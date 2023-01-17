ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. Gets Engaged During Team Trip to Paris: 'Hell Yeah!'

The Bulls power forward popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Sherry in front of teammates ahead of the 2023 NBA Paris Game Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. is engaged! The 25-year-old NBA player proposed to his longtime love Sherry during the team's trip to Paris for the 2023 NBA Paris Game on Thursday. The Bulls shared a video of the special moment on Instagram on Tuesday, with the caption, "Engaged in Paris ❤️💍🇫🇷 Congrats to @therea1djones & his fiancée, Sherry, on their engagement!" The sweet video...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Bucks' Brook Lopez blames Gary Trent Jr.'s headband for first career ejection: 'It was talking to me'

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a much-needed 130-122 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, in what was a highly entertaining game despite the absences of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. They also had to play the final 6:40 without Brook Lopez, who was ejected for the first time in his 15-year career following an altercation near the Raptors bench.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

ESPN Sends Jae Crowder to Milwaukee in NBA Trade Predictions

We're exactly 22 days from the NBA's trade deadline, but it's not like the Phoenix Suns are counting. The Suns have lost their last nine-of-ten games and quickly need help while a heap of their players return from the injury list. While there are some players on the roster that could be involved in a potential trade, the obvious starts with power forward Jae Crowder.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Reveals Grade 3 calf strain

Towns revealed Thursday that he has a Grade 3 right calf strain and will be out longer than the initially reported 4-to-6 week timetable, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "I wish it was four to six weeks. I knew then it wasn't going to be four to six," Towns said during a Twitch livestream.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Wednesday

Leonard (injury management) will not take the floor Wednesday versus the Jazz, Joey Linn of SI.com reports. Leonard hasn't played in any back-to-back games this season, so this was a predictable outcome after he suited up Tuesday and logged 36 minutes against the Sixers. Paul George (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (calf) will join the growing list of absentees for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac (knee) is questionable, so there could be a lot of minutes available as part of an irregular rotation Wednesday.

