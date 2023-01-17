On Jan. 26, students, faculty and staff are invited to the annual Summer Study Abroad Fair, to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Miron Learning Commons at Bird Library. Students will have the opportunity to meet with Summer International Program advisors, faculty who will be leading summer programs and Syracuse Abroad summer program alumni. Visit the Syracuse Abroad Upcoming Events page for more information about the event.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO