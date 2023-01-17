Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
1953 Dodge Storm Z-250 is the sports car that might have been
Dodge briefly considered building a sports car in the early 1950s, but the project only resulted in a single prototype. Today, the 1953 Dodge Storm Z-250 is in the collection of the Petersen Automotive Museum, which recently produced a video on this unique car presented by Leslie Kendall, the museum's chief historian.
MotorTrend Magazine
Bare-Metal 1934 Ford Coupe Built by Troy Ladd and Hollywood Hot Rods
There was a time when magazines would never feature a car in bare metal, but I think everybody agrees that seeing almost any good build without its paint gives the observer a unique behind-the-scenes sneak-peek. Unfortunately, catching a car in the buff, as it were, is not always easy. Most builds, by the time they get to this stage, are hurried into paint, and few builders have the luxury of slowing the process. The customer can practically taste their finished car, and they want it as soon as possible, so taking time out for a photoshoot is just not on the agenda.
Bedford Classic Cars – 1951 Hudson Commodore
Welcome to the fifth car in our Bedford Classic Car Series. Meet Don and his 1951 Hudson Commodore. People obtain classic cars for various reasons – childhood obsession, hobbies, investment, project ideas, and many more. Don’s Hudson Commodore has literally been part of the family and has a special...
geeksaroundglobe.com
What is the ugliest car ever made?
Beauty is always dependent on the beholder, that’s why the beauty of something is appreciated by some and criticized by others. It all depends on the person. When a car designer designs a car it has to go through a long process to be signed off before it is revealed to the public. As a result of that, in the process of designing the car, it has plenty of time for alterations based on different rationales. In this article, we have listed down the “Top 5 Ugliest Cars” according to the replies received for the below question on the AskReddit thread.
