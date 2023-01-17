ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Biden and the sanctuaries' dilemma: 'We're trying to make it easier for people to get here'

By Byron York, Chief Political Correspondent
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 40

J.R. Parsons
3d ago

Please do not make this easier.....you just make it worse for our citizens. Not all of us live in mansions with sky high "walls" encircling for our protection. Cost of living for us is reducing our paychecks and savings to nothing, we cannot afford the delectable you have on your dinner table. Getting to our jobs is more expensive with fuel prices, some of us live in rural areas and busses are nonexistent and bikes our out as well and we don't have jets or chauffeurs to transport us. All of this is a direct result of this administration's poor policies beginning with the encouragement of foreigners alien to our country flooding our border and using up our resources. Just stop this nonsense.

Reply
38
Fjb.OH
3d ago

Treason this 🤡🤬, he throws US $ to these other countries, then all of sudden a increase in illegals come here , or a sudden increase in drugs are coming here. using tax payers $ to ruin US

Reply
32
Burt
3d ago

I despite this President more than any in history, he's worst than a teachers pet that suck up to people to be popular and get attention.

Reply
28
Related
Anthony James

Bad News For Joe Biden As Trump Asks FBI To Raid Biden Homes and White House Over Classified Docs

Politics is all about competition. It takes a wise, strong and physical man to remain on top in politics. If you are too soft or don't know how to fight for your rights, you will surely not reign in the political world. Before I go deeper into today's interesting headline, I would like to ask three questions. Firstly, why do politicians like to see their rivals fail? Why is they so much hate and envy in politics? Lastly, why do people like to fight each other because of a political post? Well, when it comes to politics, many questions has been asked and few if not any has been answered.
The Hill

Schiff says it’s possible national security was jeopardized with Biden documents

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Congress could not “exclude the possibility” that national security was jeopardized by the handling of President Biden’s classified documents, which are now at the center of a Department of Justice probe. “I don’t think we can exclude the possibility without knowing more of the facts,” Schiff said on ABC’s “This…
New York Post

Biden already admitted guilt — he’s just betting Garland doesn’t prosecute him, or Trump

There will be much to chew on as the criminal investigation of President Biden by the newly appointed special counsel, Robert Hur, unfolds. For now, my question is: Have we already, in effect, witnessed a guilty plea? In announcing Hur’s appointment, Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland laid out the facts of the case that drove him to the decision. Biden, while he was a private citizen after the conclusion of his term as vice president, retained batches of classified information in unauthorized locations. That is enough evidence of a federal penal offense to warrant a criminal investigation and potential prosecution —...
msn.com

Matt Gaetz says embattled GOP Rep. George Santos shouldn't be 'subject to shunning' before his ethics process: 'He deserves the chance to at least make his case'

Matt Gaetz said George Santos shouldn't be shunned in advance of a congressional ethics process. Gaetz made the remarks while guest hosting for ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast. "I think he deserves the chance to at least make his case," Gaetz said of his embattled GOP colleague. Rep....
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Jen Psaki On Biden's Classified Docs Case: Political Problem Hasn't 'Played Out'

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki slammed former President Donald Trump as she went to bat for President Joe Biden’s “very different case” regarding classified documents this week (You can watch Psaki’s comments in the clip below). Psaki, who was Biden’s press secretary from his...
msn.com

'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents

Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Now Secret Service admits it has some Biden Delaware visitor records

WASHINGTON — What a difference three days makes. The Secret Service admitted Thursday that it does, in fact, have information on visitors to President Biden’s Wilmington, Del., residence during the time he kept classified records in the home’s garage. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi claimed Monday that “we don’t independently maintain our own visitor logs because it’s a private residence.” But Guglielmi’s tune had changed Thursday, when he said that “the Secret Service does generate law enforcement and criminal justice information records for various individuals who may come into contact with Secret Service protected sites.” Meanwhile, Fox News quoted an unnamed source...
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy