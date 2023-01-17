Read full article on original website
FOX Sports' Shannon Sharpe, Ja Morant's dad separated during heated exchange at halftime of Lakers-Grizzlies
You just never know what you're going to see at a Lakers game in Los Angeles. Courtside celebrities are a regular occurrence, and they occasionally engage in banter (friendly or not-so-friendly) with players during the game. It's usually in the spirit of competition, but every once in a while things can get out of hand.
College basketball rankings: Kansas State vaults to No. 6 in Top 25 And 1 after upsetting rival Kansas
Kansas at Kansas State was billed as Tuesday night's biggest game -- a top-15 showdown between two in-state rivals, one of which has a coach (Bill Self) already in possession of two national titles and a spot in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, the other led by a first-year coach (Jerome Tang) who entered with just 17 results under his belt.
College basketball power rankings: UCLA moves up to No. 1 thanks to 13-game winning streak; Virginia joins
"The Mountain West is having one of its best seasons in its 23-year history." That's a sentence I wrote in February of last year. In 2022-23, the league is even better. Like last season, the conference ranks seventh overall at KenPom.com. The last time the MW rated stronger was 2012-13, when the league sent five of its then-nine teams dancing. Five teams -- Boise State (19), New Mexico (31), Nevada (33), San Diego State (30), Utah State (34) -- rank top-35 in the NET. What's more, the conference slots fifth in the NET, better than the Pac-12 and ACC. Thanks to an aggregate 99-39 mark in non-league play, the Mountain West has assured itself of being a multi-bid league again; it's just a matter of which teams' résumés shake out to warrant at-large inclusion in two months. The MW claims nine victories over the Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC.
College basketball rankings: Gonzaga falls out of top 10 after impressive winning streaks snapped by LMU
I rarely punish teams on winning streaks. That's the long and short of it. So even when Gonzaga had close calls this month against sub-80 NET teams like San Francisco, Santa Clara and BYU, I kept Mark Few's program in the top five of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 because the Zags were still winning and, again, I rarely punish teams on winning streaks.
NFL cracking down after Cowboys, Eagles, other teams caught violating this obscure rule
The NFL has decided to start cracking down and enforcing a little known rule that several teams have been breaking this year, including the Dallas Cowboys, who broke the rule during their 31-14 wild-card playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The league has asked officials to...
Giants' Wink Martindale on Jalen Hurts' health for Eagles playoff game: 'I'm expecting the MVP candidate'
One of the biggest questions facing the Eagles going into the divisional round of the playoffs is the condition of quarterback Jalen Hurts. While the Pro Bowler returned from a shoulder injury to start the team's Week 18 win over the Giants, he was used conservatively before dialing back throwing sessions at subsequent practices. Now, days ahead of Philadelphia's rematch with New York in the postseason, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale believes the QB will be at full strength.
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable for Thursday
Brown (groin) is questionable for Thursday's game against Golden State. Brown was able to fully practice Wednesday, but he's still considered a question mark for Thursday's contest due to right adductor tightness, which has sidelined him for three straight games. He was initially expected to miss about a week, so he appears to be on track with his rehab and should return soon. Before his absence, Brown posted a season-high 41 points (15-21 FG) in a win over New Orleans.
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Wednesday
Leonard (injury management) will not take the floor Wednesday versus the Jazz, Joey Linn of SI.com reports. Leonard hasn't played in any back-to-back games this season, so this was a predictable outcome after he suited up Tuesday and logged 36 minutes against the Sixers. Paul George (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (calf) will join the growing list of absentees for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac (knee) is questionable, so there could be a lot of minutes available as part of an irregular rotation Wednesday.
Tyler Hansbrough denies dismissing John Wall on recruiting visit to North Carolina
Two of the biggest college basketball stars in recent history are beefing over differing accounts of what happened on the recruiting trail. Former Kentucky superstar John Wall has accused North Carolina legend Tyler Hansbrough of dismissing him on a recruiting visit, but Hansbrough has since refuted that version of events.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Goes off with another triple-double
Jokic posted 31 points (12-20 FG, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds, 13 assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 122-118 victory over Minnesota. Incredibly, Jokic has rattled off six consecutive triple-double performances, and although his competition during the run has been soft, the feat is impressive nonetheless. Jokic's dime-dropping ability is the key to achieving the milestone, and the All-Star has recorded double-digit assist totals in 21 games this season.
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Reveals Grade 3 calf strain
Towns revealed Thursday that he has a Grade 3 right calf strain and will be out longer than the initially reported 4-to-6 week timetable, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "I wish it was four to six weeks. I knew then it wasn't going to be four to six," Towns said during a Twitch livestream.
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't play Friday
Curry has been ruled out Friday against Cleveland due to left hip tightness. Curry has played at least 31 minutes in four of the last five matchups, averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 33.8 minutes per game during that time. However, he'll be one of several Warriors who will sit out the second half of a back-to-back set following Thursday's overtime loss to Boston. It wouldn't be surprising to see Curry back in action for Sunday's game against the Nets.
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Goalless streak at 14 games
Nelson has not lit the lamp in his last 14 games. Nelson does have six assists over his last 14 games but also no points of any kind in his last four contests. His struggles have coincided with the team's offense going in the tank. The Islanders have only one win in their last seven contests. In those seven games, they have only scored 11 goals. They have only scored more than two goals in two of their previous nine games. Goal-scoring has dogged this team for quite a few seasons, and what is happening now should probably not be a surprise. The Isles hope their game against the wide-open Sabres on Thursday will help cure some of their offensive ailments.
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Won't play Saturday
Tatum has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup in Toronto due to left wrist soreness. Tatum struggled to find any consistency from the field in Thursday's overtime win over Golden State, despite scoring 34 points, and he appears to have also picked up a wrist injury during the contest. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but Tatum's next chance to suit up will come Monday in Orlando. In the MVP candidate's absence, Grant Williams will presumably enter the starting lineup again, while Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon and Sam Hauser figure to all be candidates for increased run off the bench.
Suns' Chris Paul: Practices Wednesday
Paul (hip) practiced fully Wednesday, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Paul has missed the last five games due to a right hip injury, but it's encouraging that he went through a full practice Wednesday. Coach Monty Williams didn't indicate whether Paul would be available for Thursday's game against the Nets, but the 37-year-old appears to at least be progressing in his recovery.
If Trae Young and Dejounte Murray are going to flourish long-term, this number is a big key
The Atlanta Hawks have a little something going with four straight wins, and the common denominator is the high-level shooting from Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Both are making 42 percent of their 3-pointers in January. Murray, who was spectacular against the Mavericks on Wednesday with 30 points, is 13 for his last 23 from deep.
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Listed as questionable for Saturday
Lawrence (toe) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Kansas City after practicing in a limited fashion this week. The Jaguars' QB has been a steady presence on his team's injury report since hurting his toe back in Week 13, but Lawrence has continued to play through the issue since then, and there's no reason to expect that to change this weekend. However, official confirmation of Lawrence's availability for the divisional round of the playoffs won't arrive until Jacksonville's inactives are posted ahead of Saturday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff.
49ers vs. Cowboys prediction, odds, line, spread, start time: 2023 NFL playoff picks by model on 16-6 roll
Familiar foes face off in a NFC Divisional Round will match up on Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys visit the San Francisco 49ers. It will be the ninth postseason meeting between the teams, who met last year when San Francisco posted a 23-17 victory in the Wild Card Round. The Cowboys (13-5), who placed second in the NFC East, are coming off a 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers (14-4), who won the NFC West crown, dismantled the Seattle Seahawks, 41-23. The Cowboys lead the all-time series 19-18-1, including a 5-3 edge in the postseason.
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Friday
Rubio has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors due to left knee injury management. Rubio appeared in the last four matchups and averaged 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 13.0 minutes per game. However, after missing nearly three months to begin the regular season, he'll rest for the first half of a back-to-back set Friday to preserve his long-term health. Raul Neto is a candidate to see increased run against Golden State.
How to watch Missouri State vs. Southern Illinois: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
Current Records: Southern Illinois 15-5; Missouri State 10-9 The Southern Illinois Salukis haven't won a matchup against the Missouri State Bears since Feb. 8 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. SIU and MSU will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET at Great Southern Bank Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
