Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Experience a Joyful Brunch at ParigiSteven DoyleDallas, TX
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
CBS Sports
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes calls Trevor Lawrence's Waffle House celebration a 'baller move'
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a historic comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers last Saturday night in the AFC playoffs. After the 31-30 victory, the quarterback knew exactly where he wanted to celebrate: Waffle House. It was an unusual decision for an NFL player, but Kansas City...
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Dallas Cowboys To Sign New Kicker After Catastrophic Playoff Game
The National Football League and Dallas Cowboys witnessed something never witnessed before in history during the Dallas Cowboys Monday night wild card playoff match versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
CBS Sports
NFL cracking down after Cowboys, Eagles, other teams caught violating this obscure rule
The NFL has decided to start cracking down and enforcing a little known rule that several teams have been breaking this year, including the Dallas Cowboys, who broke the rule during their 31-14 wild-card playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The league has asked officials to...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Skip Bayless Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game
The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 25 years. So who does Skip Bayless have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that his beloved Dallas Cowboys will win the game at ...
bvmsports.com
Darren Woodson: Cowboys’ ‘swagger’ not enough for the 49ers
DALLAS (BVM) – The Dallas Cowboys got their first road playoff win since 1993 on Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 31-14 wild card win. It was a dominant win in which Dallas never gave the Buccaneers or Tom Brady a chance to even make it a competitive game. NFL Hall of Fame nominee and former Dallas Cowboys great Darren Woodson said on BVM Sports’ Simple Question that the way the Cowboys won showed him something that gives him hope moving forward in the playoffs.
Cowboys Player Injured vs. Bucs Announces Status For 49ers Game
Dallas Cowboys veteran Jayron Kearse suffered a sprained MCL during the team's NFC Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite this injury, Kearse will be taking the field for this weekend's Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. "100%," he said when asked about the chances that ...
gamblingnews.com
Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers Divisional Odds, Time, and Prediction
After beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card game, the Dallas Cowboys now have a chance to do something they haven’t done since 1996 – advance to the NFC Championship game. Oddsmakers, however, don’t think such a scenario is certain to happen. The reason is that...
Michael Irvin celebrates HUGE Cowboys win over Tampa, talks seeing the 49ers again
We might have found someone more excited about the Cowboys beating the Bucs than Jerry Jones. The Playmaker Michael Irvin joins Shan, RJ, & Bobby to celebrate this win and break down how the Cowboys should prepare for San Francisco above!
5 best Dallas Cowboys teams of all-time
What are the best Dallas Cowboys teams of all-time? This historic franchise has won five Super Bowl titles. But one
Mike McCarthy Reacts to Dallas Cowboys Being Underdog vs. San Francisco 49ers
There are few motivating factors as strong as being counted out. Being told you’re not the favorite can sometimes provoke... The post Mike McCarthy Reacts to Dallas Cowboys Being Underdog vs. San Francisco 49ers appeared first on Outsider.
Mattress Mack Puts $200k on Cowboys to Win Big in NFL Playoffs
While sports betting might not be legal in the state of Texas quite yet, when you think about sports betting and the state of Texas most people think of one person, Mattress Mack. Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is known for making gigantic bets on Texas teams his most recent bets include winning big with the Houston Astros, but he also lost when betting on TCU in the National Championship. But that loss didn’t discourage Matress Mack because he has another big bet that he placed on the Dallas Cowboys.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoff bracket: Picks, predictions, odds, best bets for AFC, NFC schedule by model on 16-6 roll
The 2023 NFL playoff bracket went chalk in the AFC during Super Wild Card Weekend, but the NFC bracket saw both No. 3 Vikings and the No. 4 Buccaneers go down. That sets up an exciting 2023 NFL Divisional Round schedule that features Chiefs vs. Jaguars (+8.5 at Caesars Sportsbook) and Eagles vs. Giants (+7.5) on Saturday. The NFL playoff bracket 2023 action on Sunday includes Bills vs. Bengals (+5) and Cowboys vs. 49ers (-4). Which teams will advance through the 2023 NFL playoffs and where are the best values in the Divisional Round NFL odds? Before making any NFL picks or 2023 NFL bracket predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoffs bracket: Divisional round schedule, TV, odds as Cowboys and 49ers renew playoff rivalry
Super Wild Card Weekend was wild to say the least. Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers went on a 25-point run in the second half to defeat the rival Seattle Seahawks, and Trevor Lawrence threw four straight touchdowns after throwing four straight interceptions to complete the third-largest comeback in NFL history after being down 27-0 to the Los Angeles Chargers. Sunday was full of surprises as well.
Cowboys Playoff Impact: Did Dallas Get Tom Brady's Bucs Coach Fired?
Tom Brady's Bucs coach is now looking for a new job after four years in Tampa Bay. Leftwich is out on the street ...And the Dallas Cowboys kind of pushed him out there.
CBS Sports
How LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Darvin Ham are all contributing to Lakers' late-game offensive woes
LeBron James is on the shortlist of players you'd most want to give the ball to on a critical possession late in a key game. Trailing by three with roughly 50 seconds remaining in Wednesday's loss to the Sacramento Kings, the Los Angeles Lakers managed to do just that. What followed was a sequence that is growing far too familiar to Lakers fans.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Boye Mafe: Underwhelming rookie campaign
Mafe posted 41 tackles (28 solo) and three sacks across 17 regular-season games during 2022. The 2022 second-round pick (40th overall) averaged 24.1 defensive snaps per game as a rookie, as Uchenna Nwosu, Darrell Taylor and even Bruce Irvin all ran ahead of him. Mafe still has excellent athletic qualities in addition to a solid collegiate track record. Mafe has a good chance at taking a starting role in 2023, but fantasy managers should temper expectations considering the underwhelming rookie campaign from the 24-year-old.
CBS Sports
Bills' Cole Beasley: Finds paydirt in wild-card round
Beasley brought in two of five targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-31 wild-card victory over the Dolphins. Making his third appearance for Buffalo since ending his brief retirement and joining the Bills' practice squad, Beasley saw his largest role to date in the postseason opener. Beasley and Khalil Shakir both played exactly 30 of the Bills' 72 offensive snaps, with the two wideouts splitting the No. 3 receiver role in place of Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring), who was inactive for the contest. Though Beasley had a costly drop in the contest in which the ball bounced off his chest and into the waiting arms of a Miami defender for an interception, the 33-year-old made up for it by scoring a go-ahead six-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Beasley may not have an opportunity to build on the performance in Sunday's divisional-round game against the Bengals, as McKenzie appears on track to play and could reclaim the No. 3 wideout role.
