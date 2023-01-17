Read full article on original website
Rondorf assists Michigan Tech to fifth straight win
HOUGHTON, Mich. – Alex Rondorf marked her third double-double of the season to help Michigan Tech over Davenport 76-58 Thursday night at SDC Gymnasium, extending the team's win streak to five straight. Rondorf posted 21 points and 11 rebounds, including four on the offense glass as Tech improved to...
Witkowski Makes History, Becomes First Current Husky to Compete in World Cup
HOUGHTON, Mich. – Senior Michigan Tech Nordic Skier Adam Witkowski has qualified for the FIS World Cup in Livigno, Italy, this weekend (Jan. 21 & 22). The Victor, New York, native punched his ticket to the FIS World Cup following his eye-opening performance at the 2023 U.S. Cross Country Ski National Championships held at Michigan Tech's very own Tech Trails. Witkowski won the skate sprint qualification in a field of over 161 athletes, clocking a time of 2:27.02.
