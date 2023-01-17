Read full article on original website
Why You Should Hold Molina Healthcare (MOH) in Your Portfolio
MOH - Free Report) is currently aided by a well-performing Government business, thanks to increasing premiums and numerous contract wins. The pursuit of buyouts and a solid financial position are other tailwinds for the stock. Zacks Rank & Price Rally. Molina Healthcare carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) currently. The...
3 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy Now to Fight Market Volatility
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks explores the wave of stock market volatility to start 2023 and where the market stands as we head into the heart of fourth quarter earnings season. The episode then breaks down three highly-ranked dividend-paying stocks that have upped their earnings guidance amid the economic slowdown that investors might want to buy right now.
Will Supply-Chain Woes Dampen Roper's (ROP) Q4 Earnings?
ROP - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 27, before market open. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 3.5%. Let’s see how things are shaping up...
Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
ISRG - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 24, after the closing bell. The company’s stock has gained 12.4% in the past six months, compared with a increase of 0.5% for the industry. The S&P 500 Index declined 3.3% in the same time period.
Fastenal (FAST) Shares Down Despite Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat
FAST - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s top and bottom lines also improved on a year-over-year basis, given the strong demand in markets associated with industrial capital goods and commodities amid inflation for products, particularly fasteners and transportation services.
5 Technology Stocks Set to Top Estimates This Earnings Season
The technology sector continued to face a topsy-turvy situation throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 owing to macroeconomic headwinds, including growing geo-political tensions, stubbornly high inflation and Federal Reserve’s aggressive stance on hiking the interest rate to curb inflation. All these factors impacted consumer spending negatively as the fear...
4 Stocks to Watch That Recently Raised Their Dividends
The U.S. economy is gripped by fears of an impending recession. Markets ended 2022 as the worst year since the 2008 economic meltdown and the Fed is still struggling to tame soaring inflation. Although inflation has somewhat eased over the past couple of months, it is still at a 40-year...
What Awaits for Automatic Data Processing (ADP) in Q2 Earnings?
ADP - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jan 25, before market open. Let’s check out how things have shaped up so far for this announcement. Expectations This Time Around. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for the fiscal second quarter is pegged at...
Here's Why You Should Retain Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock
ISRG - Free Report) is well-poised for growth on the increasing adoption of the da Vinci Surgical System and strong global presence. Although the company is facing inflationary headwinds, its improved margins in the third quarter and lower-than-previously-expected operating expense growth are boosting sentiments. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3...
Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Gains 18% in Past 6 Months: Here's How
NCLH - Free Report) have gained 18.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s increase of 2.6%. The company is benefiting from improving occupancy, fleet-expansion efforts and relaxation in COVID-related protocols. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s sales and earnings in 2023 is likely to witness growth...
Financial ETFs Down on Mixed Earnings
The financial sector, which accounts for around one-fifth of the S&P 500 Index, had a mixed Q4. Three out of six big U.S. banks were able to beat overall. Finance sector earnings are projected to decline 9.2% on 2.7% higher revenues in Q4, per Zacks Earnings Trends issued on Jan 18, 2023.Let’s take a look at the big banks’ earnings which released lately.
Implied Volatility Surging for Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) Stock Options
NAPA - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17, 2023 $10.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Progressive (PGR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
PGR - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 25, before the opening bell. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 60.48% in the last reported quarter. Factors to Note. Net premiums earned in the fourth quarter are likely to have benefited from rate increases,...
Boot Barn's (BOOT) Q3 Earnings: What Awaits the Stock?
BOOT - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Jan 25, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $514.5 million, indicating a rise of 5.9% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals. However, the bottom line is likely to decline year...
Plexus Corp (PLXS) to Post Q1 Earnings: Key Factors to Note
PLXS - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jan 25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.11 billion, which suggests growth of 35.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.47 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 67.1%.
InterDigital (IDCC) Unveils Preliminary Results for Q4
IDCC - Free Report) has issued preliminary results for the fourth quarter of 2022. InterDigital expects net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 to be approximately $28 million. The company anticipates earnings per share (EPS) to be 93 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate and 23 cents higher than the prior-year quarter’s levels. IDCC projects net non-operating income at $1 million.
McCormick (MKC) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: Things to Consider
MKC - Free Report) is likely to register top-and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Jan 26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,764 million, suggesting a rise of almost 2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for fiscal 2022 sales is pegged at $6,419 million, indicating an increase of 1.6% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 20th
NBSE - Free Report) : This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Quote. NeuBase’s shares gained...
Service Corporation (SCI) Gains on Expansion, Hurt by Cost Woes
SCI - Free Report) ) looks well placed, thanks to its focus on expansion. Also, at its third-quarter earnings call, management stated that the number of funeral services performed is trending better than expectations. Cemetery preneed sales production remains strong too. However, lower atneed revenues in the Cemetery segment are...
Factors Likely to Decide CACI's Fate This Earnings Season
CACI International (. CACI - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jan 25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues is pegged at $1.6 billion, indicating an improvement of 8% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for non-GAAP earnings stands at $4.33 per share, suggesting an increase of 13.1% year over year.
