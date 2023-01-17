Buoyed by a hot shooting start — and a turnover-prone beginning for the Jayhawks — Kansas State raced out to a double-digit first-half lead that reached its peak at a 33-19 advantage. Kansas battled back to within five by halftime at 44-39, then took the lead at 58-57, with the two teams trading points back and forth from that point. The Jayhawks had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation and overtime, but lost the ball both times on turnovers.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO