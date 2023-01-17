Read full article on original website
East Haven Girls’ Hoops Defeats Amistad in a Home Game
The Yellowjackets’ girls’ basketball team posted a 38-30 home win over Amistad at East Haven High School on Dec. 29.
zip06.com
Hornets Take a Home Loss to the Yellowjackets
The Branford boys’ basketball team lost a 59-44 decision against East Haven in a home game on Dec. 22.
zip06.com
Valley Girls’ Basketball Takes Loss Against Northwest Catholic
The Warriors’ girls’ basketball squad took a 45-42 loss to Northwest Catholic in the Valley Regional Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28.
Bridgeport softball community mourns loss of teammate killed in NY tractor-trailer crash
Police say 42-year-old Nate Montalvo was killed when the tractor-trailer truck he was driving veered out of control and crashed on a bridge, plunging onto I-287 in Harrison, New York Wednesday morning.
zip06.com
A QuestBridge Match: Zuniga Wins Full Scholarship to Stanford
In the fall, Kevin Zuniga will become the first member of his family to attend college. The Branford High School (BHS) senior has just won a full, four-year scholarship to Stanford University through a national non-profit college match program, QuestBridge. And that’s not all. According to QuestBridge, Kevin, 17, is...
NBC Connecticut
Crash Closes Route 83 in Somers
Route 83 in Somers has been closed for hours after a crash. The road is closed at Billings Road after a vehicle hit a pole, according to CTRoads.org. The crash was reported at 12:13 a.m. Friday.
zip06.com
Act of Oblivion
This thrilling novel is based on the true events of two of the regicides — persons who had signed the death warrant of King Charles I — who fled to New England when the British monarchy was restored in 1660. Puritan New England was friendly territory for the fugitives, but fear of betrayal kept them on the move, from Cambridge, Massachusetts to Hartford, to New Haven, to Guilford, and to other locales. Like any good fugitive story, both pursuers and the pursued are sympathetic, if fatally flawed characters. This well-imagined novel is an excellent history lesson.
zip06.com
John ‘Jack’ P. Roy
John P. Roy “Jack”, 86, of Westbrook, died peacefully, surrounded by his family on Jan. 13. He was the youngest of four boys born on July 18, 1936, to Albert and Ellen Dwyer Roy. He grew up in West Hartford and graduated from Hall High School in 1954.
zip06.com
Dr. Ann Hoefer Says Farewell to Guilford Pediatrics
The shoreline will be losing one of its most beloved pediatricians now that Dr. Ann Hoefer has retired from her practice in Guilford. Since 1994, Ann has been with Guilford Pediatrics, which has served the shoreline community since the 1950s, becoming a cherished institution for parents and children. A Madison...
zip06.com
Jane S. Whitmore
Jane S. Whitmore, 102, passed away peacefully on Jan. 4, in Vestal, New York., at Willow Point Nursing Home. Jane lived in Guilford from 1983 thru 2017. Jane was born in East Orange, New Jersey. She was predeceased by her parents, Dr. Benjamin Shackelford and Phoebe Shackelford; former husband John H. Whitmore; brother Richard Shackelford; and niece Martha Dennington; along with many beloved pets.
zip06.com
North Branford HS Musicians Shine in Regional Music Festival
On Friday, Jan. 13 and Saturday, Jan. 14, four North Branford High School music (NBHS) students participated in the 2023 Southern Region Music Festival which took place at Maloney High School in Meriden. The festival is a two-day event in which students spend their time learning difficult pieces of music...
NBC Connecticut
Both Sides of I-84 Reopen After Crash in Southington
Both sides of Interstate 84 have reopened after traffic congestion was reported following a Southington crash. Two lanes of I-84 East were closed between exits 31 and 32 and one lane of I-84 West was closed between exits 32 and 31, but the highway has since reopened. The crash involves...
zip06.com
Join BLT Winter Animal Tracking Classes
Lions and tigers and bears, oh my! OK, maybe not lions and tigers, but bears, maybe. Deer, coyote, and more! You never know what you’ll discover during Branford Land Trust’s (BLT) popular Animal Tracking classes, led enthusiastically by naturalists Tom Cleveland and Chris Woerner each winter. Learn how...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Police investigation closes street in Hamden
New Haven police officers helped save a man who was about to jump off the Ferry Street Bridge, the department said. Police investigating shots fired in Hamden and New Haven.
qvcc.edu
CT State Swears In First Chief of Police
CT State Community College’s first chief of police Chris Chute (center) is sworn in by Chris Watson, state’s attorney as his mother Norma Chute (left) looks on. Connecticut native Christopher Chute is now Connecticut State Community College’s inaugural chief of police following a public swearing-in ceremony today at Naugatuck Valley Community College.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut can be hard, but don't let the cold weather get you down. There are tons of fun activities to be had this season. Unlike skiing and snowboarding, snow tubing is an adventure that can be enjoyed by any age and skill level.
Building collapse causes injuries in Wilton
WILTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A building that was under construction collapsed in Wilton on Friday, causing at least one person to have injuries. The building collapsed between 8:30 and 9 a.m., according to the Wilton Fire Department. It was located on Cannon Road. Fire department officials said that no one was trapped inside the building […]
News 12
Road Trip: Walk, bike or hike across the Litchfield Community Greenway
Historic preservation meets conservation as the Litchfield Land Trust moves its headquarters to the newly renovated 150-year-old Shepaug Station. In this week's Road Trip Close to Home, News 12 Photojournalist Lori Golias shows us how the work of the Litchfield Community Greenway is making it safer to walk, bike and hike.
Bristol Press
Winsted man pleads guilty in fentanyl trafficking operation with ties to Bristol, Newington, Southington
A fentanyl-trafficking operation run over the dark web has been tied to a number of locations throughout the area, including those in Bristol, Newington and Southington. According to federal court documents, Wisted resident Colby Kopp, Adriana Sutton and other conspirators were involved in an operation – from at least April 2020 to February 2021 – in which they pressed pills themselves and shipped them to locations all over the country. Kopp, federal officials said, used darknet marketplace accounts under the moniker “MadHatterPharma” to arrange the sale of the pills, which contained fentanyl.
Ski resorts in Connecticut close early as they get rained out
The rain and warmer weather are dampening activity at skiing resorts in Connecticut, as many of them closed for the day Thursday or have shut down trails for the weekend ahead. Ski Sundown in New Hartford closed Thursday due to the rain. They plan to reopen at 9 a.m. Friday....
