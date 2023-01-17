ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement

Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday.  According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
NEVADA STATE
Kansas basketball: Media reacts to Jayhawks' loss at Kansas State

Buoyed by a hot shooting start — and a turnover-prone beginning for the Jayhawks — Kansas State raced out to a double-digit first-half lead that reached its peak at a 33-19 advantage. Kansas battled back to within five by halftime at 44-39, then took the lead at 58-57, with the two teams trading points back and forth from that point. The Jayhawks had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation and overtime, but lost the ball both times on turnovers.
MANHATTAN, KS
Charlotte PG Ball sprains ankle again against Rockets

HOUSTON (AP) — Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball left Wednesday night's game against the Houston Rockets after spraining his left ankle again. Ball was injured when teammate P.J. Washington landed on him after jumping to try for a rebound with about nine minutes left in the third quarter. Ball appeared to be in a lot of pain and didn’t put any weight on his left leg as he was helped to the locker room.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
Buffs drop third straight to Washington

Head coach Tad Boyle attributed the 75-72 loss to Washington Thursday night to the team being brain dead, and a lack of energy. “We weren’t good enough in any facet of the game,” Boyle said. The loss is Colorado’s third in a row after losses to UCLA and...
BOULDER, CO
BREAKING: 2024 Michigan LB Brady Pretzlaff commits to Minnesota Football

After Minnesota's first 2024 Junior Day on Monday, the Gophers received some good news on the recruiting front on Thursday with their second 2024 commitment. Gaylord (Michigan) linebacker Brady Pretzlaff announced his commitment to the Golden Gophers this afternoon, just moments after Minnesota extended an offer following a live workout. Here's some of what Pretzlaff told GopherIllustrated about his Minnesota visit on Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Arizona to induct four into Ring of Honor

Arizona men’s basketball has announced that four former players will have their induction ceremonies at halftime of four separate home games during the remaining part of the 2022-23 season. This Saturday, Jan. 21 will be Ernie McCray followed by the family of the late Albert “Al” Fleming on Feb....
TUCSON, AZ
Murray, Jokic help Nuggets rally past Timberwolves 122-118

Jamal Murray hit a go-ahead floater with 55.9 seconds remaining, Nikola Jokic broke Denver's record for assists on the way to his 14th triple-double of the season, and the Nuggets rallied for a 122-118 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.Jokic finished with 31 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds as he navigated foul trouble. The two-time reigning NBA MVP passed Alex English for the most assists in team history. Jokic has 3,686 career assists in 568 games — English recorded 3,679 over 837 games in a Denver uniform.Jokic's teammates made sure to appreciate the achievement."We clapped a little bit,"...
DENVER, CO
Holy Grail BCJ Podcast 364

Chad Brendel and David Simone recap with win over USF and look ahead to Memphis on Sunday, talk some football recruiting and the transfer portal. All that and more on this week's episode. Chad Brendel · Holy Grail BCJ Podcast 364.
Podcast: Coaching changes, portal defections, and big time 2024 recruits visiting UM

The offseason continues to roll on for the Miami Hurricanes football program with plenty of news to touch on. In this episode, InsideTheU’s David Lake and Gaby Urrutia touch on the first coaching departure from the 2022 staff, notable UM transfer portal defections with the winter window closing, Josh Gattis talk, and a look ahead to key 2024 names planning to be at UM this weekend.
CORAL GABLES, FL
Nixon turns in best season in the NFL

Former South Carolina defensive back Keisean Nixon turned in his best year in the NFL during the 2022 season with the Green Bay Packers. Nixon, who thrived for the Packers as a kickoff returner, tallied 35 kickoff returns for 1,009 yards and one touchdown that he returned 105 yards. His 1,009 kickoff return yards was the most in the NFL regular season.
GREEN BAY, WI
