest Columbus, Ohio forecast can be seen in the video player above. Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the […]
How many miles do you drive? Ohio might want to tax you for them: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With state gas-tax revenues falling as vehicles become more fuel-efficient, state transportation officials are studying whether to raise the tax again, hike registration fees or even charge motorists based on how many miles they drive in Ohio. We’re talking about how to pay for roads in an...
Ohio witness says cylinder-shaped object changed colors crossing sky
An Ohio witness at Mentor Headlands reported watching a cylinder-shaped object that was changing colors as it moved at 9:58 p.m. on December 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Ditching the gas tax? How would Ohio pay for road improvements? The Wake Up for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Ohioans who drive environmentally friendly vehicles already pay more for their annual state registration than those of us with regular gasoline-powered cars: a $100 extra fee for hybrids and $200 extra fee for electric cars.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Ohio Division of Wildlife Stocked More Than 52 Million Fish Throughout Ohio In 2022
COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife stocked 52.3 million fish of 11 species in Ohio waters throughout 2022. Fish were stocked during spring, summer, and fall at 203 locations statewide. The total represents a 15% increase over the annual production and stocking goal of 44 million fish, thanks to excellent production conditions that resulted in surplus walleye, saugeye, and yellow perch fry.
spectrumnews1.com
Giant Eagle Flashfood program expanding to all locations in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rising food prices may leave a dent in your wallet, but you’re not alone. Besides clipping coupons and cutting back, technology may provide another solution, allowing shoppers to snatch up some last-minute deals on food that may otherwise get tossed. . What You Need To...
Photos: Wild river otters doing cute things in NE Ohio
Last week, river otters were spotted splashing in the waters of the Triangle Lake Bog State Nature Preserve near Ravenna.
Missouri railroad company cuts Lima jobs
LIMA — Railcrew Xpress, a transportation company based in Missouri, is closing several Ohio locations according to a notice filed with the State of Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. Facilities in Lima at 401 E. Robb Ave. will be closed on Feb. 20, 2023 eliminating 12 jobs...
Full list: NE Ohio Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
WSAZ
Gov. DeWine sits down with WSAZ to discuss plans for southeast Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine sat down with WSAZ to discuss his plans for southeast Ohio as he begins his second term in office. He is excited for many cities and towns as they approach phase two of the Appalachian Community Grant Program. In 2022, the program invested $500 million in Ohio’s 32 Appalachian counties.
vinepair.com
A Proposed Ohio Law Legalizes Home Distilling (But There’s a Big Catch)
Ohioans could soon produce moonshine for personal use — but there’s a few things you should know before starting on that batch of bathtub gin. A new state bill proposal introduced in Ohio last week could make legal home distilling in the state a reality, according to a Jan. 12 article from Cleveland.com. Republican Senator Frank Hoagland proposed Senate Bill 13, which could allow residents to produce as much as 200 gallons of personal booze each year without a permit.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Ohio
They are so good that Guy Fieri recommends them.
Ohio is still adding jobs despite recession fears while unemployment rate sticks at 4.2%
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio continues to make modest job gains as its economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. The state added 1,900 jobs in December, bringing total employment to 5,508,600, according to data released Friday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. November’s jobs number was revised downward, and the state added just 2,300 jobs that month.
Farm and Dairy
Report hemlock woolly adelgids to ODNR
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry is asking for the public’s help to keep invasive pests out of Ohio’s forests. ODNR is encouraging people to report sightings of hemlock woolly adelgids, insects that can threaten hemlock forests. HWA are tiny aphid-like insects...
JoAnn Store Closing in Ohio This Month
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: MarionStar and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
