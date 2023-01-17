ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Available for Scholarly Projects on Racial Wealth Gap

Grant funding is available to Syracuse University Ph.D. (or equivalent) scholars who have compelling projects that examine the issue of the racial wealth gap in the United States. The awards are part of a new social justice initiative and one of the projects funded by a $2.7 million MetLife Foundation...
Annual Summer Study Abroad Fair to Be Held Jan. 26

On Jan. 26, students, faculty and staff are invited to the annual Summer Study Abroad Fair, to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Miron Learning Commons at Bird Library. Students will have the opportunity to meet with Summer International Program advisors, faculty who will be leading summer programs and Syracuse Abroad summer program alumni. Visit the Syracuse Abroad Upcoming Events page for more information about the event.
ACC Academic Leaders Network Representatives Selected

Syracuse University has selected five faculty members as this year’s Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Academic Leaders Network (ALN) representatives. The leaders network program facilitates networking across member institutions and fosters collaboration among academic leaders. The program is designed to offer participants leadership development programming and broaden awareness of cutting-edge issues in the higher education landscape, such as challenges across disciplines, insights on leadership needs and emerging issues in organizational roles and structure.
University Begins 2023 Campus Race to Zero Waste Competition

From Jan. 29-March 25, the University will participate in the Campus Race to Zero Waste, a national competition of colleges and universities from across the United States and Canada. The competition’s goal is simple: increase campus recycling and composting and decrease waste while raising awareness, with just a little bit of competition and bragging rights at stake between campuses!
2023 ‘Understanding Islam’ Series Being Held in Bird Library

Muslim Student Life, Hendricks Chapel and the Muslim Students Association are hosting a six-week lecture and discussion series titled “Understanding Islam” beginning Tuesday, Jan. 31, through Tuesday, March 7, from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. in Bird Library, Peter Graham Scholarly Commons Room 114. The series will cover the...
