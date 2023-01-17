Read full article on original website
Karl Burnside Awarded for Super Service
Shanny Wilson, Carbon County’s Economic Development and Tourism Director, presented the first Tourism Super Service award recipient for 2023 during Wednesday’s commission meeting. Wilson began by saying that she did not know if anyone from USU Eastern had ever been nominated for the award before, but that she...
GeoTour Agreement to Bring More Tourism Fun to Carbon County
Carbon County Tourism Specialist Tina Grange visited the commissioners during their meeting on Wednesday to discuss the possible approval of a GeoTour agreement. Grange explained that, as always, contracts are presented to the commission. This one in particular is part of the Stewardship, Preservation and Exploration (SPX) grant from the Office of Tourism.
Bruin Point Celebrates Christmas
In the spirit of Christmas, the students and faculty at Bruin Point Elementary held a Christmas door decoration competition in the weeks leading up to the holiday break. Each class chose a theme/idea and decorated it together with their teacher. Each classroom got a unique award for their excellent designs, including “Best Door ‘Hands Down,’” “Best Man Cave” and other whimsical awards.
Changes for 2023 in Huntington City
A business license for a manufactured home park at 350 North and 300 East was approved at the beginning of Huntington City Council meeting on Wednesday. This mobile home park is now under new ownership, so a new business license was required. The Emery County Community Theatre then requested a...
Emery County Commissioners Review and Renew for the New Year
The Emery County Commissioners met for their second meeting of the new year on Tuesday afternoon. Ariauna Downard from the Emery County Aquatic Center kicked off the meeting by presenting the safety minute presentation. She spoke about the importance of sunscreen and hydration for children that come to swim and play at the aquatic center.
Mandatory Angler Checkpoint to Occur in Scofield
The Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Division of Wildlife Resources, announced a mandatory checkpoint that is upcoming for anglers in Scofield. DNR law enforcement officers will supervise this checkpoint for all motorized vehicles at Scofield’s Madsen Bay from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 28. All vehicles that are traveling north on Highway 96, as well as those leaving Madsen Bay, will be stopped.
Orangeville City Begins Plans for 2023
The Orangeville City Council met for its regularly-scheduled January meeting last week. The first item on the agenda was a request from Early Head Start representative Roxanne Jensen to use one of the Orangeville City buildings for their family socialization meetings. She explained the purpose of the quarterly gatherings and gave the dates of the planned meetings.
Helper Students Share ASL Message
In the weeks leading up to Christmas break, the Blended Message Club at Helper Middle School performed for local nursing and assisted living facilities in the area. The Blended Message Club is a group of students led by Mrs. Rebecca Moon that teaches the students American Sign Language (ASL) through music.
Panthers Survive Pirate Attack
The intensity was high on Wednesday night when Green River visited Pinnacle. The Panthers got the jump on the invading Pirates, compiling a 20-11 lead by halftime. Green River began its counter attack in the second half, only adding to the electric atmosphere. The Pirates continued to gain ground, but eventually ran out of time as the Panthers held on to win 38-34.
Alumni and Senior Night Great for Emery Wrestling
Not only was participation from Emery High alumni wrestlers great on Tuesday, but the grapplers on the mat scored as well. The Emery varsity team had nine falls and one win by decision to round out 57 points over South Sevier’s 24. The junior varsity also captured six pins in a domination match over South Sevier’s JV.
Inaugural 2023 Employee of the Month Announced
The Carbon County Commissioners hosted their first meeting of 2023 on Wednesday evening. To kick off the meeting on a positive note, Carbon County Human Resources Director Kellie Payne announced the employee of the month for January. She stated that they were starting off 2023 great by honoring Mileena Clark...
2 EHS Students to Represent at Leadership Conference
Emery High School (EHS) would like to recognize two students from the sophomore class who have been chosen to represent EHS at the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Conference (HOBY) this summer. HOBY is held at Snow College each summer and is an excellent opportunity for students who are interested...
