Ohio State

David Royer
2d ago

need to be more concerned with poison hemlock that's growing more an more 3. years ago I had none now it's all over my yard

wvxu.org

Ohio and 3 other states are doing first wild turkey study in nearly 20 years

Wild turkey in Ohio are thought to have been doing well since being reintroduced into the state in the 1950s and '60s. However, scientists and wild turkey aficionados concerned about population declines want an updated status assessment. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Ohio State University are partnering on...
NBC4 Columbus

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Ohio history

The latest Columbus, Ohio forecast can be seen in the video player above. Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the […]
unioncountydailydigital.com

Ohio Division of Wildlife Stocked More Than 52 Million Fish Throughout Ohio In 2022

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife stocked 52.3 million fish of 11 species in Ohio waters throughout 2022. Fish were stocked during spring, summer, and fall at 203 locations statewide. The total represents a 15% increase over the annual production and stocking goal of 44 million fish, thanks to excellent production conditions that resulted in surplus walleye, saugeye, and yellow perch fry.
spectrumnews1.com

Giant Eagle Flashfood program expanding to all locations in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rising food prices may leave a dent in your wallet, but you’re not alone. Besides clipping coupons and cutting back, technology may provide another solution, allowing shoppers to snatch up some last-minute deals on food that may otherwise get tossed. ​. What You Need To...
The Lima News

Missouri railroad company cuts Lima jobs

LIMA — Railcrew Xpress, a transportation company based in Missouri, is closing several Ohio locations according to a notice filed with the State of Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. Facilities in Lima at 401 E. Robb Ave. will be closed on Feb. 20, 2023 eliminating 12 jobs...
WSAZ

Gov. DeWine sits down with WSAZ to discuss plans for southeast Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine sat down with WSAZ to discuss his plans for southeast Ohio as he begins his second term in office. He is excited for many cities and towns as they approach phase two of the Appalachian Community Grant Program. In 2022, the program invested $500 million in Ohio’s 32 Appalachian counties.
vinepair.com

A Proposed Ohio Law Legalizes Home Distilling (But There’s a Big Catch)

Ohioans could soon produce moonshine for personal use — but there’s a few things you should know before starting on that batch of bathtub gin. A new state bill proposal introduced in Ohio last week could make legal home distilling in the state a reality, according to a Jan. 12 article from Cleveland.com. Republican Senator Frank Hoagland proposed Senate Bill 13, which could allow residents to produce as much as 200 gallons of personal booze each year without a permit.
Cleveland.com

Ohio is still adding jobs despite recession fears while unemployment rate sticks at 4.2%

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio continues to make modest job gains as its economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. The state added 1,900 jobs in December, bringing total employment to 5,508,600, according to data released Friday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. November’s jobs number was revised downward, and the state added just 2,300 jobs that month.
Farm and Dairy

Report hemlock woolly adelgids to ODNR

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry is asking for the public’s help to keep invasive pests out of Ohio’s forests. ODNR is encouraging people to report sightings of hemlock woolly adelgids, insects that can threaten hemlock forests. HWA are tiny aphid-like insects...
