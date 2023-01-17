HOUGHTON, Mich. – Senior Michigan Tech Nordic Skier Adam Witkowski has qualified for the FIS World Cup in Livigno, Italy, this weekend (Jan. 21 & 22). The Victor, New York, native punched his ticket to the FIS World Cup following his eye-opening performance at the 2023 U.S. Cross Country Ski National Championships held at Michigan Tech's very own Tech Trails. Witkowski won the skate sprint qualification in a field of over 161 athletes, clocking a time of 2:27.02.

HOUGHTON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO