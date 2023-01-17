Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is FascinatingTravel MavenChapel Hill, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in GreensboroTed RiversGreensboro, NC
Greensboro Police uncover card skimmers at two Walmart storesEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Affordable homeownership opportunity in Chapel HillThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
Related
abc45.com
Two GPD officers arrested; fired
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro Police Department spokesperson said Officer J.D. Oliver is facing charges of Statutory Sex and Indecent Liberties with a Minor. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office began the investigation in November 2022. A spokesperson said the officer was also let go from the force this week, however Oliver was placed on administrative duty once the allegations were brought forward. A GPD spokesperson said the offenses did not happen while Oliver was on duty.
abc45.com
Police Searching for Suspect in Mugging
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police are on the look out for a suspect involved in a robbery on the 300 block of Ireland street. The victim of the incident told police he was robbed and hit with a handgun. The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injury.
abc45.com
Deputies: Alamance County Man Arrested for Two Same-Site Break-Ins
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On January 9, Deputies responded to a reported vehicle breaking and entering on the 3000 block of Wormranch Rd. in Haw River. The owner reported several missing items from their Jeep Wrangler, including a laptop, iPad, Beats headphones, and an air compressor. On January 17,...
abc45.com
Randolph County Sheriff Seabolt Hospitalized
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff's Office has released the following statement about Sherriff Gregory J. Seabolt:. "Sheriff Seabolt has been hospitalized with an illness after first experiencing symptoms shortly after the beginning of this year," said a Seabolt family representative. "As the Sheriff continues improving under medical supervision and treatment, Chief Deputy Azelton is overseeing the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Seabolt appreciates the continued dedication and service of all his deputies and the continued support of the citizens of Randolph County."
abc45.com
Three dead after early morning wrong way crash in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Three people are dead after troopers responded to a wrong way crash on I-85 near Jimmie Kerr Road in Alamance County just after 1:45 Friday morning. Troopers say 30-year-old Elexus Shaw was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-85 in a Nissan Altima when she crashed head-on into a Kia Optima driven by 41-year-old Abraham Rubio.
abc45.com
96-Year-Old Missing Woman in Asheboro
ASHEBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Clark was found safe at her home. She was never in any danger, spending the afternoon with a friend. The Silver Alert is now canceled. Around noon Wednesday, Asheboro Police were called about a missing person from an Independence Drive apartment. The caller said that his 96-year-old mother, Lena Clark, was missing from her home.
abc45.com
WSPD: One Killed in Overnight Shooting at Burke Street Pub
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Thursday morning shooting at Burke Street Pub took the life of one and injured one other. Around 1:00 a.m., Winston-Salem Police arrived to find 30-year-old Kane Bowen dead. Police say a second victim, 22-year-old Makenzie Dalton, also had a gunshot wound. Dalton’s injury was non-life threatening though, as she refused medical treatment.
abc45.com
Community holds vigil for man killed in Winston-Salem bar shooting
Kane Bowen's friends and family heartbroken after hearing the news. they're remembering all the happiness the 30-year-old brought to people's lives with his music and creativity. “If he was having a good day he was down in his basement with his mixer playing music, if he was having a great...
abc45.com
Vigil held for 12-year-old Winston Salem girl
Friends and family gathered this afternoon at Weston Park to remember the life of 12-year old Enedy Morales. She was killed while at Weston Park on Sunday. Police say there was a fight between a group of people at the park and then shots were fired. Morales was shot and killed. A 24-year old man was also shot during the commotion, but he survived. Police have not arrested the shooter. If you know anything about the crime you are asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department (336)-773-7700. The family has setup a go fund me page.
abc45.com
One dead in shooting at Winston-Salem pub
“I wouldn't expect a shooting to happen here,” said neighbor Revyn Reymind. Patrons describing the Burke Street Pub as a cozy spot where friends like to gather, but early this morning the scene was nothing but chaotic. Officers say early this morning, William Drake shot into the pub from...
abc45.com
Public forum held before choosing next Winston-Salem Police Chief
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The City of Winston-Salem is close to choosing their next police chief, but before they do, leaders wanted to hear from the people the department is protecting. “Last Thursday when I went home there was a bullet hole in bedroom window.”. “It sounds like the OK...
abc45.com
Firefighters Worked Quickly to Contain Lexington House Fire
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington fire crews were called to a house fire on Thomason Street earlier this afternoon. Crews arrived at the scene around two o'clock and found smoke coming from the attic of the home. There was one person reported to be inside. Firefighters quickly began putting out the blaze and where on the look out for victims.
abc45.com
Police investigate shots fired call at WSSU; nobody injured
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Around 6:30 p.m., Winston-Salem police officers responded to Winston-Salem State University campus due to someone reportedly firing a gun. Police searched Wilson Hall, Brown Hall, the Donald J. Reaves Student Center and the R.J. Reynolds Center but found no guns, evidence of gunshots or witnesses that saw someone shoot a gun.
abc45.com
Police: HPPD Vehicle Hits YMCA Bus with Children on-board
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Around 2:40 p.m. this afternoon, a High Point Police Department vehicle was involved in a collision with a YMCA bus. The crash occurred on the 1100 block of Centennial Street. Children were on the bus, but at this time no injuries have been reported. This...
abc45.com
Four Finalists Named for new Winston-Salem Police Chief
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Four finalists have been decided for Winston-Salem’s next police chief. These include WSPD's Assistant Police Chief Jose “Manny” Gomez, Assistant Police Chief William Penn, Jr., Assistant Police Chief Wilson S. Weaver II, and Danville Police Chief Scott C. Booth. The candidates will be...
abc45.com
Kernersville Fire Crews Respond to Plant Fire
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Kernersville Fire Rescue Department were alerted to a structure fire at 1426 W. Mountain St, property of the OmniSource Corporation. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they saw a building and conveyer belt ablaze. Fire crews battled the flames for about 15 minutes, with no injuries reported.
abc45.com
R.J. Reynolds High School celebrates 100 year anniversary
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — 100 years of R.J. Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem celebrated and memorialized in a brand new mural unveiled Wednesday. “For so many generations to still be connected and still be apart of Reynolds High School, we definitely want to honor that legacy and that commitment to excellence,” said Reynolds Principal Calvin Freeman.
Comments / 0