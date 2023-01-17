Read full article on original website
Pelicans Guard CJ McCollum Suggests He'd Be A Multiple-Time All-Star If He Played In The East
CJ McCollum says he'd be a multiple time All-Star in the East.
Warriors Reportedly Interested In Celtics Player
According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Golden State Warriors have an interest in Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.
Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. Gets Engaged During Team Trip to Paris: 'Hell Yeah!'
The Bulls power forward popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Sherry in front of teammates ahead of the 2023 NBA Paris Game Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. is engaged! The 25-year-old NBA player proposed to his longtime love Sherry during the team's trip to Paris for the 2023 NBA Paris Game on Thursday. The Bulls shared a video of the special moment on Instagram on Tuesday, with the caption, "Engaged in Paris ❤️💍🇫🇷 Congrats to @therea1djones & his fiancée, Sherry, on their engagement!" The sweet video...
CBS Sports
Bucks' Brook Lopez blames Gary Trent Jr.'s headband for first career ejection: 'It was talking to me'
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a much-needed 130-122 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, in what was a highly entertaining game despite the absences of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. They also had to play the final 6:40 without Brook Lopez, who was ejected for the first time in his 15-year career following an altercation near the Raptors bench.
10 Most Hated NBA Players Of The 2022-23 NBA Season
Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are amongst the most hated players in today's NBA.
Hakeem Olajuwon On If Shaquille O'Neal Played In Today's NBA: “He’d Be A Monster! Who’s Going To Stop Him?”
Hakeem imagines what Shaquille O'Neal could do in the modern NBA.
This Lakers Blockbuster Trade Will Land Them Two Bulls Stars Worth Over $75 Million
This trade sends two stars to the Lakers.
NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine, DeMar DeMar DeRozan, And Nikola Vucevic Could All Be Traded Ahead Of NBA Deadline
Bulls reportedly on the edge of a rebuild as NBA trade deadline approaches.
"I just laughed about it" — When DeMar DeRozan was mistaken for a trespasser at Air Canada Centre
The security personnel asked DeMar DeRozan if he was an employee.
Yardbarker
ESPN Sends Jae Crowder to Milwaukee in NBA Trade Predictions
We're exactly 22 days from the NBA's trade deadline, but it's not like the Phoenix Suns are counting. The Suns have lost their last nine-of-ten games and quickly need help while a heap of their players return from the injury list. While there are some players on the roster that could be involved in a potential trade, the obvious starts with power forward Jae Crowder.
Former Miami Heat Player Ronny Turiaf Says Los Angeles Lakers Always Have A Chance Long As LeBron James Is Around
Turiaf details his experiences with James in a recent interview
The 3-Team Blockbuster Mock Trade That Sends Khris Middleton And Kyle Kuzma To Lakers, Bradley Beal To Bucks
This trade gets the Lakers and Bucks some key players.
Robert Horry Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Has No Obligation To Attend Game LeBron James Break Scoring Record
The seven-time NBA champion doesn't have a problem if Abdul-Jabbar skips the game LeBron passes him
Report: Warriors' Trade Deadline Plans Revealed
The Golden State Warriors will take a unique approach to the trade deadline
NBA Insider Drops Truth Bomb About LeBron James' Chances Of Being Traded To The Warriors
LeBron James' move to the Golden State Warriors this season deemed unlikely by NBA insider.
Hakeem Olajuwon Shockingly Reveals He Didn't Want To Play Center
Hakeem Olajuwon had a preference to play in different ways rather than being fed at the post.
Ranked: Most Likely to be Named Cardinals Head Coach
The Arizona Cardinals have indeed thrown the net far and wide in hopes of finding their next head coach. Here's how they rank.
Golden State Warriors Make A Roster Move Before Friday's Game
The Golden State Warriors have recalled Ryan Rollins before Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Reveals Grade 3 calf strain
Towns revealed Thursday that he has a Grade 3 right calf strain and will be out longer than the initially reported 4-to-6 week timetable, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "I wish it was four to six weeks. I knew then it wasn't going to be four to six," Towns said during a Twitch livestream.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Wednesday
Leonard (injury management) will not take the floor Wednesday versus the Jazz, Joey Linn of SI.com reports. Leonard hasn't played in any back-to-back games this season, so this was a predictable outcome after he suited up Tuesday and logged 36 minutes against the Sixers. Paul George (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (calf) will join the growing list of absentees for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac (knee) is questionable, so there could be a lot of minutes available as part of an irregular rotation Wednesday.
